Duck Race Festival benefits local nonprofits

CAMBRIDGE — Members of the Rotary Club of Cambridge, Rescue Fire Company, Cambridge-South Dorchester High School Interact Club and North Dorchester High School Key Club came together to hold the second annual Duck Race Festival on Saturday, Aug. 13, on Court Lane. Volunteers raised money to support various community projects to be held by both the Rotary Club and the Rescue Fire Company this coming year. Rubber ducks were available for $5 or three for $10 through organization members and the event’s personal email.

With over 1,000 tickets sold prior to the event, five heats containing 200 rubber ducks were held over the course of the day. The first 40-50 to cross the finish line were collected by Kyla Diggs, Dorchester County’s own Pandemic Queen and 2020 recipient of the Miss Outdoors title. The winning ducks moved onto the semi-finals. Three of these captured ducks were randomly chosen from each heat. Their owners chose a donated bonus prize including gift cards from: Go Wash Car Wash, Maryland Blue, Maiden Maryland, Ocean Odyssey, Suicide Bridge Restaurant, Blackwater Bakery, Chesapeake Seed and Feed, Rusticana Pizza, Phippins Crafting Corner, Cabin Fever, Sweet and Treats, or Chick Fil A. They could also select from Rise Up gift packs, Ironman rubber bags, Ironman backpacks, or plenty of toys!