ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Pratt: Our greatest enemy is our rebellion against God

By Beth Pratt
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago

Forget the political conspiracies in full bloom today, there is something even more distracting afoot. Some “Thing” is stalking me and some of my friends, tripping us into falls and sending us in some cases to not-so-near-by emergency rooms.

Years ago, a friend of ours was doing a little roof repair when he was suddenly flung to the ground by the tall ladder, breaking all his ribs and generally making pain a constant companion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YhHOm_0hN6zfa800

He was no amateur, but a seasoned do-it-yourselfer in good condition. Now his wife seems to be followed by this so-far invisible “Thing” that flings her to the floor. She has the scars to prove it. Right now, she's wearing a fashionable robot look, a re-attachment to get her arm-elbow injury repaired.

In mid-May I joined the fellowship of those pursued by this mysterious Thing, just this week falling at church after the monthly senior luncheon, all while clutching a heavy glass salad bowl. I landed the bowl perfectly, but managed to pick up more bruises just as I was celebrating getting my left hand back to usefulness (yes, I'm a lefty).

Reality has a way of slipping up on us. Perhaps this is not a trickster that loves tripping us, but a warning to remember and respect the gift of a long, relatively healthy life. As much as we complain about our aches and pains, we must admit that most of them are earned, even sometimes our illnesses.

And so is it true with our nation. We have forgotten an essential element of our nation-building success, which in many instances far outweighs our failures. Likewise, our churches too often reflect the state of our nation, ignoring the termites of unbelief that have infested the foundations of our faith in a desire to be praised for our “open-minded” approach. Once standards of decency in public behavior and community disapproval existed. But gradually, our rebellious behaviors began to compromise values of honesty.

Today, in our rush to gain fame and wealth, we wink at those who game the system, whether in government, business or education. Thus, we ignore our once-treasured values of honesty, patriotism, sanctity of home, family and church.If you really want to know how nations rise and fall, turn to the Old Testament prophets for a few lessons in reality.

For example, in the life of a country, the cycle begins with great effort and faith to follow a vision. Those who keep the fires of freedom burning, often through sacrificial efforts, succeed until they become so successful that they forget their modest and difficult beginnings. The promises of God no longer matter because they do not want to give credit where credit is due. Pride, infatuation with self, goes before a fall, the ancient sages warned.

The Prophet Ezekiel is among the most colorful interpreters of miraculous visions in describing God's anger when the Israelites God names as earning his wrath, tells them even the mountains where altars have been built to other gods, will suffer: “I will destroy your high places … I will slay your people in front of your idols…” (Ezekiel 6:1- 14 NIV)

We reassure ourselves that a loving God would not allow these terrible things, as we seek a more sophisticated prognosis. Read history and note the rise and fall of nations. God has not given us a pass of immunity from wrongdoing. God gave us snapshots through the prophets of what is to come.

“It's not my neighbor, nor my church, but me O Lord, standing in the need of prayer….”

Our greatest enemy is not weapons held by those who want to destroy us, but our own rebellion against God.

Beth Pratt retired as religion editor from the Avalanche-Journal after 25 years. You can email her at beth.pratt@cheerful.com.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Pratt: Our greatest enemy is our rebellion against God

Comments / 5

J1
4d ago

The problem also is using God for political power, the injustices committed in HIS name. America, the U S A, is becoming as radical as the theocratic governments we claim to oppose.

Reply(1)
7
AllTexas
4d ago

Absolutely. And the audacity to think that it's ok to do so. You may can rewrite the constitution, but you cannot no matter how hard you try is rewrite the Bible, The Word of God. Those rules don't change...PERIOD!

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Jesus + Vandal Strikes Again

The C.B. Stubblefield statue has now been defaced. The memorial for C.B. Stubblefield and Stubb's Barbeque was the latest target of vandalism, at least that's been reported. The statue and area are a location where live music really took off in the Hub City. The disrespect shown with these markings is just unforgivable.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

2 Stellar Examples Of Lubbock Folks Being A-Holes

Check out these two pictures of people saying, "well, it's not my problem anymore". Some people just lack empathy. They never put themselves in the place of others. They are just all about themselves no matter what the outcome. I'm not even going to get into all of the abandoned and mistreated pets around here because I have two examples to show you how everyday folks turn into a-holes when no one is looking.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Lubbock, TX
Society
City
Lubbock, TX
101.5 KNUE

Check Out Some Haunting Pictures of the South Plains Mall Blackout

When I lose electricity at my house, the first thing I notice is the silence. The silence is just deafening and I can't stand it. From that point, there is confusion, questions and usually whispering, because somehow whispering seems to be the correct thing to do at the time. This is followed shortly by the temperature beginning to rise or fall because, of course, the HVAC is not working. The next thing is a trip outside to see if the power is out on the whole block and/or if any bombs dropped nearby.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FMX 94.5

While the Rain is Nice, Lubbock and Humidity Do Not Mix Well

Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains were gifted some much-needed rain over the weekend, but along with it came a wave of humidity a lot of us weren't ready for. I love rain as much as the next guy, maybe even more. Some people think that cloudy grey skies are depressing and bring the mood down, but I absolutely love it. That is my type of weather.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, August 21-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:. Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300. Colorful Felt Wreath at Godeke...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock E-Scooter Riders Are an Accident Waiting to Happen

I have a darling friend whose job requires him to do quite a bit of driving around Lubbock, including the area near Texas Tech University's campus. He recently, and quite poetically, spoke out about irresponsible electric scooter riders:. I'm really surprised someone hasn't been turned into a pavement Jackson Pollock...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock couple’s sweet lemonade wins fans across the South Plains

Dennis and Tomarsha Phillips, owners of Suga T’s & D’s Lemonade, interviewed with Sasha Wilson on KLBK Bright & Early about their popular new small business. To reach out, call or text 806-283-5478, email at tomarshahughes73@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page. For the full story, click the video...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Dept. events for August 20-26

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:. Grab a cup of coffee or tea to converse with others about gaining citizenship and learning the English language in this informal English as a second language class at Maxey Community Center 4020 30th St. Build relationships and help each other grow with those there. Conversation led by Volunteers from Literacy Lubbock. Coffee and tea provided. For more information please call, 806.767.3796.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lightning strike ignites home in southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to reports of a house fire in southwest Lubbock yesterday afternoon. LFR responded just before 3:45 p.m. to the 11000 block of Troy Avenue, where a lightning strike during the storm ignited a two-story home. A neighbor witnessed the event and saw smoke coming out of the house before calling police.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)

Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy