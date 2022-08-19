Read full article on original website
Hidden vault of county records found in Ashe St. Courthouse
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials discovered a literal ton of documents thought to be lost to time earlier this week, revealing parts of local history that likely haven’t been seen for decades. While working to clear and restore the Ashe Street Courthouse, which was recently transferred into the ownership of The City of Johnson […]
Alleged meth sale in Hawkins County leads to murder charge
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County grand jury indicted a Mooresburg woman on several charges on Aug. 15, according to documents obtained by News Channel 11. The indictment stems from a June 2021 death investigation and alleges that Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, sold methamphetamine to Vicky Marie Lee, who later died from using the […]
Report: Church Hill employees said they felt pressured to perform private work for mayor
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Church Hill’s longtime mayor, Dennis Deal, misused both city property and city staff with staff performing work for him under pressure “for fear of losing their jobs,” a state investigative report says. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office (TCO) investigated Church Hill in a probe that also found the city’s former court […]
Kingsport BMA set to approve funding for downtown developments
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport city leaders are set to approve funding models for two neighboring downtown housing developments. At Monday night’s Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen work session, city leaders went through the financing plans for Brickyard Village and Centennial Row Townhomes, both near Main Street in downtown. Brickyard Village will sit next […]
Johnson City man arrested after choking, throwing mallet at ex-girlfriend
A Johnson City man was arrested Tuesday morning for domestic assault after he reportedly threw a mallet and choked his ex-girlfriend. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Antonio Marsh was jailed just after midnight when deputies responded to Plymouth Road in reference to a domestic assault. Upon arrival,...
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on Request
In a unanimous vote, the Johnson City Commission voted to close the city detention center during Thursday's Commission meeting. City officials recommended the closure due to decreased census in the detention center and ongoing staffing shortages.
Johnson City to end contract with Tennessee Dept. of Correction to house state inmates
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson City Board of Commissioners approved a motion Thursday to notify the Tennessee Department of Correction of its intent to end the city's contract to house state inmates. The board held a work session with city staff earlier Thursday to find out more...
Southwest Virginia Man Charged With Numerous Offenses After Leading Police On Three County Chase
A Southwest Virginia man is jailed after attempting to break into a woman’s residence in Abingdon Virginia, then setting fire to a neighboring house before leading authorities on a three county chase over the weekend. 33 year old Chandler Meade, of Meadowview, Virginia was finally apprehended after leading police on a chase through Washington, Sullivan and Johnson Counties. Chandler, allegedly set fire to a house and fled the scene into Sullivan and Johnson County where he was stopped with the aid of spike strips. Chandler is charged with two felony counts of arson, two felony counts of vandalism, breaking and entering, a firearms charge and felony eluding.
WCSO seeking Jonesborough man for aggravated assault on first responders
According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for assistance in locating James W. Tolley, 39, of Jonesborough. WCSO has a warrant on Tolley charging him with three counts of prohibited weapons, aggravated arson, three counts of aggravated assault on first responders and setting fire to personal property or land. All charges stem from an incident that occurred in early August.
Texas murder suspect taken into custody in Smyth County, Virginia
Court records in Smyth County, Virginia show extradition hearings for a Texas man accused of murder were finalized on Friday. Daetwuan Rayvon Thompson, 29, a big rig driver from Irving, was taken into custody while delivering a load to a factory in Chilhowie last week. Southwest Virginia Today reported that...
Fugitive considered armed and dangerous after police pursuit in Jefferson County
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is searching for a suspect who's said to have multiple outstanding warrants and is armed and dangerous.
5-year-old boy, Unicoi County EMA Erwin honored during commission meeting for saving child
ERWIN — The Unicoi County Commission recognized Emergency Management Agency Director Jimmy Erwin and 5-year-old Eli Howard for saving a child’s life during Monday’s meeting. On July 19, Eli’s 15-month-old brother, Sammy, fell into a pool. According to the proclamation read by Commissioner Loren Thomas, Eli pulled...
Kingsport Police Department Takes Top Honors In Statewide Competition
The Kingsport Police Department recently took top honors at the Tennessee Lifesavers Conference and Law Enforcement Challenge. The department not only was awarded top honors in several different categories, but also won first place in the 101-200 department division and was named the overall winner as the highest scoring department in the entire Tennessee Law Enforcement Challenge. Additionally, Kingsport’s winning entry was pitted regionally against the winner of a similar competition in neighboring Georgia and the department came out on top in that competition as well.
Kingsport man facing charges in DUI arrest, children found unrestrained in vehicle
A Kingsport man is facing charges after a DUI arrest in Hawkins County in which two children were found unrestrained in the vehicle.
Man Arrested Following Discovery Of Woman’s Body
A man out of Norton was arrested on a murder charge, following the discovery of a woman’s body on Saturday. Officers with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Petrey Street, in Norton, over a report of an unresponsive woman. The 61-year-old was found...
JCPD: Woman holding scissors/sticks in hands, charged with evading arrest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the release, Vanessa McCoy, 44, was on the sidewalk of West Market Street with a stick in one hand and a pair of scissors in the other. The release from the Johnson City Police Department states officers responded to a disturbance on 925 West Market Street on Friday. […]
Man dies after reportedly chasing dog into traffic, being hit by car
A 33-year-old man is dead after he was fatally struck by a car when he ran into traffic chasing after a dog. The incident occurred at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon in Kingsport, Tennessee — about 100 miles northeast of Knoxville — when the Kingsport Police Department Traffic Unit responded to a call regarding a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian as it travelled north on Lynn Garden Drive, authorities said.
Kingsport PD: Pedestrian dies after chasing dog into street
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pedestrian died after he chased a dog onto Lynn Garden Drive Monday, police report. According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), a Honda Odyssey minivan was driving north in the 900 block of Lynn Garden Drive around 1 p.m. when a pedestrian “suddenly ran into the roadway, […]
Multiple SWVA agencies search overnight for missing hiker
DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — The combined effort from over a dozen agencies in Southwest Virginia led to the rescue of a hiker who had been reported missing in the Konnarock area on Aug. 18. Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler revealed that the search began on Aug. 17, and deputies worked with Mt. Rogers Rescue and […]
Unicoi County Authorities Arrest Man After Machete Attack On Woman
The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department is reporting a man is jailed following a reported attack on a woman with a machete. Steve Silvers was arrested after officers responded to the disturbance on Madison Street. Officers discovered Silvers leaving the home with a woman’s purse. Authorities then heard a woman screaming from inside the house. Silvers was detained by police when they discovered large amounts of blood in the home, leading to a bedroom where the woman was found with multiple wounds and lacerations. Witnesses, along with the victim identified Silvers as the suspect and found the machete covered in blood and hair. Silvers is being held on first degree murder charges.
