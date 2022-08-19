ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho State Journal

Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

aha! Airlines files bankruptcy 12 days after starting flights to and from Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls’ newest airline declared bankruptcy on Tuesday, immediately shutting down all flights to and from Reno less than two weeks after offering flights in the city. aha! Airlines announced the company had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy 10 months after its inaugural flight and a month after aha! Tim Sieber, head of the aha! business unit, said the carrier was "one of the fastest growing regional airlines in the Western U.S." in a July 2022 news release.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Government
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Business
eastidahonews.com

Woman rescued from Snake River in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A woman is safe after falling into the Snake River in Idaho Falls. The incident happened at the 3000 block of North River Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The woman was kayaking with three other...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

4-H Star: She's headed to the Eastern Idaho State Fair

Iris Mann won Best in Show in modeling during the Style Revue at the Eastern Idaho State Fair two years ago, and she just qualified to go to the EISF again in the same class by winning Best of Show in modeling during the Bonneville County 4-H Fair in Idaho Falls.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Half of the Pocatello City Council resigns amid infighting

The infighting that has plagued the Pocatello City Council since Christine Stevens, Claudia Ortega and Roger Bray won their respective council races in 2019 appears to have come to a head with the resignations of all three at a Friday afternoon press conference. The unprecedented resignation of what amounts to...
POCATELLO, ID
aarp.org

Shredding Events Scheduled in Pocatello and Idaho Falls

Join us August 30 and 31 and protect yourself from fraud and identity theft at these complimentary shredding events. Experts agree that shredding confidential documents is a good way to protect yourself from fraud and identity theft. Please join us for these free shredding events in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. There is a 10-box limit and this service is provided for personal documents only.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Here’s why you’re seeing an abundance of hummingbirds in eastern Idaho

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fewer people applying to be cops in East Idaho

It used to be that the Idaho Falls Police Department only needed to test applicants once a year. Fifteen years ago, hundreds of people would apply to become a police officer, whether it was out of a sense of community or a desire for a consistent job. Today the department tests applicants multiple times a year. There are about 20 applicants each time, and maybe two of those will meet...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Melina's won't be among EISF food vendors

BLACKFOOT — Melina’s Mexican Food will not be among the vendors featured in this year’s Eastern Idaho State Fair. Raymundo Davila, manager of Melina’s, explained that they will not be attending the fair this year because in the past they were unable to sell much food due to their location near the grandstand concerts and races.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Young, Rulon Jay

Rulon Jay Young 7/13/1949 - 8/19/2022 Rulon Jay Young, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 19, 2022. Graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at New Sweden Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. prior at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. Wood Funeral Home.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local woman accused of using Utah woman’s identity to try and buy a car

IDAHO FALLS – Identity theft is not a joke, as one Utah woman learned after another woman tried to buy a car in Idaho Falls with her information. Cassandra E. Welch, 27, appeared in court on Tuesday after being charged with felony misappropriation of personal identifying information for purchases or credit over $300.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman cited for DUI after crashing into house

IDAHO FALLS — A woman was cited for driving under the influence after crashing into an Idaho Falls home early Sunday morning. Police received a call from a person on the 200 block of Leesburg Street around 2:20 a.m. saying a vehicle had just hit their house. Officers arrived...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Bernabee, Natalie

Natalie Bernabee 5/19/1977 - 8/18/2022 Natalie Jill Ker Bernabee, 45, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 18, 2022. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Wood Funeral Home.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

