Read full article on original website
Related
biztoc.com
Twitter's CFO warned employees they're on track to get 50% of their typical annual bonuses because of the company's financial challenges, report says
Twitter CFO Ned Segal warned employees Friday their bonuses could be half the maximum. Segal said the company's bonus pool was at 50% of where it could be if financial targets were being hit. Twitter employees' bonuses are tied to company's financial performance, which has declined of late. Twitter's warning...
biztoc.com
A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk
Elon Musk attacked Bill Gates because he had a short position of $500 million against Tesla. Selling stock short is a bet that the price will drop. "Sorry, but I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla," Musk wrote to Gates.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
biztoc.com
Bank to cut off loans for cars with gas in transition to EVs
Hey Newsbreak Users, BizToc is a news project you might enjoy. Please consider checking out the whole page here. ----- An Australian bank announced this week that it will stop funding loans for new gas and diesel cars in 2025 to encourage the shift to electric vehicles. "We think that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recent Twitter Video Reveals Russians Holding Alarming Graphic Photos, Begging the US & UK to Stop Sending Weapons to UA
In a recently posted video, Russian student activists banded together,. To protest the US and UK sending weapons to Ukraine's army, demanding an end to the supply of weapons helping Kyiv defend itself from Moscow's invasion."
biztoc.com
Dealogic: the IPO market in 2022 is the lowest since 2009; companies have raised $5.1B in IPOs this year so far, compared to $100B+ at the same time last year
The IPO market is on pace for its worst year in decades, leaving fledgling companies with few options but to burn through cash while they wait for the stock market to calm. Late last year, hundreds of companies were in the final stages of preparing to go public, encouraged by the best 18 months ever for U.S. initial public offerings. Then a combination of factors—sky-high inflation, rising interest rates and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—sent shock waves through the stock market.
biztoc.com
Stock Market Keeping You Up at Night? Buy These 2 Stable Tech Stocks
Not all tech stocks are high volatility. Some generate outsized profits and strong returns -- for a premium price.
biztoc.com
Is the stock market the whole story behind wealth generation?
Is the stock market the whole story behind wealth generation? Is it an accelerator to an already existing one? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below. We would like to hear from you about your views on the matter. Please share your story with us on iReport.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought
Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft. The pension also bought more Walmart (WMT) shares in the second quarter. PSP Investments, as the pension is known, disclosed the stock trades in a form it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
biztoc.com
What Cramer is watching Monday
AMC Entertainment (AMC) tanked nearly 40% in the premarket to start the news week. Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas, may file for bankruptcy. Also impacting trading in AMC: the new preferred share dividend aimed at rewarding meme loyalists, who call themselves "apes"
biztoc.com
Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts
There's a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don't fall without a reason. Using TipRanks’ database, we identified two stocks that feature both low prices now – and powerful upside potential for the coming year. The first stock we'll...
biztoc.com
Regal Cinemas ponders bankruptcy, Fed's next rate hike: Tuesday's 5 things to know
BANKRUPTCY CONSIDERATION: Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas, confirmed on Monday it is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. and "associated ancillary proceedings in other jurisdictions" amid an ongoing evaluation of strategic options. "Any such filing would be expected to allow the Group to access near-term liquidity...
biztoc.com
Yandex’s sale of media assets to VK includes yandex.ru homepage
Russian search giant Yandex has finalized the sale of its two flagship media properties to local rival VK, owner of the eponymous social network. The deal to sell the products, Yandex’s algorithmically sorted news aggregator (News) and blogging recommender platform (Zen), was inked back in April. But today’s binding agreement goes further than that — […]
Taiwan warns China of 'heavy price' for invasion on battle anniversary
TAIPEI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan is determined to defend itself and invaders will incur a "heavy price", President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday on the anniversary of a confrontation six decade ago in which Taiwanese forces beat back Chinese attackers.
biztoc.com
Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Plunge; Powell Speech Ahead
XPalo Alto Networks and Zoom Video (ZM) were key earnings movers after the close Monday. Palo Alto shares jumped more than 7% on better-than-expected results. Zoom stock slipped almost 7% in extended trade after cutting its earnings and sales outlook for the year. Among exchange traded funds, the Nasdaq 100...
biztoc.com
Elon Musk says price of FSD will rise from $12K to $15K in September when Tesla rolls out Beta 10.69.2, which lets drivers test new features on public roads
Tesla plans a 25% price increase for its premium, driver assistance system marketed in the U.S. as the Full Self-Driving, or FSD, option. FSD currently costs $12,000 with subscriptions at $199 per month. Tesla CEO Elon Musk did not immediately specify whether subscription prices will also increase. The electric vehicle maker is also rolling out a new version of its FSD Beta software, version 10.69, which allows everyday drivers to test new driver assistance system features on public roads before they are fully debugged.
CARS・
biztoc.com
YC-backed Zywa, a neobank for Gen Z, raises $3M to expand across MENA
Dubai-based Zywa, a neobank for Gen Z, plans to fuel its growth in the United Arabs Emirates (U.A.E), and to kick-start its expansion to Saudi Arabia and Egypt after raising $3 million seed funding at over $30 million (110 million AED) valuation. The new funding follows the $1 million pre-seed backing it secured in February […]
biztoc.com
S&P 500 has its worst day since mid-June as interest rate concerns return to Wall Street
S&P 500 has its worst day since mid-June as interest rate concerns return to Wall Street. Increasing pessimism about the possibility of a recession and the Federal Reserve’s efforts to rein in inflation have put the brakes on a market rebound. The benchmark index fell 2.1 percent, its sharpest daily decline since June 16.
biztoc.com
Tech Layoffs Hit California Revenue With 12% July Shortfall
California collected 12% less in revenue than it expected in July. Cash totaled $9.2 billion in the first month of the fiscal year, almost $1.3 billion below the state’s budget forecast. The amount of personal income tax withheld from paychecks fell by 10% in July and 5.8% in June.
biztoc.com
I have $25K I’m trying to invest into something that’ll make me $100K in a week
I have $25K I’m trying to invest into something that’ll make me $100K in a week. This can be anything (legal). I wanted to see if you guys know of something I could buy for less and sell higher, and repeat. I have many years of sales experience,...
Comments / 0