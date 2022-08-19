Read full article on original website
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'
Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck
Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
Will Smith freaks out after seeing massive spider inside home
Will Smith has documented a terrifying home invasion and told his followers he is now 'at a Holiday Inn' following the ordeal. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star posted footage of the incident on Instagram, revealing an eight-legged marauder that is so horrific that is sure to send a chill down your spine.
Little girl hilariously gives postman way too much information when asked where mum is
Video footage captured on the door of a family home shows a hilarious exchange between a three-year-old and a postman. Honestly, it's worth checking out. Young kids have a bit of a reputation for brutal honesty, and often to incredibly comedic ends, but also sometimes at the expense of parents.
Australian singing icon John Farnham goes into hospital after being diagnosed with cancer
Australian icon John Farnham has been admitted into hospital for surgery after being diagnosed with cancer. The singer will undergo surgery this morning (Tuesday, August 23) to remove a cancerous growth at a Victorian hospital. Farnham and his family issued a statement revealing his health condition while sharing that the...
Milly Alcock lived in attic and washed dishes before landing House of the Dragon starring role
New HBO series House of the Dragon has been described as 'brutal and harrowing', which sounds like exactly what you'd want from a Game of Thrones spin-off. The show has a big task on its hands in convincing audiences there's more life in the Game of Thrones franchise beyond the original series, which ended controversially to say the least.
House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock has more than doubled her Insta following since Sunday
You often hear of actors recanting the moment their lives changed overnight after their projects exploded, earning them a deluge of fans. And House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock appears to be in the eye of that life-altering storm as she has more than doubled her Instagram following since the show’s premiere on Sunday (21 August).
Owners of Indian restaurant Ryan Reynolds called 'best in Europe' had no idea who he was
The owners of a family restaurant that Ryan Reynolds described as the ‘best Indian in Europe’ had no idea they were serving food to a Hollywood A-lister when he placed his order. The Rahaman family have been running the Light of India restaurant in the Cheshire town of...
Khaby Lame tells fans to not give up their dreams as he shows how far he's come
TIkTok star Khaby Lame has shared a video of what he used to do for work in the past compared with now, and hoo boy, what a glow-up. TikTok's most-followed influencer on the popular app shared clips of himself labouring on a construction site and truck driving. But if we...
Martin Clunes rules out Men Behaving Badly ever returning because humour wouldn't be accepted 'these days'
Martin Clunes has suggested the humour in Men Behaving Badly wouldn't be accepted these days as he said the comedy show would never be making a comeback. The sitcom about Clunes' Gary and Neil Morrissey's Tony as lads sharing a flat together aired during the 90s, but the actor thinks it wouldn't fly these days.
Mum of 22 who wants 105 kids shares pain following tycoon husband’s arrest
A mum of 22 has shared her nightmare ordeal as she brings up all of her children on her own as her tycoon husband has been arrested. Russian mother Kristina Ozturk, who lives in Georgia, says she is now eagerly awaiting her husband's return after he was detained by police in May this year.
House of the Dragon birth scene was even 'more traumatic than what made it into series'
WARNING: CONTAINS HOUSE OF THE DRAGON EPISODE ONE SPOILERS. House of the Dragon star Paddy Considine has opened up about his reaction to THAT harrowing first episode, admitting he opened the script and ‘loved’ what he saw for his character, even if it left tearful viewers absolutely reeling – and that the birth sequence was originally even more 'traumatic'.
Celebrity chef's son Marco Pierre White Jr has been jailed for crime spree
Marco Pierre White Jr. has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for a number of offences, including racially abusing a Tesco security guard and shoplifting. The son of celebrity chef Marco Pierre White entered a guilty plea to 14 charges relating to incidents between January 2021 and April 2022 in the Bath area.
Comedian wins Edinburgh Fringe Festival's funniest joke award
Masai Graham is the proud winner of the funniest joke at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for 2022. The comedian blew voters away with a simple but classic pasta-based pun. Members of the public are allowed to cast their votes for the Dave's Funniest Joke of the Fringe award. It's the...
