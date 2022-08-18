Read full article on original website
Related
biztoc.com
Sustainability data platform Worldfavor fuels up for ecosystem opportunities
More funding for sustainability reporting: Sweden’s Worldfavor, an early mover platform focused on building digital infrastructure to support supply chain transparency and cater to organizations’ ESG (environmental, social, governance) reporting needs, has bagged €10.2 million in Series A funding to step on the growth gas. The Series A was led by SEB Private Equity, which […]
biztoc.com
Pinduoduo Plans E-Commerce Platform For US Market
Pinduoduo has briefed merchants on its plans but details have not yet been finalized, a source said. The post Pinduoduo Plans E-Commerce Platform For US Market appeared first on Asia Financial.
biztoc.com
McDonald's makes several changes to its board
Three executives — Salesforce President and CFO Amy Weaver, Johnson & Johnson Executive Vice President and Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals Jennifer Taubert and Marriott International CEO Anthony Capuano — have been elected to the board of directors, McDonald's announced in a press release. Their directorships will start on Oct. 1.
Comments / 0