Wichita Falls, TX

CHANGE IS GOOD: Old High expects to be district contenders with drop to Class 4A

By Jonathan Hull, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 4 days ago
Wichita Falls High coach Grant Freeman makes a valid point about the Coyotes drop from Class 5A Division II to Class 4A Division I.

“They don’t hand out trophies for having the highest enrollment in a classification,” Freeman said.

But it’s a better position than having one of the smallest enrollments in a classification.

Digging a little deeper into Freeman’s statement, a drop in division doesn’t guarantee anything for the Coyotes. They aren’t going to earn a playoff berth just by walking onto the field.

And the Coyotes aren’t taking their drop to 4A lightly.

“This is a good move for us. We’re feeling really good about it because we’re going to be lining up against teams with similar numbers to us for a change,” Freeman said. “We’ve been outmanned to a degree in 5A. We just didn’t have the same kind of numbers and depth as many of those teams.

“Now, we were still pretty competitive against most of them, too. But there’s no denying this is a better situation for us.”

The Coyotes have advanced to the postseason in three of the past four years, including a memorable run to the third round in 2019. And Freeman thinks the Coyotes would have been a playoff team if they had remained with Rider in the new District 2-5A Division II.

“We were expecting to be in the playoffs no matter what classification we ended up in,” Freeman said. “That’s the goal of this program, but now we think we can match up better on a weekly basis than we did at Class 5A.”

Often the top echelon of a classification is stronger than the bottom echelon of the class directly above it. Freeman believes that two of the top teams in Region I-4A Division I reside in the Coyotes’ new district.

Springtown and Decatur have consistently made deep playoff pushes over the past five seasons. And Freeman believes the Coyotes are in the same league as the Porcupines and Eagles this season.

“I think we’ve got as much depth as we’ve had during my time at Old High,” Freeman said. “There are a lot of guys that we’d be comfortable with putting on the field right now. I have a lot of respect for Springtown and Decatur and the coaches at both schools, but I think we can compete with them for the district title.”

OFFENSE

John Ledesma was locked into a battle for the quarterback position during the spring, but he took the reins of the offense during the Coyotes’ 7-on-7 schedule this summer. He led the team to the semifinals of the state 7-on-7 tournament.

Freeman believes the Coyotes good depth at running back. Senior Cameron Gould is a four-year starter at the position, but he may be able to focus more on defense this season. And that’s thanks to the emergence of freshman Eric Powell who he compares to former WFHS running back Stephen Gaines.

The Coyotes have experience at receiver with Ke’Ondrae Fleeks and Caden Justice. Varsity newcomer Zage Gravitt will play in the slot.

Old High’s biggest question marks are on the offensive line, but Danny Casillas at right guard and Cory Whitman at center are returning starters.

DEFENSE

The Coyotes return all 11 starters on defense.

Gould is moving from middle linebacker to the weakside where he’ll be utilized in more ways. He’s able to do this because of junior Jacobey Clay who is entering his third season on the varsity. Guy Izaguiree gives the Coyotes great speed in the unit.

Brigman Steward and Charles Easterling stand out on the defensive line.

The secondary may be the Coyotes’ greatest strength, headlined by senior Ayden Ramirez, who can be an all-district performer at safety or cornerback. Brother Ivy and Ivory Kelley were big playmakers for the Coyotes a year ago. Lupe Anguiano and Jae'Den Williams are also reliable defensive backs.

EXTRA POINT

While the Coyotes are consistently battling their way into the postseason, they haven’t finished with a record at or above .500 since going 8-4 in 2014. That seven-year stretch is the longest in program history.

WFHS Coyotes

Head Coach: Grant Freeman (sixth year)

Last year’s record: 3-8

Returning starters: 7 offense, 11 defense

Last playoff appearance: 2021 (Lost to Grapevine in bi-district)

Last district title: 2002

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 vs. Rider 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 vs. Hereford 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 at Plainview 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 at Canyon Randall 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 at Iowa Park 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Graham 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Mineral Wells* 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 vs. Decatur* 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Burkburnett* 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 vs. Springtown 7 p.m.

PLAYER TO WATCH: LB Jacobey Clay (Jr.) – Clay has started every game for the Coyotes since he was a freshman. He provides invaluable experience at one of the team's strongest position groups.

GAME TO WATCH: Oct. 14 vs. Decatur – The Coyotes will be the third WFISD team to face the Eagles this year in a game that should have important 4-4A DI implications.

