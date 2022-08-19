Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Godzilla Raids Again Free Online
Cast: Hiroshi Koizumi Setsuko Wakayama Minoru Chiaki Takashi Shimura Masao Shimizu. Geners: Action Adventure Science Fiction Horror Drama Thriller. Two fishing scout pilots make a horrifying discovery when they encounter a second Godzilla alongside a new monster named Anguirus. Without the weapon that killed the original, authorities attempt to lure Godzilla away from the mainland. But Anguirus soon arrives and the two monsters make their way towards Osaka as Japan braces for tragedy.
epicstream.com
Disney+ Seemingly Delays Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release
It seems like Disney+ is planning to delay the release of Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s second season. During the Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, the first trailer for The Bad Batch Season 2 was released, continuing the adventures of Clone Force 99. The panel revealed that Season 2 will...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream David Brent: Life on the Road Free Online
Cast: Ricky Gervais Ben Bailey-Smith Rebecca Gethings Jo Hartley Andrew Brooke. A camera crew catches up with David Brent, the former star of the fictional British series, "The Office" as he now fancies himself a rockstar on the road. Is David Brent: Life on the Road on Netflix?. This one's...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer Free Online
Cast: Minami Takayama Kappei Yamaguchi Wakana Yamazaki Rikiya Koyama Toru Furuya. After a sudden explosion at Edge of Ocean island in Tokyo, Tōru Amuro, codename Zero, begins to investigate. Meanwhile, private eye Kogorō is arrested as a suspect, so Conan Edogawa conducts his own investigation to prove his innocence, but Amuro stands in his way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Adventure of Sherlock Holmes' Smarter Brother Free Online
Cast: Gene Wilder Madeline Kahn Marty Feldman Dom DeLuise Leo McKern. After spending decades living in the shadow of his more famous and successful sibling, Consulting Detective Sigerson Holmes (Wilder) is called upon to help solve a crucial case that leads him on a hilarious trail of false identities, stolen documents, secret codes... and exposed backsides.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream A Countess from Hong Kong Free Online
Cast: Marlon Brando Sophia Loren Tippi Hedren Sydney Chaplin Charlie Chaplin. A Russian countess stows away in the stateroom of a married U.S. diplomat bound for New York. A Countess from Hong Kong is currently not on Netflix. Movies and series tend to come and go quite a lot in the streaming service unless they're Netflix originals. A Netflix account starts from $9.99 and gives you full access to their library with ad-free viewing.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Extraordinary Adventures of Adèle Blanc-Sec Free Online
Cast: Louise Bourgoin Mathieu Amalric Gilles Lellouche Jean-Paul Rouve Jacky Nercessian. An adventure set in the early part of the 20th century, focused on a popular novelist and her dealings with would-be suitors, the cops, monsters, and other distractions. Is The Extraordinary Adventures of Adèle Blanc-Sec on Netflix?. Unfortunately,...
‘The Munsters’: Herman, Lily Perform Hilarious Sonny and Cher Cover
It was recently announced that singer-songwriter-filmmaker Rob Zombie is releasing a new reboot of “The Munsters.” Zombie has dropped several original songs for the film, with a new one being a cover of a familiar song. Produced by Zombie and Zeuss, “I Got You Babe” is a cover...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Agatha and the Truth of Murder Free Online
Cast: Ruth Bradley Pippa Haywood Dean Andrews Bebe Cave Blake Harrison. England, December 1926. Although her personal life is in tatters, the famous writer Agatha Christie decides to leave everything behind to help unravel an unsolved murder committed on a train six years ago, unable to imagine the disproportionate consequences that such a selfless act will cause.
epicstream.com
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Unveils Jaw-Dropping Final Trailer
It is finally here! The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power unveils its final trailer around a week and a half before its release on Amazon Prime and it teases the fates of everyone on Middle-earth with how everything is intertwined with each other plus the jaw-dropping sceneries in the series.
