'Batgirl' directors say 'everything was gone' when they tried to access footage
'Batgirl' co-directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said Warner Bros. restricted their access to film footage.
Brad Pitt Laces Into Red Adidas Gazelle Sneakers with Linen Suit for ‘Bullet Train’ Press in Japan
Brad Pitt rebooted his relaxed take on press tour style for “Bullet Train,” kicking off the film’s promotional press in Asia this week. While in Japan, Pitt continued his groovy suiting streak at the Toho Cinemas Kyoto on Wednesday, arriving with co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson in an understated linen suit. His gray blazer and drawstring trousers each featured raw seam detailing, adding a contemporary and utilitarian feel to his ensemble. Complementing the set was a deep yellow polo shirt, as well as a gold chain and beaded bracelets. When it came to footwear, the “Troy” star also continued his recent penchant for tonal sneakers...
‘Look Both Ways’ Is a By-the-Numbers Love Story—With a Super Nerdy Heart
There’s something decidedly uncomfortable about the premise of Look Both Ways, Netflix’s latest hit original film. (Currently, it’s the streamer’s number one movie in the U.S.) The night of her college graduation, Natalie (Lili Reinhart) takes a pregnancy test. Weeks before, she hooked up with her best guy friend; now, she’s worried she might be having his baby.In comes the movie’s primary gimmick: The storyline splits in two, with one following Natalie after her test is positive, the other after it’s negative. As opposed to committing to just one of these potential pathways, Look Both Ways has some fun with...
DJs Are Sharing Songs That They Think Are Overplayed And Annoying, And I Guarantee You Know All Of Them
I think "I Gotta Feeling" has been played at every prom and wedding since it came out in 2009.
