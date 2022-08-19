ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream The Adventure of Sherlock Holmes' Smarter Brother Free Online

Cast: Gene Wilder Madeline Kahn Marty Feldman Dom DeLuise Leo McKern. After spending decades living in the shadow of his more famous and successful sibling, Consulting Detective Sigerson Holmes (Wilder) is called upon to help solve a crucial case that leads him on a hilarious trail of false identities, stolen documents, secret codes... and exposed backsides.
Where to Watch and Stream The Extraordinary Adventures of Adèle Blanc-Sec Free Online

Cast: Louise Bourgoin Mathieu Amalric Gilles Lellouche Jean-Paul Rouve Jacky Nercessian. An adventure set in the early part of the 20th century, focused on a popular novelist and her dealings with would-be suitors, the cops, monsters, and other distractions. Is The Extraordinary Adventures of Adèle Blanc-Sec on Netflix?. Unfortunately,...
Disney+ Seemingly Delays Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release

It seems like Disney+ is planning to delay the release of Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s second season. During the Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, the first trailer for The Bad Batch Season 2 was released, continuing the adventures of Clone Force 99. The panel revealed that Season 2 will...
John Boyega Blames Oscar Isaac for 'Playing Up' FinnPoe Romance

Say what you will about the Star Wars sequel trilogy but despite the questionable creative decisions Disney made over the course of Episodes VII, VIII, and IX, there's no denying that the trilogy's main trio of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe (Oscar Isaac) carried the franchise all things considered.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Unveils Jaw-Dropping Final Trailer

It is finally here! The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power unveils its final trailer around a week and a half before its release on Amazon Prime and it teases the fates of everyone on Middle-earth with how everything is intertwined with each other plus the jaw-dropping sceneries in the series.
‘The Villains Of Valley View’ Renewed For Season 2 By Disney Channel

The Madden family of The Villains of Valley View will continue to go into hiding in suburbia as Disney Branded Television has confirmed a second season pickup for the Disney Channel comedy. “It isn’t hard to see why audiences have fallen in love with the villainous Madden family,” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said in a statement. “Despite a penchant for utilizing their superpowers in everyday life, Amy and family ultimately care about and support one another. Even though life can be messy, ridiculous, and sometimes frightening, the Maddens demonstrate the (super)power of family and togetherness.” The Villains of Valley...
Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date

More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
Madame Web: Spider-Man Spinoff's Rumored Plot is Too Wild to Believe

We're still a few years away from seeing Spider-Man's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but that hasn't stopped Sony Pictures from expanding its own shared universe featuring iconic characters from the Spidey lore. One project that has piqued the interest of fans is the upcoming Madame Web film starring Dakota Johnson as the titular Marvel character.
