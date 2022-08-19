No, Prime Day has not magically returned, but it’s easy to see why you might be confused if you’re looking at Amazon today. Deals like the mighty little Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) for just $29.99 outside of Prime Day are almost unheard of, yet here we are. A little fine print is involved in accessing the full awesomeness of this super-rare deal. The 53% discount bringing the price down from $84.99 retail to $39.99 is easily seen, but at checkout, enter the code SHOWBED30 to get the extra $10 off. A hands-free video assistant for your kitchen, Smart home devices and more,...

RETAIL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO