ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

Morgan Stanley Says Tightening in the Crypto Market Has Paused

Institutional investors have stopped redeeming stablecoins and the coins’ market cap, an indicator of liquidity in the crypto market, has stopped falling. Even so, there appears to be little demand for positions to be rebuilt, Morgan Stanley (MS) said in a research report Friday. Last week was the first...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

First Mover Americas: Macro Retakes Front Seat, Pushing Bitcoin Down Below $21K

Price Point: Bitcoin trades in line with U.S. equities, briefly dropping to levels below $21,000 on Monday morning. Some analysts are still optimistic for the wider market, which might give the cryptocurrency some momentum. Other analysts see BTC and ETH remaining choppy in the short term. Market Moves: Bitcoin fell...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Crypto Assets Rise Following Soft Home Sales in July

Crypto Assets Rose Following Soft Home Sales in July. Most crypto assets ended the day higher on Tuesday after new home sales fell 12.6% in July from the month before, the slowest pace since July 2016. Bitcoin was recently trading 2% higher following the soft economic news and ether was...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

RBI Governor Says Central Bank's Warnings Pushed People to Avoid Crypto: Report

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, in an interview with ET Now, said the warning bells sounded by the Indian central bank persuaded people to avoid cryptocurrencies. "I’m happy we sounded those warning signals," said Das. "Anecdotally I am aware that many people did not invest in crypto...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Consumer Price Index#Interest Rates#Europe#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Ada#Doge#Nasdaq 100#The Federal Reserve#Fed
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Hovers Over $21K in Weekend Trading; India Crypto Industry's Challenging Year

Prices: Bitcoin catches its breath after its Friday plunge. Insights: India's crypto industry has faced a challenging 2022. What comes next?. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
CURRENCIES
Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
CoinDesk

Bitcoin's Weekly Chart Shows Bear Market Likely to Worsen, or Does It?

There may be more pain ahead for bitcoin (BTC). That is the message from a weekly chart momentum indicator, which is about to flash the first bearish signal in over three years. Bitcoin's 50-week simple moving average (SMA) is trending south and looks set to drop below the 100-week SMA...
CURRENCIES
CoinDesk

No Safety Net From Crypto Collapses, German Regulator Warns

Investing in cryptocurrencies could mean you lose all your money because there's no state-sponsored protection, Germany's financial regulator BaFin said Monday, in a toughening of previous warnings to retail investors. In Germany, whether you get your money back from failed crypto projects depends on the details of insolvency law and...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Crypto Sell-Off Due to Fed Hawkishness, Possible Jump Dump of ETH, Says QCP Capital; Cryptos Decline Slightly in Monday Trading

Prices: Bitcoin and ether fall slightly as investors fret over monetary policy and macroeconomic uncertainty. Insights: Crypto asset trading firm QCP Capital blamed the recent crypto sell-off on Federal Reserve hawkishness and Jump Capital's possible jettisoning of ETH. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

South Korea Plans to Tax Crypto Airdrop Recipients: Report

In South Korea, recipients of crypto airdrops could be slapped with a tax of up to 50%, a government official said, according to Digital Times. Airdrops, or blockchain based token giveaways, are one of the ways crypto companies market their initiatives. South Korea said last year it will start taxing...
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Is Ethereum's Merge Priced-In?

Katie Talati, the director of research at investment firm Arca, thinks traditional finance institutions are at risk of missing out on a once-in-a-decade trade. Right now, she said, ether (ETH) is woefully underpriced and there’s a catalyst around the corner. Next month, Ethereum will have billions of dollars worth...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Can Ethereum Fight Back Against the US’ Sweeping Censorship Attempt?

Well, the annoying market is still annoying, wishy-washy and boring (apart from bitcoin tanking Thursday night) so we’re going to keep leaning into tech, policy, privacy and other related topics until the annoying market stops being annoying. Don’t worry, though, there’s still plenty to chew on out there. For...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Inside the $3B DeFi Exploit of Acala's Crypto Platform

When the decentralized-finance platform Acala was attacked on Saturday, allowing the perpetrators to mint what was technically $3 billion worth of its aUSD stablecoins, a natural question to ask was: Didn’t Acala audit their code?. Yes, the Polkadot-based protocol certainly did. But the exploit involved a misconfiguration in one...
CRYPTO
CoinDesk

Former CFTC Chair: Here's How SEC and CFTC Can Work Together to Regulate Crypto

Former Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Timothy Massad said current gaps in crypto regulation can be filled if the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the CFTC come together to form a self-regulatory organization (SRO). Massad, now a research fellow at Harvard University’s School of Government, told CoinDesk TV...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Targets Trimmed by Cowen

Investment bank Cowen lowered its revenue, adjusted EBITDA and mining margin expectations for bitcoin (BTC) miner Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) following sluggish second-quarter results, and warned about the company's ambitious hashrate goals. Marathon delivered disappointing results in the second quarter as several thousand of its mining rigs were sitting idly...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Crypto Markets Stabilize After Steep Weekly Declines, Traders Show Near-Term Bearish Bias

Crypto markets remained flat on Tuesday, stabilizing after a weekend sell-off that saw majors like bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) lose over 15% in value over the past week. Among layer 1 blockchain tokens, Solana’s SOL and Polkadot’s DOT took hits of nearly 18% in the past week as investors took profits on August’s rallies. Dogecoin (DOGE) and shiba inu (SHIB) tokens slid 15% as meme coin hype generated by the likes of Dogechain waned, even as the network’s total value locked doubled in the past week to $9 million.
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Crypto Funds See Minor Outflows Amid Trading Volume Dip: CoinShares

Crypto funds saw minor outflows totaling $9 million in the seven days up to Aug. 19, as trading volume dropped to $1 billion, the second lowest this year, according to a CoinShares report. Bitcoin (BTC) investment products saw a third straight week of outflows totaling $15 million. The largest cryptocurrency...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy