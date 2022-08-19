ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, WY

K2 Radio

Unattended Cooking Fire in Yucca Circle, Casper

At approximately 7:50 a.m. Casper Fire-EMS units were dispatched to a structure fire in the area of Yucca Circle, according to a recent press release on their social media page. First arriving units found smoke coming from a single-family residence. Units made quick access to the structure and identified the...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Fire at Casper Landfill

Early on Saturday morning, a wildland fire was reported on Amoco Road around 2:00 a.m. Casper Firefighters discovered a fire in the landfill. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
ENVIRONMENT
K2 Radio

Casper Fire-EMS Stops Gas Leak in East Casper on Monday Night

Casper Fire-EMS and Black Hills Energy stopped a gas leak in the Centennial Hills and East Gate areas late Monday night, according to news releases posted on social media. Residents were evacuated from their homes during the incident, and were allowed to return after the leak was stopped. Casper Fire-EMS...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

HEAR ME OUT: Casper is in Need of a Third Wendy’s Location

There are many fast food options in Casper, but one chain in particular seems to be busier than the others. I try to eat at local establishments as much as I can, but sometimes I just need something quick. Drive-thru fast food is often the answer in those cases. If I am in the mood for a burger, Wendy's is typically my first choice. However, I have found it increasingly difficult to ever eat there since the lines are almost always 20+ cars deep and often overflowing into the street or adjacent parking lot. I simply don't have 30 minutes to wait in a drive-thru line. Therefore, I end up going somewhere else with a short wait time.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Whoa, Baby! Full House Superfan Competition, Casper

Hey all you Full House Fans out there! Good news... On September 22nd, fans will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Full House premiere!. This anniversary is especially poignant due to the tragic passing of Bog Saget earlier this year. To celebrate the 35th anniversary and to honor the...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Mannheim Steamroller Coming To Casper Just In Time For Holidays

Do you hear the carol of the bells? They're ringing. And if you listen closely, you may just hear somebody on the rooftop, click click clicking. We're not sure if the Ford Wyoming Center has a chimney, though. But! It will surely have various other types of Christmas décor because Mannheim Steamroller is performing a concert on December 28, 2022!
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: Toy Town LEGO Contest Underway

Toy Town's annual LEGO contest has kicked off and continues through the 19th. The competition has been going on since 1988, said Toy Town owner Darlene. Thus far, the store had about 60 exhibits, which is on par to produce as many as last year, which totaled 106. Lockhart explained...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock Celebrate GRAND OPENING of new building

The Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock celebrated the grand opening of a new Club building for Glenrock’s youth on Thursday, August 18. The event was emceed by county commissioner Tony Lehner. Club youth Kaycee C. spoke of her excitement for the new Club. She said the Club provides a safe place for kids like her when parents are at work and on out-of-school days.
GLENROCK, WY
K2 Radio

Rollover Crash on the corner of Durbin and 15th Streets

There was an automobile crash on Friday sometime between 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. when a vehicle was broadsided by another vehicle, causing it to rollover, according to the Casper Police. One person was involved in the crash and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The YMCA of Natrona County nearby...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Charged With Aggravated Burglary, Assault

A lifelong Casper resident who pointed a loaded semi-automatic rifle at a woman during a drug burglary faces decades in prison if convicted of that and other crimes. Antonio Harrington, 20, heard that and other charges during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Assistant District Attorney...
CASPER, WY
