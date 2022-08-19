ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San José Spotlight

San Jose residents say hotel will ruin neighborhood

A group of West San Jose residents is appealing a six-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard in a last ditch effort to stop development. Residents Gaz Salihue, Shehana Marikar and others on behalf of the Hamann Park neighborhood are challenging the environmental review and special use permit for a 119-room hotel at 1212-1224 S. Winchester Blvd. They’ve opposed... The post San Jose residents say hotel will ruin neighborhood appeared first on San José Spotlight.
NBC Bay Area

Potential Solution to Staffing Issues at San Jose Police Department

San Jose police have a potential new solution to staffing issues within the department. NBC Bay Area recently reported about staffing levels at the department and the growing concern that officers have been pushed into mandatory overtime just to make sure there are enough officers on the street, resulting in slumping moral and officers who increasingly say they're burning out.
SFGate

Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods

A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
Business
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco lands big budget movie deal to remake a classic

I’ve written a couple columns in recent months crusading for San Francisco’s return to the big screen. Our city has provided the backdrop to some amazing films over the years, but the movie business kind of dried up in recent years, costing us millions in revenues and reputation. The solution was simple. Use tax incentives to lure Hollywood back north. Well, guess what? That’s exactly what happened Monday, when the...
nfcw.com

Clipper pilots contactless transit pass that provides unlimited free public transport across the San Francisco Bay Area

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and more than 20 other transit agencies that support the Clipper fare payment system in the San Francisco Bay Area of the USA are trialling a contactless transit pass that will allow passengers to take unlimited free journeys on bus, rail and ferry services in the region.
San José Spotlight

High-speed rail to San Jose passes another hurdle

With a recent vote, high-speed rail moves one step closer to rolling down the tracks in the Bay Area. When completed, passengers will be able to travel by train from San Francisco to Los Angeles in under three hours. On Thursday, the California High-Speed Rail Authority board voted unanimously to approve the environmental impact report... The post High-speed rail to San Jose passes another hurdle appeared first on San José Spotlight.
KRON4 News

Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says

(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Plan for Bullet Train Line From Central Valley to SF Gets Green-Lit by California

A 43-mile extension that would connect a planned bullet train link between SF and the Central Valley was approved by California’s High-Speed Rail Authority board Thursday. The unanimous vote was in favor of allowing construction of the preferred route for the segment that would carry fast trains — locomotives capable of reaching speeds as fast as 220mph — from San Jose into the city by way of an electrified track; this portion of the Bay Area's projected bullet train system could open as soon as 2033. [Chronicle]
CBS San Francisco

Pastor takes his open-air ministry directly to homeless people in San Jose encampments

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- Ministering to the needs of San Jose's homeless population can be physically demanding and emotionally draining work, but it energizes Pastor Scott Wagers, a longtime advocate for the city's poor."I got tired of being inside the church. I get tired of listening to other preachers talk about something they're not willing to do," Pastor Wagers said.Pastor Wagers leads the Community Homeless Alliance Ministry or CHAM. His is an open-air ministry; Pastor Wagers left brick-and-mortar churches behind several years ago to directly with homeless men and women in encampments throughout San Jose."We decided to adopt encampments. I...
KTVU FOX 2

Stranded drivers frustrated by sideshows in Oakland, South Bay

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some drivers say they were frustrated after illegal sideshows were held across Oakland and San Jose this weekend, all of which were caught on camera. The most recent was reported Sunday about 10 p.m., as drivers were trying to leave the Oakland airport and got caught up in the backup of a sideshow. Witnesses said the illegal event lasted for nearly an hour, blocking traffic.
