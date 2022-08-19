ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJHL

Hidden vault of county records found in Ashe St. Courthouse

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials discovered a literal ton of documents thought to be lost to time earlier this week, revealing parts of local history that likely haven’t been seen for decades. While working to clear and restore the Ashe Street Courthouse, which was recently transferred into the ownership of The City of Johnson […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Alleged meth sale in Hawkins County leads to murder charge

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County grand jury indicted a Mooresburg woman on several charges on Aug. 15, according to documents obtained by News Channel 11. The indictment stems from a June 2021 death investigation and alleges that Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, sold methamphetamine to Vicky Marie Lee, who later died from using the […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Report: Church Hill employees said they felt pressured to perform private work for mayor

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Church Hill’s longtime mayor, Dennis Deal, misused both city property and city staff with staff performing work for him under pressure “for fear of losing their jobs,” a state investigative report says. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office (TCO) investigated Church Hill in a probe that also found the city’s former court […]
WJHL

Kingsport BMA set to approve funding for downtown developments

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport city leaders are set to approve funding models for two neighboring downtown housing developments. At Monday night’s Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen work session, city leaders went through the financing plans for Brickyard Village and Centennial Row Townhomes, both near Main Street in downtown. Brickyard Village will sit next […]
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Johnson City man arrested after choking, throwing mallet at ex-girlfriend

A Johnson City man was arrested Tuesday morning for domestic assault after he reportedly threw a mallet and choked his ex-girlfriend. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Antonio Marsh was jailed just after midnight when deputies responded to Plymouth Road in reference to a domestic assault. Upon arrival,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Southwest Virginia Man Charged With Numerous Offenses After Leading Police On Three County Chase

A Southwest Virginia man is jailed after attempting to break into a woman’s residence in Abingdon Virginia, then setting fire to a neighboring house before leading authorities on a three county chase over the weekend. 33 year old Chandler Meade, of Meadowview, Virginia was finally apprehended after leading police on a chase through Washington, Sullivan and Johnson Counties. Chandler, allegedly set fire to a house and fled the scene into Sullivan and Johnson County where he was stopped with the aid of spike strips. Chandler is charged with two felony counts of arson, two felony counts of vandalism, breaking and entering, a firearms charge and felony eluding.
ABINGDON, VA
elizabethton.com

WCSO seeking Jonesborough man for aggravated assault on first responders

According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for assistance in locating James W. Tolley, 39, of Jonesborough. WCSO has a warrant on Tolley charging him with three counts of prohibited weapons, aggravated arson, three counts of aggravated assault on first responders and setting fire to personal property or land. All charges stem from an incident that occurred in early August.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
supertalk929.com

Texas murder suspect taken into custody in Smyth County, Virginia

Court records in Smyth County, Virginia show extradition hearings for a Texas man accused of murder were finalized on Friday. Daetwuan Rayvon Thompson, 29, a big rig driver from Irving, was taken into custody while delivering a load to a factory in Chilhowie last week. Southwest Virginia Today reported that...
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Kingsport Police Department Takes Top Honors In Statewide Competition

The Kingsport Police Department recently took top honors at the Tennessee Lifesavers Conference and Law Enforcement Challenge. The department not only was awarded top honors in several different categories, but also won first place in the 101-200 department division and was named the overall winner as the highest scoring department in the entire Tennessee Law Enforcement Challenge. Additionally, Kingsport’s winning entry was pitted regionally against the winner of a similar competition in neighboring Georgia and the department came out on top in that competition as well.
KINGSPORT, TN
q95fm.net

Man Arrested Following Discovery Of Woman’s Body

A man out of Norton was arrested on a murder charge, following the discovery of a woman’s body on Saturday. Officers with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Petrey Street, in Norton, over a report of an unresponsive woman. The 61-year-old was found...
NORTON, VA
kvnutalk

Man dies after reportedly chasing dog into traffic, being hit by car

A 33-year-old man is dead after he was fatally struck by a car when he ran into traffic chasing after a dog. The incident occurred at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon in Kingsport, Tennessee — about 100 miles northeast of Knoxville — when the Kingsport Police Department Traffic Unit responded to a call regarding a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian as it travelled north on Lynn Garden Drive, authorities said.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Kingsport PD: Pedestrian dies after chasing dog into street

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pedestrian died after he chased a dog onto Lynn Garden Drive Monday, police report. According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), a Honda Odyssey minivan was driving north in the 900 block of Lynn Garden Drive around 1 p.m. when a pedestrian “suddenly ran into the roadway, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Multiple SWVA agencies search overnight for missing hiker

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — The combined effort from over a dozen agencies in Southwest Virginia led to the rescue of a hiker who had been reported missing in the Konnarock area on Aug. 18. Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler revealed that the search began on Aug. 17, and deputies worked with Mt. Rogers Rescue and […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Unicoi County Authorities Arrest Man After Machete Attack On Woman

The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department is reporting a man is jailed following a reported attack on a woman with a machete. Steve Silvers was arrested after officers responded to the disturbance on Madison Street. Officers discovered Silvers leaving the home with a woman’s purse. Authorities then heard a woman screaming from inside the house. Silvers was detained by police when they discovered large amounts of blood in the home, leading to a bedroom where the woman was found with multiple wounds and lacerations. Witnesses, along with the victim identified Silvers as the suspect and found the machete covered in blood and hair. Silvers is being held on first degree murder charges.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN

