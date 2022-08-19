Read full article on original website
Toffino’s, Dragon Pan top Nextdoor awards for Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Market Common favorite dominates the lists of best local businesses in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a new Nextdoor report. The Nextdoor’s 2022 Neighborhood Favorites awards include best retail stores, personal care, pets and health businesses, among other categories. The results show that locals like Toffino’s — a […]
local21news.com
PA woman bit by shark while on vacation at Myrtle Beach
WARNING: This story contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature. Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC (CNN) — The first day of a beach vacation ruined, not by rain or sunburn, but by a shark bite!. Karen Sites traveled from Pennsylvania to South Carolina, only to...
22nd Annual Guy Daniels Memorial SurfOff brings 200 competitors, hundreds of spectators to Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The annual Guy Daniels Memorial SurfOff returned to Surfside Beach this weekend for the 22nd year to raise money for college scholarships and raise awareness about conservation and keeping beaches and oceans clean. Nearly 200 surfers competed in front of an estimated 1,500 spectators on Saturday and Sunday to raise […]
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel reopens after ‘technical issue’ strands 3 groups of riders on Sunday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel reopened on Monday after a “technical issue” Sunday afternoon led to three groups of riders being stranded on the popular attraction, officials said. Crews responded late Sunday afternoon to the SkyWheel to help get down riders who were stuck on the popular attraction, according to Myrtle […]
wallstreetwindow.com
Here Is The Most Expensive Home Now For Sale In Myrtle Beach, SC (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson
Here is the most expensive home now for sale in Myrtle Beach, SC, This 9,500+ square foot home is in the Grand Dunes community just off highway 17. It is at the very northern tip of the Myrtle Beach area before you get into the area that divides Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach. As you can see in this video tour it is fit for a Roman Emperor.
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach leaders say lake at sporting complex is safe despite public concerns
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — City officials recently said a lake housing a popular attraction at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex is safe, despite receiving concerns and questions about the condition of its water from the public. The attraction, Shark Wake Park 843, is a cable wakeboarding...
Missing Florence woman found safe in Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence woman previously reported missing has been reunited with her family. Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, says the woman was found in Myrtle Beach and is safe with her family. Family members told News13 it had been nearly a month since hearing from the woman.
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina
- Some great places to get the best hot dogs in South Carolina. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
LOOK: 8-Year-Old Boy Discovers Enormous, Fossilized Shark Tooth at Myrtle Beach
A curious eight-year-old’s beach vacation became the trip of a lifetime after he discovered a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species. Young Riley Gracely traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother and his brother, Collin. During the trip, the family stopped by an educational fossil-hunting expedition facility in Summerville, South Carolina, known as Palmetto Fossil Excursions.
Myrtle Beach will seek $12M grant to fund new 48-inch waterline along Highway 17
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Council is slated to approve a $12 million grant application that would provide funding for a new, larger water transmission pipeline. The 48-inch waterline will head north along Highway 17 and is needed to accommodate the area’s population growth, a city spokesman said. “We are growing,” spokesman […]
wpde.com
Old vehicles being pulled from Waccamaw River; 1920s-era locomotive located among search
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — There’s a project underway where Blackwater Dredging Company is pulling old vehicles from the Waccamaw River and disposing of them. They just pulled out a 1920s-era locomotive. It’s been there on the property of the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority for years.
Watch: Alligator casually swims through South Carolina couple’s flooded backyard
Well, that’s not something you see every day. A South Carolina couple was startled to see an alligator casually swimming through their backyard amid flash flooding in the Myrtle Beach area last weekend. The large alligator glided through the submerged backyard, making its way to a gazebo. WATCH ALLIGATOR...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Fire Department helps dozens of tourists exit broken Myrtle Beach Skywheel
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department was called to the SkyWheel on Sunday night after the popular attraction got stuck. Capt. Christian Sliker said firefighters helped Myrtle Beach SkyWheel staff with manual operations in order to get passengers off the ride. The SkyWheel is among the city’s best known attractions with...
South Carolina Department of Transportation gearing up to work on several busy Myrtle Beach roads
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Myrtle Beach and the South Carolina Department of Transportation will enter an agreement to make city roads safer. Four roadways and intersections are expected to get safety updates in the coming months and years, including: Mr. Joe White Ave. from U.S. 17 to U.S. 17 Business 21st […]
Coastal Carolina University QB Grayson McCall signs NIL deal with Myrtle Beach-based apparel company
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University quarterback Grayson McCall has signed a second “name, image and likeness” deal as the Chanticleers prepare for the 2022-23 season. Natives Sons, a nationally recognized custom apparel company based in Myrtle Beach, announced the one-year, five-figure endorsement partnership with McCall in a news release on Monday, saying it […]
Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’
A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide.
WMBF
Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee family is looking for their missing daughter who has not been heard from in a month. The family filed a missing person report case last week for Ashlyn Adams Wyatt. Her mother, Shane Gibson, started a Facebook page called ‘Find Ashlyn Adams Wyatt’ where posts have been shared many times and has even gotten the attention of the National Center for Missing and Endangered.
WMBF
Fire discovered in electrical room at North Myrtle Beach building, officials say
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters were called to a building fire late Saturday night in North Myrtle Beach. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded around 10 p.m. to the 500 block of South Ocean Boulevard, in the area of the Tidewater Condos, for a reported structure fire.
GALLERY: Flooding impacts Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Storms impacted the Myrtle Beach area on Friday. If you have weather photos, send them to news@wbtw.com.
myhorrynews.com
Beach umbrellas can be dangerous and deadly. What’s being done to make beaches safer?
Two weeks ago, a 63-year-old Garden City woman was killed when she was impaled by an unsecured beach umbrella flying down the beach from in front of a local hotel. A police report from the Aug. 10 incident said an umbrella from in front of the Sea Watch Hotel “had been blown from the ground into the air” and tumbled “end over end” down the beach until it struck the woman in the torso shortly before 1 p.m. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
