Where to pick apples in the Bay Area and Northern California
This was the best Golden Delicious apple I have ever tasted.
Novato group protests closed-door homeless deal
Tief Gibbs (left) along with a woman who asked to remain anonymous, followed by Jory O’Shea (left rear) and Melanie Swanson, (right rear) members are members of a group calling themselves “Concerned Citizens of Novato. They met the evening of Monday, Aug. 15, at Doctor Insomnia’s Coffee on Grant Street to post fliers protesting the city’s policies and decisions regarding the homeless encampment at Lee Gerner Park.
Belvedere tops report on Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
ROAD TO THE MALL: THE CHOSEN ONE
There were two Santa Rosas in the early 1970s but unfortunately, the Press Democrat opted to only write about one of them. The newspaper loved to showcase news about their reborn city. Ever since the 1906 earthquake, editors had touted Santa Rosa as a true (but unappreciated!) Bay Area metropolis which would someday bloom into greatness. Now work was wrapping up on the urban renewal projects directly south and east of Courthouse Square. Contractor vans and pickups still crowded parking spots but the tall office buildings with banks on the ground floor showed how much progress had been made in the 1960s. Our city hall complex, with its elaborate water feature in the courtyard and unadorned concrete walls so pure white you had to squint in bright sun, boldly said this was as modern a city as could be found anywhere. Why, if you didn’t know any better it would be easy to imagine all this wonderfulness was in Topeka or Schenectady or any of a hundred other cities.
This Scenic and Quiet Hippy Surf Town Is the Perfect Getaway From San Francisco
Less than an hour from San Francisco, California, lies a four-mile long sliver of coastline sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the coastal mountains. Stinson Beach has a lengthy, soft sand beach and a low-key town center with little more than the essentials: a post office, grocery, two restaurants, and a handful of stores. At low tide, the Bolinas Lagoon at the town’s far end welcomes hundreds of harbor seals and thousands of birds. The friendly village vibe, abundant wildlife, trail-filled foothills, and vast, dune-backed beach feel a world away — making a weekend at Stinson Beach a refreshing break from urban living.
Annie’s Annuals & Perennials presents free talk on ‘Planting a Bird Garden’
Annie’s Annuals & Perennials will illustrate how gardening can be “for the birds” Sat. Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. when it hosts “Planting a Bird Garden,” a free onsite talk by Earl Nickel—aka, “The Curious Plantsman.”. Nickel will speak about plants that will...
Vegetation Fire Ignites Near Healdsburg
A vegetation fire has flared up near Healdsburg this afternoon. The fire is burning on the east side of Highway 101 north of Healdsburg proper. The Incident Commander is reporting the Alexander Fire, as of 2:01 p.m., is 1.5 acres in size and growing at a slow to medium rate of spread. A helicopter and dozer are being requested to assist in extinguishing the flames.
Santa Rosa mother killed, family critically wounded, in Mexico car crash
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa mother was killed Sunday when her family's car was hit head-on in Mexico. Lorena Gutierrez, 50, was traveling with her family in Uruapan, Michoacan when a driver traveling the wrong way struck them, according to the Press Democrat and MiMorelia.com, a news site in Mexico. The high-speed crash reportedly involved a red Ford Ranger pickup and a white Nissan compact car.
Neighbors push back against local park development
Some neighbors took issue Wednesday with official plans to convert a vacant lot in Santa Rosa's Roseland neighborhood into a local park. The meeting was held to assure every possible impact is included in an Environmental Impact Report. The city opted to shift course after threats of legal challenges to a previous assessment that said adding formal trails, signs, a play area, a restroom, parking and other amenities would not cause irreparable environmental harm. One neighbor, who declined to identify herself, told city officials she'd spent decades attending meetings and thought leaving the twenty-acre lot undeveloped was settled. "And now all of the sudden it's totally changed,” she said. “I'm kind...
Modesto and Vallejo doctor's helped save a woman's life while on vacation in Hawaii
MODESTO — Two California doctors helped save a woman's life after she nearly drowned in Hawaii.Both Dr. Nathan Stuempfig, who works in the emergency room at Kaiser Modesto, and Dr. Nicole Loeffler-Siu, who works in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at Kaiser Vallejo, were on vacation at the same time when they suddenly heard screams for help."I kinda looked out into other water and saw a couple of lifeguards just running this lifeless body back to the beach," said Dr. Stuempfig.A 58-year-old woman went underwater while swimming and did not resurface. Dr. Stuempfig believes that she may have had a seizure, stroke, or heart attack, causing her not to have a pulse when she was brought back to the beach.The doctor's performed CPR on the woman, and within minutes she was breathing again.When asked if he was able to speak with the woman, Dr. Stuemphif said, "I would love to have an update. I was able to speak with the family, but everything happened so quickly. They went to go be with their loved one, and I never got an update about what happened to her."
