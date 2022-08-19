ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROCK 96.7

Be VIP For Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Pops in the Park’

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra's Pops in the Park is returning to Washington Park on August 27, 2022 featuring classics from the legendary rock band Queen. We want to send you to the show for FREE and give you the VIP treatment. This exclusive VIP package includes:. Reserved VIP parking. 4...
ROCK 96.7

Casper’s Food Scene Is About to Get ‘sOOp-ed’ Up

The Casper area has a plethora of food trucks, some local and some regional, that travel in and around our area often, but the one thing we don't really have is a "food cart" option, at least not like the street vendors in the bigger, more metropolitan areas. That is...
ROCK 96.7

Your Chances To Go Swimming In Casper Are Numbered, Here’s Why

The joke in Wyoming is that summer only lasts a couple months before fall gets here. It seems the Casper swimming pools follow that rule to a 'T'. I started to get a little misty eyed when I realized it was already time for the Casper public pools to close, meaning summer was coming to a close. After the next couple weeks, the pools will be closed until the beginning of next summer.
ROCK 96.7

PHOTOS: The Unsung Heroes of Beartrap Summer Festival 2022

After a weekend full of music, madness, and a little bit of magic, Beartrap Summer Festival is officially in the books. It was an incredible weekend for all involved; from the musicians, to the crowd, the vendors, and more. But the festival couldn't have happened without so many different people...
ROCK 96.7

Love is in the Air: The Couples of Beartrap Summer Festival

They met in 1994. It was a case of boy meets girl meets his brother, as a matter of fact. Stephen Painovitch and Jacqueline Smith met when she was dating Painovitch's brother. But, ever his brother's keeper, Stephen's brother just felt in his heart that Jacqueline was a better fit for his big bro.
ROCK 96.7

PHOTOS: Beautiful Music On Beartrap That Will Get You Grooving

While the morning drive up the mountain was a fogy and uncertain, the weather on the mountain was nothing but spectacular. Day one of the Beartrap Summer Festival was a toe-tapping event. The opening lineup was stellar as usual. The meadow was graced by Wendy Woo, The Queen Bees, Hold The Line, and The Pamlico Sound.
ROCK 96.7

Dear Casper: Thanks for Exercising the Most American of Rights

While the general consensus is that freedom of speech is the most American important constitutional right, I have always thought the right to vote is equally important. For that reason, I was happy to see how well Casper showed up to the various polling locations yesterday (August 16th, 2022). At some locations, like the Restoration Church and the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, had substantial lines, but this did not deter the populace at all.