wegotthiscovered.com
An epically underwhelming flop wages war on a pair of rival streaming services
The advent of the streaming wars has seen distribution deals and on-demand contracts scattered to the four winds, but it seems as though anyone with a hankering to see blockbuster fantasy epic The Great Wall has found themselves in luck. Hero and House of Flying Daggers director Zhang Yimou’s tale...
epicstream.com
John Boyega Blames Oscar Isaac for 'Playing Up' FinnPoe Romance
Say what you will about the Star Wars sequel trilogy but despite the questionable creative decisions Disney made over the course of Episodes VII, VIII, and IX, there's no denying that the trilogy's main trio of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe (Oscar Isaac) carried the franchise all things considered.
epicstream.com
Star Wars KOTOR Remake Reportedly Facing Developer Issues
There's no denying that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is considered one of the best Star Wars games in existence which is why fans of the franchise were incredibly thrilled to learn that the beloved 2003 game is getting a much-needed and long overdue update. click to enlarge.
epicstream.com
Madame Web: Spider-Man Spinoff's Rumored Plot is Too Wild to Believe
We're still a few years away from seeing Spider-Man's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but that hasn't stopped Sony Pictures from expanding its own shared universe featuring iconic characters from the Spidey lore. One project that has piqued the interest of fans is the upcoming Madame Web film starring Dakota Johnson as the titular Marvel character.
Polygon
Netflix’s multiverse fantasy Look Both Ways has the exact wrong message for the moment
If nothing else, the new Netflix production Look Both Ways gives the Groundhog Day formula a much-needed break. For a while, a Groundhog-like time-loop scenario was the go-to device for applying a light sense of the fantastical to stories about choices, fate, and relationships. There seemed to be at least one time-loop movie for each streaming service: Palm Springs, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, Boss Level, Naked, and so on. Look Both Ways instead borrows from 1987’s Blind Chance, a Krzysztof Kieślowski movie where a young man catching or missing a train creates parallel timelines with very different lives. (It was reenvisioned in America as the 1998 Gwyneth Paltrow vehicle Sliding Doors.) The branching incident for Look Both Ways isn’t a train, though: It’s the outcome of a graduation-season hookup between college friends Natalie (Lili Reinhart) and Gabe (Danny Ramirez).
She-Hulk Director Teases The Importance Of That [Redacted] That’s Part Of Jen’s Origin Story
She-Hulk made a change to the character's origin story, which might mean more for the Hulk later on.
epicstream.com
Chisato’s Revealing Handstand Goes Viral After Lycoris Recoil Episode 8
As the show continues to be one of the surprise hits of the Summer 2022 season, Lycoris Recoil Episode 8 had a moment featuring Chisato in a revealing pose that went viral online. On Twitter, a tweet with a picture of Chisato doing a handstand gained got thousands of likes...
Predator movies ranked, worst to best
Here’s our list of all the Predator movies ranked so that you know which prey to hunt down first as you progress through the legendary sci-fi horror franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Movie buffs aren’t holding back on the critically-acclaimed movies they just can’t stand
No movie is sacred in the hallowed halls of internet discussion, and one simple tweet has led to an outpouring of hot takes about acclaimed movies that are actually rubbish. Everyone has a few films that just utterly rub them the wrong way, especially when you get around to awards season or summer blockbuster time. Since Citizen Kane, often cited as the benchmark for cinema, was released the medium has only gotten more and more advanced, the discussions have only become more nuanced.
spoilertv.com
Moonhaven - Season 1 - Review
Growing up, one of my favorite novels was Brave New World by Aldous Huxley. What I love about Utopian Fiction is the world-building that is created through unfamiliar settings, language, and clothing etc. Often these works critique human nature in a way that strives to comprehend our mistakes and prevent us from making them in the future. Created by Peter Ocko, Moonhaven is a 2022 Sci-Fi television show on AMC+ that accomplishes these goals masterfully.
Comments / 0