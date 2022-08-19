ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A shoe with part of a foot still in it was found floating in one of Yellowstone National Park's hot springs: reports

By Cheryl Teh
 4 days ago

A shoe with part of a human foot still in it was found drifting in the Abyss Pool at Yellowstone National Park, officials says.

KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images

  • A shoe with part of a foot in it was found floating in a hot spring in Yellowstone National park.
  • The spring was temporarily closed to visitors after the grisly discovery, per a park spokesperson.
  • Human remains have been found in remote locations like Lake Mead, too.

A shoe that had part of a foot in it was found drifting in a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday, officials said.

The West Thumb Geyser Basin area  — which includes the Abyss Pool, where the shoe was found — was closed after the discovery, but has since been reopened, per the Associated Press .

Morgan Warthin, a park spokesperson, said on Thursday that Yellowstone's officials are investigating the incident but did not share any more information, per The Guardian . Representatives for Yellowstone National Park did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

According to the park's website , the Abyss Pool is one of the deepest in the park, with a depth of 53 feet. A sign on the park's website warns people to stay on boardwalks and designated trails, cautioning that hydrothermal water can cause serious burns.

"You are responsible for your safety," reads the website. "Think safety, act safely. Yellowstone is a dangerous place."

Yellowstone is known for its geysers and hot pools . More than 20 people have died from severe burns after falling into hot springs in Yellowstone, per the National Park Service .

In 2021, a doctor explained on TikTok why human feet kept showing up on beaches in the Pacific Northwest . According to Dr. Karan Raj , scavenging animals in water bodies like oceans go for softer parts of the body, like ankle ligaments. This, coupled with the buoyancy of modern sneakers, causes this specific body part to float and wash up on the shore.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 16