Carbon farming comes to California
When it comes to climate change, cows have taken a reputational hit. These belching bovines have been villainized for releasing methane, a greenhouse gas with more than 25 times the heat-trapping power of carbon dioxide. But now, a growing number of Bay Area farmers are working to repolish the image of the humble dairy cow, recasting their role from gaseous emitters to carbon-capturing machines and powering farmers’ ability to fight the impacts of climate change. ...
Officials warning residents about Mountain lion sighting in North Bay
The dispatch center received calls about the mountain lion at approximately 4:30 a.m. near the Copeland Creek Trail between Country Club and Snyder Lane located in the area of Sunrise Park.
Backpacks, School Supplies, BBQ, Good Tunes, Good Times—All Free in Ukiah at Tomorrow’s Back to School Bash
RCS’s Foster Family Agency along with the Alex Rorabaugh Recreation Center (ARRC) and The River Church in Ukiah are teaming up for our Back to School Bash event, which will give kids in our community school supplies and clothes. The event will be held on August 21 from 2...
Lucky stores set to close all pharmacies, advocates worry about access for some Bay Area patients
Pharmacy operations were bought out by Walgreens and prescriptions will be transferred to its nearest store. Advocates say the move may restrict access and equity to many customers who depend on their local pharmacy.
Dine & Dish: Angel Island
(KRON) — Angel Island is not exactly known for its cuisine, but it is a great way to work up an appetite. On the island, there is the Cove Cafe, which has plenty of snacks. In nearby Tiburon, Bungalow Kitchen sits right by the dock of the bay. For the full story, watch Dine & Dish with Vicki Liviakis.
Friends Concerned After Lake County Woman Missing Nearly One Week
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. Goldie Morse, 38, of Middletown, was reported as a missing person on August 17th, 2022. Morse was last seen near the Black Rock Golf Course on Cobb on August 13th, 2022. It was reported Morse did...
BART passenger nearly raped, physically attacked during daytime commute to work
SAN FRANCISCO - A BART passenger was attacked and sexually assaulted while riding a train in broad daylight. This happened on the Richmond-Millbrae line Wednesday morning. The victim is a resident of Richmond, and did not want to be identified for her safety. She said she got on BART at Richmond Station Wednesday morning to go to her job in San Francisco. It was 11:30 a.m. and the train car she entered was empty.
Police recover retail merchandise, drugs in South San Francisco; 3 arrested
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two men and a woman were arrested Wednesday night at a traffic stop in South San Francisco where officers spotted retail merchandise with the security tags still attached, police announced in a social media post. The estimated value of the items stolen is $2,000 — a number of Lego […]
San Rafael man charged with attacking wife during trip to Yosemite
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – A Marin County man is facing a domestic violence charge after he was accused of attacking his wife during a trip to Yosemite National Park earlier this month, federal prosecutors said.U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's office announced Thursday that a federal grand jury has charged 59-year-old Stefan Niels Wieste Kirkeby of San Rafael.Court documents said Kirkeby and his wife were visiting the park on August 4 when the pair got into what was described as a verbal confrontation.The victim told authorities that Kirkeby grabbed her by the wrist and the pair fell to the ground. During the altercation, Kirkeby also threatened to kill her and himself.Other park visitors intervened due to the yelling and the threats of harm, prosecutors said. The victim suffered bruises, pain to her wrist and scratches during the incident.According to jail records, Kirkeby is being held at the Fresno County Jail on a federal marshal hold. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charge. If convicted, Kirkeby faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.
Katherine Cahill Arrested after Two-Vehicle Crash on Deer Park Road [Napa, CA]
Suspected DUI Collision on Silverado Trail Left Two Casualties, Suspect Arrested. According to initial reports, Cahills was headed eastbound in a 2020 Jeep Cherokee on Deer Park Road around 5:15 p.m. At the same time, a 30-year-old Atwater man driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on Silverado Trail.
