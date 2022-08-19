Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
Post Register
aha! Airlines files bankruptcy 12 days after starting flights to and from Idaho Falls
Idaho Falls’ newest airline declared bankruptcy on Tuesday, immediately shutting down all flights to and from Reno less than two weeks after offering flights in the city. aha! Airlines announced the company had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy 10 months after its inaugural flight and a month after aha! Tim Sieber, head of the aha! business unit, said the carrier was "one of the fastest growing regional airlines in the Western U.S." in a July 2022 news release.
3 things to know for August 22, 2022
Here's your local news 8, three things to know this morning. The post 3 things to know for August 22, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.
Kayaker rescued after going over diversion dam
First responders rescue a woman kayaking on the Snake River Sunday afternoon. The post Kayaker rescued after going over diversion dam appeared first on Local News 8.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
Woman rescued from Snake River in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A woman is safe after falling into the Snake River in Idaho Falls. The incident happened at the 3000 block of North River Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The woman was kayaking with three other...
Post Register
4-H Star: She's headed to the Eastern Idaho State Fair
Iris Mann won Best in Show in modeling during the Style Revue at the Eastern Idaho State Fair two years ago, and she just qualified to go to the EISF again in the same class by winning Best of Show in modeling during the Bonneville County 4-H Fair in Idaho Falls.
Post Register
Half of the Pocatello City Council resigns amid infighting
The infighting that has plagued the Pocatello City Council since Christine Stevens, Claudia Ortega and Roger Bray won their respective council races in 2019 appears to have come to a head with the resignations of all three at a Friday afternoon press conference. The unprecedented resignation of what amounts to...
aarp.org
Shredding Events Scheduled in Pocatello and Idaho Falls
Join us August 30 and 31 and protect yourself from fraud and identity theft at these complimentary shredding events. Experts agree that shredding confidential documents is a good way to protect yourself from fraud and identity theft. Please join us for these free shredding events in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. There is a 10-box limit and this service is provided for personal documents only.
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Here’s why you’re seeing an abundance of hummingbirds in eastern Idaho
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
Fewer people applying to be cops in East Idaho
It used to be that the Idaho Falls Police Department only needed to test applicants once a year. Fifteen years ago, hundreds of people would apply to become a police officer, whether it was out of a sense of community or a desire for a consistent job. Today the department tests applicants multiple times a year. There are about 20 applicants each time, and maybe two of those will meet...
Did You Know Idaho’s Home to One of the Best Diners in the Country?
We’re approaching the end of Summer, but when it comes to enjoying the best diners in Idaho... I don’t think there’s ever a bad time (or season) for that. We’re pretty lucky here in Idaho, because we have some of the best restaurants in the Nation, and when it comes to local food spots and diners... we’re basically unbeatable.
New peace mural made in Idaho Falls
International Artist Kyle Holbrook finished his mural this morning in the Mural Alley in Idaho Falls. The post New peace mural made in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Post Register
Melina's won't be among EISF food vendors
BLACKFOOT — Melina’s Mexican Food will not be among the vendors featured in this year’s Eastern Idaho State Fair. Raymundo Davila, manager of Melina’s, explained that they will not be attending the fair this year because in the past they were unable to sell much food due to their location near the grandstand concerts and races.
Former Idaho Sheriff pleads guilty after pointing gun at LDS church group
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – An Idaho Sheriff has pled guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group in early November. Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland pointed a gun at a vehicle containing a church group of seven girls and their group leader after the […]
eastidahonews.com
Planning to have an exhibit at the Eastern Idaho State Fair? Here’s what you need to know
BLACKFOOT – Eastern Idaho State Fair exhibitor deadlines are quickly approaching!. Now is the chance to submit your award-winning entry to the 2022 Eastern Idaho State Fair. The entry dates for Home Arts Departments vary from August 26 – September 1. The exhibit opportunities are endless at the...
Post Register
Young, Rulon Jay
Rulon Jay Young 7/13/1949 - 8/19/2022 Rulon Jay Young, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 19, 2022. Graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at New Sweden Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. prior at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. Wood Funeral Home.
Post Register
Capt. Bill Squires retires from Idaho Falls Police Department
Capt. Bill Squires retired from the Idaho Falls Police Department effective Thursday after 27 years with the department. Squires first joined the Idaho Falls Police Department in 1995. As captain, Squires oversaw the department's patrol officers.
eastidahonews.com
Local woman accused of using Utah woman’s identity to try and buy a car
IDAHO FALLS – Identity theft is not a joke, as one Utah woman learned after another woman tried to buy a car in Idaho Falls with her information. Cassandra E. Welch, 27, appeared in court on Tuesday after being charged with felony misappropriation of personal identifying information for purchases or credit over $300.
eastidahonews.com
Woman cited for DUI after crashing into house
IDAHO FALLS — A woman was cited for driving under the influence after crashing into an Idaho Falls home early Sunday morning. Police received a call from a person on the 200 block of Leesburg Street around 2:20 a.m. saying a vehicle had just hit their house. Officers arrived...
Post Register
Bernabee, Natalie
Natalie Bernabee 5/19/1977 - 8/18/2022 Natalie Jill Ker Bernabee, 45, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 18, 2022. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Wood Funeral Home.
Comments / 0