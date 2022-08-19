ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Godzilla Raids Again Free Online

Cast: Hiroshi Koizumi Setsuko Wakayama Minoru Chiaki Takashi Shimura Masao Shimizu. Geners: Action Adventure Science Fiction Horror Drama Thriller. Two fishing scout pilots make a horrifying discovery when they encounter a second Godzilla alongside a new monster named Anguirus. Without the weapon that killed the original, authorities attempt to lure Godzilla away from the mainland. But Anguirus soon arrives and the two monsters make their way towards Osaka as Japan braces for tragedy.
Where to Watch and Stream David Brent: Life on the Road Free Online

Cast: Ricky Gervais Ben Bailey-Smith Rebecca Gethings Jo Hartley Andrew Brooke. A camera crew catches up with David Brent, the former star of the fictional British series, "The Office" as he now fancies himself a rockstar on the road. Is David Brent: Life on the Road on Netflix?. This one's...
Where to Watch and Stream Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer Free Online

Cast: Minami Takayama Kappei Yamaguchi Wakana Yamazaki Rikiya Koyama Toru Furuya. After a sudden explosion at Edge of Ocean island in Tokyo, Tōru Amuro, codename Zero, begins to investigate. Meanwhile, private eye Kogorō is arrested as a suspect, so Conan Edogawa conducts his own investigation to prove his innocence, but Amuro stands in his way.
It’s Happening: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Again Today

Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. In addition, this deal now covers both the Silver and Space Gray versions of the iPad 9. Did you know that a new iPad doesn’t have to cost $500-$1,000? As professional deal hunters, we’ve found that most shoppers have no idea that you can buy a new iPad for a...
Where to Watch and Stream The Adventure of Sherlock Holmes' Smarter Brother Free Online

Cast: Gene Wilder Madeline Kahn Marty Feldman Dom DeLuise Leo McKern. After spending decades living in the shadow of his more famous and successful sibling, Consulting Detective Sigerson Holmes (Wilder) is called upon to help solve a crucial case that leads him on a hilarious trail of false identities, stolen documents, secret codes... and exposed backsides.
Where to Watch and Stream A Countess from Hong Kong Free Online

Cast: Marlon Brando Sophia Loren Tippi Hedren Sydney Chaplin Charlie Chaplin. A Russian countess stows away in the stateroom of a married U.S. diplomat bound for New York. A Countess from Hong Kong is currently not on Netflix. Movies and series tend to come and go quite a lot in the streaming service unless they're Netflix originals. A Netflix account starts from $9.99 and gives you full access to their library with ad-free viewing.
Where to Watch and Stream The Extraordinary Adventures of Adèle Blanc-Sec Free Online

Cast: Louise Bourgoin Mathieu Amalric Gilles Lellouche Jean-Paul Rouve Jacky Nercessian. An adventure set in the early part of the 20th century, focused on a popular novelist and her dealings with would-be suitors, the cops, monsters, and other distractions. Is The Extraordinary Adventures of Adèle Blanc-Sec on Netflix?. Unfortunately,...
Disney+ Seemingly Delays Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release

It seems like Disney+ is planning to delay the release of Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s second season. During the Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, the first trailer for The Bad Batch Season 2 was released, continuing the adventures of Clone Force 99. The panel revealed that Season 2 will...
Where to Watch and Stream Agatha and the Truth of Murder Free Online

Cast: Ruth Bradley Pippa Haywood Dean Andrews Bebe Cave Blake Harrison. England, December 1926. Although her personal life is in tatters, the famous writer Agatha Christie decides to leave everything behind to help unravel an unsolved murder committed on a train six years ago, unable to imagine the disproportionate consequences that such a selfless act will cause.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Unveils Jaw-Dropping Final Trailer

It is finally here! The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power unveils its final trailer around a week and a half before its release on Amazon Prime and it teases the fates of everyone on Middle-earth with how everything is intertwined with each other plus the jaw-dropping sceneries in the series.
Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date

More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
Sony DualSense Edge Wireless Controller Arrives With PC-Like Customizations

Sony has announced a new controller for the PlayStation 5 that adds a whole new level of customization to the DualSense controller, known as the DualSense Edge. (opens in new tab) For serious gamers, this might be the controller you've wanted for years. The Edge features several significant upgrades, including control profiles, fully customizable controls, swappable joystick caps, the return of back buttons, and more.
John Boyega Blames Oscar Isaac for 'Playing Up' FinnPoe Romance

Say what you will about the Star Wars sequel trilogy but despite the questionable creative decisions Disney made over the course of Episodes VII, VIII, and IX, there's no denying that the trilogy's main trio of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe (Oscar Isaac) carried the franchise all things considered.
Madame Web: Spider-Man Spinoff's Rumored Plot is Too Wild to Believe

We're still a few years away from seeing Spider-Man's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but that hasn't stopped Sony Pictures from expanding its own shared universe featuring iconic characters from the Spidey lore. One project that has piqued the interest of fans is the upcoming Madame Web film starring Dakota Johnson as the titular Marvel character.
