wvexplorer.com
2022 West Virginia Fall Foliage Map
The W.Va. Division of Forestry predicts peak fall foliage will emerge in late September in the Allegheny Mountains. (Map courtesy W.Va. Dept. of Commerce)
Goat in West Virginia is more than just a farm animal, She loves paddle boarding
SCARBRO, W.Va. (AP) — Like a lot of West Virginians, Maggie loves paddle boarding. It’s just a little harder for her, what with the four hooves and all. “I thought, ‘Goats have pretty good balance. I am going to put the board in the creek in the back yard and see what she does,’” said […]
Hiker missing in Utah flooding as monsoon hits US Southwest
SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — Authorities have been searching for days for an Arizona woman reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park as strong seasonal rain storms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest. National Park Service officials said rangers and members of the Zion Search and Rescue Team were in the Virgin River area Sunday looking for Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson. They said Agnihotri was among several hikers who were swept off their feet Friday afternoon by rushing water in the popular Narrows area in the park, known for its spectacular red-rock cliffs and narrow canyons, in southern Utah near the Arizona border. All of the hikers except Agnihotri were found on high ground and were stranded until water levels receded.
West Virginia veterans get together for fly fishing
FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing is a nationwide initiative working to help veterans find something new to enjoy. This group out of Lewisburg makes different flies or lures to catch trout, bass, and other fish along the local rivers and lakes. Project Leader Ted Martin said this program inspired him to step outside […]
kjzz.com
Strong wind moves through southern Utah, rips roof off trailer home
CANNONVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A roof was blown off a trailer home after a strong winds moved through southern Utah. Deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of the tornado moving into Cannonville at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. The National Weather Service, however, did not confirm that a tornado had gone through Cannonville as of Sunday.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Romantic Getaways In West Virginia (Hotels & Resorts)
West Virginia is a lush, green terrain offering breathtaking views of the Appalachian Mountains. Nature and history collide to paint its vibrant outdoor canvas. It is the perfect location for a private getaway. Couples searching for a beautiful landscape with endless outdoor activities will certainly find what they need in...
WTRF
Counties with the most super commuters in West Virginia
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
The State Fair of West Virginia plans for next year
FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–Did you know the State Fair of West Virginia is one of the largest multi-day festivals in the state? This year’s fair brought out over 160,000 guests from inside and outside of the Mountain State. But, the focus now shifts to what’s going on next year in 2023. Kelly Collins, the CEO of […]
Metro News
North Central West Virginia Airport director says facility needs to keep its momentum
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Phase I completion of the Aerotech Business Park creates 50 acres of flat land ready for development on the grounds of the North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport. Gov. Justice joined airport officials last week at a ceremony celebrating the completion. Airport director Rick Rock...
West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey
HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark Lilly grew up watching his grandfather […]
That’s a wrap on the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia!
FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The 2022 State Fair of West Virginia officially wrapped up on Saturday, August 20, 2022. This year the fair was full of Mountain Grown Fun. There were new attractions from Swifty Swine pig racing and The Nerveless Nocks. There was great music like Grammy Award Winner Flo Rida and up-in-coming country star Zach […]
Flash flood warnings issued for parts of West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Flash flood warnings were issued Sunday in West Virginia as heavy rain fell on parts of the state, weather officials said. A warning was issued by the Charleston office of the National Weather Service for the towns of Madisonville, Chapmanville and Danville. It expired at 2:30 p.m., officials said.
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
8 West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Many states have odd laws on the books. Though they’re not usually enforced, they are often left in legal codes for years. Here are some weirder West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing: §61-2-26 — Any time you abandon a refrigerator or food freezer appliance or other airtight appliance […]
eastidahonews.com
Here’s why you’re seeing an abundance of hummingbirds in eastern Idaho
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
The Dominion Post
West Virginia Tattoo Expo
The Eighth Annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo kicked off Friday at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place with more than 200 artists and vendors. The expo, which continues from noon-10 You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
West Virginia National Guard to help Kanawha County with flood clean-up
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia National Guard will be heading to eastern Kanawha County to assist with flood relief and recovery in areas hit by flooding earlier this week. The Kanawha County Commission says they requested assistance yesterday, Thursday, Aug. 18 from the WVNG through the West Virginia Director of Emergency Management, G.E. […]
connect-bridgeport.com
West Virginia State Police Asking Residents for their Support in America's Best Looking Cruiser Contest
The West Virginia State Police is participating in the 9th Annual AAST / American Association of State Troopers, Americas best looking cruiser calendar contest. We are asking for support in our endeavor as the top 13 states will be featured in the 2023, AAST calendar. Feel free to share this information as every vote counts.
VDH issues advisory after 438,000 gallons of sewage released into South Fork Powell River
WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says people should avoid recreational activities along a stretch of the South Fork Powell River after hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage were released into the river. The department issued a recreational water advisory Friday for the South Fork Powell River near East Stone […]
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia today?
Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Aug. 22.
