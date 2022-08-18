Read full article on original website
Related
My husband chased an imaginary dog – I put it down to his age but it was sign of killer disease
IT’S the leading cause of death in British women, and the second biggest killer of men. Around 944,000 people are thought to be living with dementia in the UK, and charities warn that number is set to breach the million mark in the next three years. But experts warn...
Kids 'Devastated' After Their 'Devoted' Mom Dies in Her Sleep on Flight: 'This Loss Is Unimaginable'
A mother traveling to the United Kingdom from Hong Kong with her husband and two young children died "in her sleep" during the flight, friends say. According to a GoFundMe campaign, Helen Rhodes, a midwife, was found unresponsive during the flight and was unable to be resuscitated. Rhodes' body remained in her seat next to the family until the plane landed in Germany.
MindBodyGreen
How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep
Sleep is undoubtedly a pillar of overall health and well-being, and we can support it by giving our bodies enough essential minerals—including magnesium.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*. First things first: Let's look...
neurology.org
Thyroid Disorders and Dementia Risk
This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Dementia has been gaining attention in aging societies and is estimated to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Should You Stop Using A Top Sheet On Your Bed?
Although using a top sheet on your bed can have many benefits, there are some cons as well. Here is why you might want to use or ditch your top sheet.
psychologytoday.com
A Simple Trick to Meet New People
People predict strangers are less interested in talking than they really are. A scavenger hunt intervention helped people overcome anxiety from talking to strangers. The intervention improved people's conversation abilities. Most of us have plenty of opportunities to meet strangers or people who we don’t know very well each day....
Nature.com
Brain stimulation leads to long-lasting improvements in memory
After four days of non-invasive electrical stimulation, trial participants were better at recalling information for up to a month. You have full access to this article via your institution. People’s ability to remember fades with age — but one day, researchers might be able to use a simple, drug-free method...
Artificial sweeteners could cause diabetes, study reveals
Artificial sweetners could cause diabetes, new research has revealed.According to most recent data, an estimated 2.2 million people in the UK use artificial sweeteners 4 times a day or more. The sugar alternatives are also found in thousands of diet foods, such as fizzy drinks, desserts, ready meals and cakes, as well as day-to-day products, such as toothpaste and chewing gum.Although manufacturers have long claimed they have no adverse affect on the human body, scientists are now warning that some can alter consumers’ microbiomes in a way that changes blood sugar levels.Senior author Professor Eran Elinav, of the German National...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
The Role of the Gut-Brain Axis in Parkinson's Disease
Parkinson's disease patients consistently demonstrate altered gut microbiome makeup. Gut complications such as constipation can precede the symptoms of PD by many years. Simple nutritional interventions can play a role in the prevention and mitigation of PD. As the second-most-prevalent neurodegenerative disorder, Parkinson’s disease (PD) is expected to double in...
MedicalXpress
The tiny killer in your gut
The world's smallest arms race could be happening right now in your gut. One of the world's most dangerous superbugs runs rampant in Perth hospitals, but you've likely never heard of it. Clostridioides difficile (also known as C. diff) is a bacterium that loves your gut. So much so, it...
psychologytoday.com
When Your Loved One Is Dying
We fear most the news that a loved one is dying. From terminal cancer diagnoses to long-haul battles with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, walking with a loved one through the dying process is full of uncertainty, grief, and challenges. This news forces us not only to deal with the impending loss of someone we love but also to face the hard and uncertain period between diagnosis and death. Between hope and letting go. In this space of the in-between, caregivers and loved ones often face grueling schedules in and out of hospitals, the overwhelming challenge of seeing a loved one decline, and the anticipation of the grief of losing that person. Mixed in with all of this is the question: “What do I do now?”
Boy, 17, found dead after seeking mental health help ‘had not seen GP in person’
Coroner tells inquest face-to-face appointment would have helped Sean Mark, whose GP advised him to use online services
MedicalXpress
New driver for a rare form of liver cancer discovered
Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) and the Hebrew University in Jerusalem have identified in mice the cell of origin of combined liver/biliary duct carcinomas, a rare type of cancer of the liver. The pro-inflammatory immune messenger interleukin 6 (IL-6) was found to be the driver of carcinogenesis. Blocking of IL-6 reduced both the number and size of tumors in mice.
Dry Mouth Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Dry mouth or xerostomia can affect your lips, tongue, oral cavity, and throat. Here's what you need to know about its causes, symptoms, and treatments.
nypressnews.com
Shingles: The key sensation that precedes the telltale rash – It’s a ‘main’ symptom
Known as varicella-zoster, the virus that causes chickenpox stays inside of your body. As years pass, you might not give too much thought to it but the very virus can trigger shingles. Although shingles are characterised by a rash, there’s one warning sign that precedes the telltale bumps. While...
5 Stretches for Low Back Pain Relief
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. I was playing with my son recently and threw out my back while we were wrestling. This wasn’t the first time...
5. People don't change
"Didnt know that other adults have the emotional intelligence of teenagers and its almost impossible to deal with logically," — Super-Progress-6386. "Handling the decline and death of your parents," - Agave666. "Not having a lot of free-time or time by myself," — detective_kiara. "Not having a pre-defined goal...
Voices: Being diagnosed with endometriosis finally taught me how to say ‘no’
It’s not that I was unfamiliar with pain before all of this. I’ve been in and out of physical therapy since middle school. I stopped taking Advil and jumped to prescription ibuprofen early on.My relationship with my body had been partially shrouded by a lingering fear, a knowledge that I was not the one fully in control here, ever since the first time they glued wires to my head, that first shock of loud clanking from an MRI machine. When the first seizure wasn’t the last and I realised I wasn’t like the other girls at school.The woman I...
A Doctor I Saw Wasn't Listening To Me
Injured Arm And Handful Of MedicationsTowfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I've been going to doctors most of my life and they usually know what they're talking about. However, I have had my fair share of bad experiences and one of them involved getting diagnosed with a problem that didn't really make a lot of sense.
physiciansweekly.com
Lung Cancer Surgery Patients: Postoperative Symptom Burden
Previous research on the quality of life (QOL) following lung cancer surgery has noted persistent postoperative symptoms. First, researchers thoroughly analyzed QOL in lung cancer surgery patients. The link between symptom load and quality of life (QOL) was the subject of a subgroup study. For a study, they sought to conduct a qualitative assessment of literature addressing the symptom load in patients having surgical resection for lung cancer.
Comments / 3