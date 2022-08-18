ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford confirms cutting 3,000 jobs as it pushes towards electric

US auto giant Ford confirmed Monday it is eliminating around 3,000 jobs, mainly in North America and India, as the company pushes to accelerate its transition to electric vehicles. The job cuts announced Monday are "consistent with what we have been describing for quite some time" and are intended at making Ford "more efficient," the spokesman said. jum/bfm/hs
Elon Musk says price of FSD will rise from $12K to $15K in September when Tesla rolls out Beta 10.69.2, which lets drivers test new features on public roads

Tesla plans a 25% price increase for its premium, driver assistance system marketed in the U.S. as the Full Self-Driving, or FSD, option. FSD currently costs $12,000 with subscriptions at $199 per month. Tesla CEO Elon Musk did not immediately specify whether subscription prices will also increase. The electric vehicle maker is also rolling out a new version of its FSD Beta software, version 10.69, which allows everyday drivers to test new driver assistance system features on public roads before they are fully debugged.
Signify Health stock surges 39% on reports Amazon is bidding for the company

Shares of Signify Health rose more than 36% Monday morning. Amazon, CVS and UnitedHealth Group are vying for the home health services provider. The company is valued at more than $8 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. It's unclear how much the company will be worth when it goes public.
Uber Technologies: Finally Turning The Page

Summary Uber Technologies' recent quarterly performance suggests that the company is at an inflection point. The driver supply situation appears to have stabilized and the Eats division continues to deliver. The company's dark horse, Uber Freight, is quietly growing at a pace faster than previously imagined. The company appears to be deeply undervalued. Investment Thesis.
Ford Dealt a Huge Blow

CEO Jim Farley wants to transform Ford from a legacy automaker into a kind of company in between a startup and a big firm. This involves removing a lot of redundancy and simplifying the decision-making process. Ford wants to drastically reduce its costs. Farley made Tesla Ford's number one rival.
