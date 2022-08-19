Crypto markets remained flat on Tuesday, stabilizing after a weekend sell-off that saw majors like bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) lose over 15% in value over the past week. Among layer 1 blockchain tokens, Solana’s SOL and Polkadot’s DOT took hits of nearly 18% in the past week as investors took profits on August’s rallies. Dogecoin (DOGE) and shiba inu (SHIB) tokens slid 15% as meme coin hype generated by the likes of Dogechain waned, even as the network’s total value locked doubled in the past week to $9 million.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO