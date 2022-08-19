The Madden family of The Villains of Valley View will continue to go into hiding in suburbia as Disney Branded Television has confirmed a second season pickup for the Disney Channel comedy. “It isn’t hard to see why audiences have fallen in love with the villainous Madden family,” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said in a statement. “Despite a penchant for utilizing their superpowers in everyday life, Amy and family ultimately care about and support one another. Even though life can be messy, ridiculous, and sometimes frightening, the Maddens demonstrate the (super)power of family and togetherness.” The Villains of Valley...

