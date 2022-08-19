Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Litchfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-23 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Litchfield FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwestern Connecticut, including the following county, Litchfield. * WHEN...Until 615 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 422 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Thomaston, Oakville, Woodbury Center, Terryville, Northwest Harwinton, Watertown, Plymouth, Woodbury, Harwinton, Delano Field, Reynolds Bridge, Northfield, Plymouth Green, Minortown, Bethlehem Village, Hancock, Tolles, Hotchkissville, Roraback Lodge and North Woodbury. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Schenectady, Southern Saratoga by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-23 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Schenectady; Southern Saratoga; Western Albany; Western Schenectady A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Schenectady and northern Albany Counties through 500 PM EDT At 426 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Duanesburg, or 8 miles west of Rotterdam, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Albany, Schenectady, Rotterdam, Colonie, Scotia, Guilderland, Niskayuna, Duanesburg, Berne, Voorheesville, Altamont, Delanson, Rotterdam Junction, Alplaus, East Glenville, Burnt Hills, Pattersonville-Rotterdam Junction, Knox, Princetown and Duane. This includes the following highways Interstate 88 between exits 24 and 25. Interstate 90 between exits 5A and 26. Interstate 890 between exits 1a and 9. Interstate 87 between exits 24 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-23 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Windham County in northern Connecticut Tolland County in northern Connecticut East central Hartford County in northern Connecticut South central Worcester County in central Massachusetts * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 427 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Windsor, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hartford, Manchester, East Hartford, Glastonbury, Vernon, Windsor, Wethersfield, Mansfield, South Windsor, Bloomfield, Southbridge, Ellington, Tolland, Windsor Locks, Coventry, Stafford, East Windsor, Sturbridge, Brooklyn and Woodstock. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Hartford, Tolland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-23 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying areas near small streams. Target Area: Hartford; Tolland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Tolland and southern Hartford Counties through 545 PM EDT At 443 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Southington, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected. Locations impacted include Hartford, New Britain, West Hartford, Bristol, Manchester, East Hartford, Southington, Glastonbury, Newington, Vernon, Wethersfield, Farmington, Berlin, Rocky Hill, Plainville, Tolland, Coventry, Hebron, Marlborough and Columbia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
