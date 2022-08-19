Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's North American Box Office Run Powers Up
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has officially hit theaters in North America, allowing fans in the West to finally witness the battle between Gohan, Piccolo, and the Red Ribbon Army. With the new film in the Shonen franchise taking the spotlight off Goku and Vegeta, it would seem that the movie's first day at the box office has brought in some serious cash flow, so much so that it might just take the top spot for this weekend's box office.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Celebrates Frieza's Return Via Bodypaint
Frieza has made quite a few headlines recently, thanks to his major return in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga. Sporting a brand new transformation that once again makes him a force to be reckoned with, it's no surprise to see fans living their best lives when it comes to bringing the alien despot to life. Now, one cosplayer has managed to recreate Frieza's look using some wild bodypaint to portray the original final form of the Shonen villain.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Everything We Know About Frieza's New Form
Frieza is back and no one in the universe is safe. While the alien tyrant has always been a thorn in the side of the Z-Fighters, it seems that the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super has transformed the Shonen antagonist into the strongest being in the universe. With Frieza making a comeback, now is the perfect time to explain his new transformation and how he was able to overtake Goku and Vegeta in the power department.
'Cyborg time traveller from 2050' says one movie is scarily accurate to real life in future
Guys, guys, guys! We really are living in a simulation! Well, according to a ‘cyborg time traveller from 2050’, that is. A man named Orrin who claims to be a cyborg from the future (what’s so funny?) told his social media followers: “There is a Matrix. This [our existence] is very much like The Matrix movie. This is all a simulation.”
ComicBook
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Slick Sailor Moon Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown some major love for her anime favorites in the past, and now she's gone to the next level by taking on a full Sailor Moon cosplay makeover for a special new concert in Japan! The musician has been very vocal about her love and support for anime in the past, and recently made her way to Japan for a special new concert. First the artist revealed that she finally was able to make it out to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure exhibit, but that was far from the only bits of anime celebration she made for the occasion.
thedigitalfix.com
Top Gun: Maverick director loves bizarre Tom Cruise fan theory
Some fans, and several critics, have posited a theory that everything that happens after Maverick’s crash while pushing Mach 10 at the start of the Top Gun sequel is a death dream. “It’s fun to imagine the film is a death dream, a…fantasy taking place in the instant before Maverick blinks out of existence,” wrote Alison Willmore in Vulture.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law viewers all say the same thing as new Marvel series finally hits Disney+
NEW DISNEY+ series She-Hulk makes HUGE impact addressing female empowerment and "already making history" after the first episode. Fans praise the new heroine that "could have defeated Thanos" after watching episode one of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. She-Hulk centres around Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who...
ComicBook
Sailor Moon's Legendary Lost Pilot Has Been Found
That's right, a hard working YouTube reporter has somehow uncovered the legendary lost pilot for Saban and ToonMakers' produced Sailor Moon series previously lost to time for all these years! One of the most notable lost media projects among anime fans was a Sailor Moon project that had attempted to "Americanize" Naoko Takeuchi's original series for new audiences. This was a live-action and animated hybrid that completely revamped the original series for new audiences. Unlike DiC's first English dubbed release for the franchise, this would have been a complete detour from what we eventually got. But it never got beyond the pilot stage.
epicstream.com
The Rock Teases Major Crossover Event Between DCEU and MCU
Fans have been pitting Marvel and DC against each other for ages but despite the long-standing "rivalry" between the two properties, a lot of them have been dying to see characters from both franchises come together in a massive crossover project. As it stands, the possibility of it happening is quite slim but it looks like one actor from the DC Extended Universe is determined to knock down boundaries for it to come to fruition.
thedigitalfix.com
Sly Stallone loves action movies, even though they put him in hospital
There’s no denying Sylvester Stallone is one of the greatest action movie stars of all time, with some of the most iconic movie franchises to his name spanning back to the 1970s. While those roles have made Stallone a household name and a Hollywood legend, the nature of the genre does mean he ends up in the hospital from time to time.
thedigitalfix.com
She-Hulk villain was supposed to be like a Kardashian
There’s a brand new Marvel series in town as the She-Hulk release date has arrived, which means there’s a new villain to take on the latest MCU character. Apparently, the bad guy from She-Hulk is supposed to be like a Kardashian, and even after a brief appearance in one episode, we can certainly see the inspiration.
thedigitalfix.com
Nathalie Emmanuel unsure if Fast and Furious can top going to space
Over the years, the Fast and Furious franchise has travelled all around the world, and in the 2021 Fast and Furious movie, F9, the free-wheeling IP finally went to space. But after breaking the cinematic stratosphere, the big question is, can the next film in the series, Fast X, top its predecessor? Actor Nathalie Emmanuel is unsure if it can.
wegotthiscovered.com
Franchise fatigue sets in as fans name the sagas they couldn’t bring themselves to finish
The longer an established film or television property carries on, the more difficult it is to retain interest, which is why the law of diminishing returns and franchise fatigue are very real concerns that audiences have experienced countless times over the years. Even the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the single must...
wegotthiscovered.com
A surprisingly solid horror sequel you never knew existed makes a splash on streaming
Horror sequels are one of the toughest cinematic feats to pull off with any great degree of consistency, with the majority of them simply rehashing the same concept over and over again until the tank runs out of gas and audiences lose interest. While that’s true to an extent when it comes to The Reef: Stalked, the surprise second chapter was much better than it had any right to be.
thedigitalfix.com
The Last of Us trailer is here and the internet’s lost its mind
When the news broke that HBO was making a TV series out of the acclaimed video game The Last of Us, fans of the franchise went crazy. Now, with the release of the first The Last of Us trailer, the internet has well and truly lost its mind at how accurately the footage appears to pay tribute to the game.
thedigitalfix.com
Beast cast reveal the action movie’s most challenging moments
Beast is the latest big action movie from Universal and sees Idris Elba take on one of the world’s most deadly predators – a rogue lion. Packed with an A-list cast, plenty of thrills and beautiful South African scenery, it’s a flick where family bonds are shown to be at the heart of survival. We spoke to Leah Jeffries and Iyana Halley, who plays the role of Elba’s daughters in Beast, to celebrate the wild release.
thedigitalfix.com
Henry Cavill doesn’t just play Superman he is a super man
An old photograph of Henry Cavill with his nephew wearing a Superman T-shirt has gone viral once again. The story is that Cavill’s nephew Thomas told his teachers at school that his Uncle was Superman and they didn’t believe him. The photo in question is actually from 2013,...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just made a long-held MCU fan theory canon
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s opening episode surprised us all by confirming something about Captain America’s private life that fans have been hotly debating for years. After relentless questioning from Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) finally gave in and revealed that Steve Rogers was not a virgin and first had sex during the war, before he was frozen in the ice for decades.
thedigitalfix.com
Disney Plus announces when Thor: Love and Thunder will be streaming
If you haven’t been lucky enough to catch Thor: Love and Thunder at the cinema yet, don’t worry because we now know exactly when the latest MCU movie is coming to the streaming service Disney Plus. So get the sweets and treats ready and close the curtains, it’s nearly time for big superhero movie action on the small screen at home.
Prey Actor, 6’9," Talks Losing A Bunch Of Weight And The Wild Workout Routine He Did To Play The Predator
The man in the Predator costume, Dane DiLiegro, went through a lot to play the monster in Prey.
