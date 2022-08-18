Read full article on original website
Signify Health stock surges 39% on reports Amazon is bidding for the company
Shares of Signify Health rose more than 36% Monday morning. Amazon, CVS and UnitedHealth Group are vying for the home health services provider. The company is valued at more than $8 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. It's unclear how much the company will be worth when it goes public.
Bank to cut off loans for cars with gas in transition to EVs
Hey Newsbreak Users, BizToc is a news project you might enjoy. Please consider checking out the whole page here. ----- An Australian bank announced this week that it will stop funding loans for new gas and diesel cars in 2025 to encourage the shift to electric vehicles. "We think that...
Dow Jones Dives As Stock Market Sell-Off Continues
The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded sharply lower Monday morning. Boeing (BA) led declines among the Dow industrials with a 2% loss. Cruise operators were down hard in early action with Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) off 4%. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Zoom Video (M) report after the close Monday.
What Cramer is watching Monday
AMC Entertainment (AMC) tanked nearly 40% in the premarket to start the news week. Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas, may file for bankruptcy. Also impacting trading in AMC: the new preferred share dividend aimed at rewarding meme loyalists, who call themselves "apes"
Stock Market’s Summer Fling Wasn’t the Real Thing
The season was as uneventful for macro fundamentals as many expected. That makes the rally in equities look like a head fake.
Twitter's CFO warned employees they're on track to get 50% of their typical annual bonuses because of the company's financial challenges, report says
Twitter CFO Ned Segal warned employees Friday their bonuses could be half the maximum. Segal said the company's bonus pool was at 50% of where it could be if financial targets were being hit. Twitter employees' bonuses are tied to company's financial performance, which has declined of late. Twitter's warning...
Inflation set to ‘enter the stratosphere’ and hit 18.6% by January as gas prices continue to surge
Inflation is set to surge to 18.6 per cent next year – the highest level in almost half a century – as average energy bills hit £5,816, leaving millions of people in “dire straits” according to alarming new forecasts that suggest the UK’s energy crisis will stretch on for years.Experts said that current policies to tackle the crisis risked being a “sticking plaster” and a Tory MP warned that people would be left homeless this winter without more help to pay for skyrocketing bills. Kevin Hollinrake said that Conservative Party leadership contender Liz Truss’s promises to cut taxes would...
Stock Market Keeping You Up at Night? Buy These 2 Stable Tech Stocks
Not all tech stocks are high volatility. Some generate outsized profits and strong returns -- for a premium price.
Twitter CFO Ned Segal told employees in an email that they might receive only half of their annual bonuses as the company grapples with economic uncertainty
Twitter warned its employees on Friday that they might receive only half of their typical annual bonuses as the social media company grapples with economic uncertainty. Twitter, which is fighting a legal battle to complete a $44 billion sale to Elon Musk, made the announcement in an email to employees and blamed its financial performance for the potential bonus cut. When the company reported quarterly earnings last month, its revenue declined for the first time since 2020 and it swung to a net loss.
Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets
The U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown this summer. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2% respectively. Single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4%. Zillow now predicts that U.S. house prices will climb just 2.4%. That’s down...
Elon Musk says price of FSD will rise from $12K to $15K in September when Tesla rolls out Beta 10.69.2, which lets drivers test new features on public roads
Tesla plans a 25% price increase for its premium, driver assistance system marketed in the U.S. as the Full Self-Driving, or FSD, option. FSD currently costs $12,000 with subscriptions at $199 per month. Tesla CEO Elon Musk did not immediately specify whether subscription prices will also increase. The electric vehicle maker is also rolling out a new version of its FSD Beta software, version 10.69, which allows everyday drivers to test new driver assistance system features on public roads before they are fully debugged.
CARS・
The World’s Largest Gun Makers
Americans bought nearly 20 million guns in 2021, the second highest year on record after 2020, when U.S. gun sales reached 22.8 million, according to consulting firm Small Arms Analytics and Forecasting. For context, 20 million guns is about six guns for every 100 American citizens. Of course, gun sales are higher in certain areas. […]
Is It Time to Pay Attention to Uniglo (GLO), Avalanche (AVAX), Cardano (ADA) And Fantom (FTM)?
With the crypto market on the rebound, many investors wonder if now is the time to buy some of the more popular coins. Let’s take a look at Uniglo , Avalanche (AVAX), Cardano (ADA), and Fantom (FTM) to see if they are worthy investments. Uniglo (GLO) Generally speaking, buying...
AMC stock plunges ahead of $APE debut on NYSE
The company's new class of shares — dubbed APE in a nod to the retail investors who powered the stock during the COVID-19 pandemic and commonly refer to themselves as apes — is slated to begin trading on the NYSE sometime today. The company's primary rival Cineworld says it's exploring a bankruptcy.
AT&T's Dividend: Dead Money But A Saving Grace
Summary AT&T stock has been such a struggle. The stock has been under pressure since the big WarnerMedia spinoff. A juicy 6%+ yield, but is it sustainable? The market has no clue if free cash flow will improve, following the big cut, and so the stock has not moved despite a strong market lately. Dead money isn't necessarily no money; create your own cash flow. Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of BAD BEAT Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Uber Technologies: Finally Turning The Page
Summary Uber Technologies' recent quarterly performance suggests that the company is at an inflection point. The driver supply situation appears to have stabilized and the Eats division continues to deliver. The company's dark horse, Uber Freight, is quietly growing at a pace faster than previously imagined. The company appears to be deeply undervalued. Investment Thesis.
I have $25K I’m trying to invest into something that’ll make me $100K in a week
I have $25K I’m trying to invest into something that’ll make me $100K in a week. This can be anything (legal). I wanted to see if you guys know of something I could buy for less and sell higher, and repeat. I have many years of sales experience,...
Nvidia: Brace For Impact
Summary Nvidia is going to submit its FQ2 earnings sheet next week Wednesday. Weak FQ3 revenue and gross margin guidance could push shares into a new down-leg. Estimate risk is growing and Nvidia’s multiplier factor may be set for a contraction. After Nvidia's truly shocking pre-release of FQ2’23 earnings...
Time to switch your current account? Banks up rewards to lure new customers
This summer is unusually awash with generous incentives to make the change but beware the catch. Fancy a free £175? If you are hunting for ways to make and save money, one of the quickest and easiest could be to reconsider your relationship with your bank. First Direct is...
Be Like Warren Buffett and Buy T-Bills
U.S. Treasury bills are a good alternative to money-market funds and bank certificates of deposits. Interest is exempt from state and local taxes, unlike CDs. Investors can buy them through the government’s TreasuryDirect program or through banks and brokers. The yields are as high as 3%.
