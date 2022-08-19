Effective: 2022-08-23 16:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-23 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Windham County in northern Connecticut Tolland County in northern Connecticut East central Hartford County in northern Connecticut South central Worcester County in central Massachusetts * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 427 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Windsor, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hartford, Manchester, East Hartford, Glastonbury, Vernon, Windsor, Wethersfield, Mansfield, South Windsor, Bloomfield, Southbridge, Ellington, Tolland, Windsor Locks, Coventry, Stafford, East Windsor, Sturbridge, Brooklyn and Woodstock. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HARTFORD COUNTY, CT ・ 1 HOUR AGO