Bephies Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I” Launch Includes an Alternate Green Colorway

Beth Gibbs — wife of Union LA‘s owner Chris Gibbs — has been granted the opportunity to work with Jordan Brand on her own Air Jordan 7 sneaker capsule and an accompanying apparel range through her imprint Bephies Beauty Supply. After the first round of leaked images and official photos surfaced earlier this Summer, it was believed that she only had the “Sandrift” colorway up her sleeve, but with the collection’s official announcement, a surprise teal and green colorways has surfaced.
Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “White” Receives Official Release Date

After releasing four highly-anticipated colorways beginning the latter end of last year, Patta and. join forces once again for another Air Max 1 colorway in “White.” The upcoming pairs were first seen earlier this year as a commemorative 1-of-1 “ROMAN FOEREVER” iteration, remembering Patta co-founder Edson Sabjo’s son who passed away in 2021.
Take a Look at this Nike Dunk Low Majin Buu Custom

Following his Piccolo concept, custom sneaker designer, Andrew Chiou, has now returned with another Dragon Ball Z-inspired concept. Focussing on the popular Nike Dunk Low sneaker once again, the latest concept captures the look of Majin Buu. The genie-like magical life form is defined by his multiple personalities and distinct...
Check Out this Unreleased White and Orange Nike Dunk High

Since reintroducing it into their main lineup in 2020, has produced dozens and dozens of takes on their popular Dunk High. No matter if you prefer sustainable materials, enhanced branding or a classic “Be True to Your School” color scheme, the Swoosh’s Nike Sportswear subdivision has got something to fit your persuasion. Now, Dallas-based sneaker shop Private Selection has provided a look at an unreleased white and orange take on the high-cut Dunk that features clean ‘n’ crispy tones plus a no-frills colorblocking scheme.
Closer Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 CMPCT V2 “Slate Bone”

Few collaborators can say that they have a footwear catalog as gargantuan as Ye. The creative genius and. have teamed up on an impressive range of silhouettes, most of which have an impressive amount of colorways in its arsenal. And one that is looking to expand its output this Fall is the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 CMPCT V2, and we’ve got a closer look at its forthcoming “Slate Bone” colorway.
GOAT and Division Street to Auction Off 400 Pairs of the Air Jordan 8 "Oregon" PEs

Jordan Brand tends to show love to the several colleges that it sponsors, but one can argue that in terms of volume of exclusive colorways, its hometown University of Oregon gets geared up the most. The home of the Ducks has been treated with several player exclusives that include models such as the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 7 and more, and this season, Tinker Hatfield has worked with the Eugene-based institution to bring to life a duo of Air Jordan 8 “Oregon” iterations.
The Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low is Returning for FW22

Originally introduced back in 2020, Supreme is expected to bring back its Air Force 1 Low collaboration for Fall/Winter 2022. The news comes shortly after the New York imprint shared its lookbook and full collection showcase for its latest seasonal collection. The re-release of the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low in “Triple Black,” “Triple White,” and “Flax” is believed to be set for the start of the season this week.
Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG Returns in "Beef and Broccoli" for the Upcoming Fall Season

Last year, news of the Jordan Brand‘s most coveted hiking boots, the Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG arriving in “Black Gum” made quite the headlines when it was announced to be a fall staple for the season. Now, after the success of the silhouette’s return, the footwear company is reviving another popular color for the silhouette for the upcoming Fall/Winter 2022 season.
adidas' adiFOM Q Emerges in "Black/Orange"

Following a first look at the adiFOM Q earlier this year in off-white tones, the silhouette now appears once again in an alternate black/orange colorway. Originally thought to be a part of the YEEZY line due to its similarity to the Foam Runners, it was later clarified that the new introductions will be offered by adidas.
The Three Stripes Unveils Its Newest adidas 4DFWD Running Silhouette

Performance has and always will be a priority for and its innovations teams, and the brand is ready to leap into the future with its all-new runner — the adidas 4DFWD. The silhouette’s overall shape is more or less kept intact, but a handful of technological advancements have been integrated to make them more comfortable and supportive.
The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Slate" Has an Official Release Date

It is no surprise that the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 has become a staple in the modern lifestyle and fashion trends for fans around the globe. The coveted silhouette continues to expand with a stacked lineup of releases and restocks. Earlier this month, the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 has also popped up in “Flax” and “Jade Ash”. Despite Ye‘s recent controversial comments accusing the German sportswear brand of utilizing his designs without his permission, it has not slowed the steady stream of releases with the popular silhouette.
CASETiFY’s New Collaboration Honors Iconic ‘Street Fighter’ Franchise

CASETiFY is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Street Fighter video game franchise in its latest collection. The tech accessory company has unveiled a lineup of cases and other products featuring imagery from the Japanese game, which received its first installment in 1987. Leading the product lineup is the Chun-Li...
New Balance Readies the 2002R in an Effortless “Natural Indigo” Palette

As New Balance continues to push its 2002R silhouette to unimaginable heights, the Boston-based footwear giant is preparing a slew of clean colorways to keep an eye on. The lifestyle sneaker has recently been at the forefront of various creative collaborations, from Bryant Giles’ artistic take to AURALEE’s “Yellow Beige” delivery.
Flight Club Commemorates Mamba Day By Giving Out Nike Kobe Shoes

It’s been two years and some change since legendary Laker Kobe Bryant was tragically taken from us too soon. And with his annual Mamba Day celebrations taking place on August 24, Flight Club wanted to commemorate the five-time champion by conducting a special giveaway of some of his most iconic footwear pieces.
Black COMME des GARÇONS and Nike Reconnect for Retro Print Basics

After joining forces earlier this year to resurrect the , Black COMME des GARÇONS and Nike come together once again for a series of tees and tote bags — offering an updated line of everyday basics. BLACK CdG was founded by Rei Kawakubo back in 2009 as a response to The Great Recession. As the name suggests, the sublabel focused on cycling popular CDG styles in black within small spaces under 40 sqm in a process dubbed “speed merchandising.” The result was the introduction of accessible and energetic pieces that fans could quickly scoop up.
