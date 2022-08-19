Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Morgan Stanley Says Tightening in the Crypto Market Has Paused
Institutional investors have stopped redeeming stablecoins and the coins’ market cap, an indicator of liquidity in the crypto market, has stopped falling. Even so, there appears to be little demand for positions to be rebuilt, Morgan Stanley (MS) said in a research report Friday. Last week was the first...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Macro Retakes Front Seat, Pushing Bitcoin Down Below $21K
Price Point: Bitcoin trades in line with U.S. equities, briefly dropping to levels below $21,000 on Monday morning. Some analysts are still optimistic for the wider market, which might give the cryptocurrency some momentum. Other analysts see BTC and ETH remaining choppy in the short term. Market Moves: Bitcoin fell...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Crypto Assets Rise Following Soft Home Sales in July
Crypto Assets Rose Following Soft Home Sales in July. Most crypto assets ended the day higher on Tuesday after new home sales fell 12.6% in July from the month before, the slowest pace since July 2016. Bitcoin was recently trading 2% higher following the soft economic news and ether was...
CoinDesk
RBI Governor Says Central Bank's Warnings Pushed People to Avoid Crypto: Report
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, in an interview with ET Now, said the warning bells sounded by the Indian central bank persuaded people to avoid cryptocurrencies. "I’m happy we sounded those warning signals," said Das. "Anecdotally I am aware that many people did not invest in crypto...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Hovers Over $21K in Weekend Trading; India Crypto Industry's Challenging Year
Prices: Bitcoin catches its breath after its Friday plunge. Insights: India's crypto industry has faced a challenging 2022. What comes next?. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — $841 benefits to go out with 33 states boosting benefits – see exact dates
MILLIONS of Supplementary Security Income (SSI) recipients are in line to receive their monthly payment of $841 in just weeks. SSI beneficiaries receive checks on the first of every month and work similarly to those who started receiving SSDI benefits on or before 1997. The first payment of $841 will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
Bitcoin's Weekly Chart Shows Bear Market Likely to Worsen, or Does It?
There may be more pain ahead for bitcoin (BTC). That is the message from a weekly chart momentum indicator, which is about to flash the first bearish signal in over three years. Bitcoin's 50-week simple moving average (SMA) is trending south and looks set to drop below the 100-week SMA...
CoinDesk
No Safety Net From Crypto Collapses, German Regulator Warns
Investing in cryptocurrencies could mean you lose all your money because there's no state-sponsored protection, Germany's financial regulator BaFin said Monday, in a toughening of previous warnings to retail investors. In Germany, whether you get your money back from failed crypto projects depends on the details of insolvency law and...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Crypto Sell-Off Due to Fed Hawkishness, Possible Jump Dump of ETH, Says QCP Capital; Cryptos Decline Slightly in Monday Trading
Prices: Bitcoin and ether fall slightly as investors fret over monetary policy and macroeconomic uncertainty. Insights: Crypto asset trading firm QCP Capital blamed the recent crypto sell-off on Federal Reserve hawkishness and Jump Capital's possible jettisoning of ETH. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto...
CoinDesk
South Korea Plans to Tax Crypto Airdrop Recipients: Report
In South Korea, recipients of crypto airdrops could be slapped with a tax of up to 50%, a government official said, according to Digital Times. Airdrops, or blockchain based token giveaways, are one of the ways crypto companies market their initiatives. South Korea said last year it will start taxing...
CoinDesk
Is Ethereum's Merge Priced-In?
Katie Talati, the director of research at investment firm Arca, thinks traditional finance institutions are at risk of missing out on a once-in-a-decade trade. Right now, she said, ether (ETH) is woefully underpriced and there’s a catalyst around the corner. Next month, Ethereum will have billions of dollars worth...
CoinDesk
Can Ethereum Fight Back Against the US’ Sweeping Censorship Attempt?
Well, the annoying market is still annoying, wishy-washy and boring (apart from bitcoin tanking Thursday night) so we’re going to keep leaning into tech, policy, privacy and other related topics until the annoying market stops being annoying. Don’t worry, though, there’s still plenty to chew on out there. For...
CoinDesk
Inside the $3B DeFi Exploit of Acala's Crypto Platform
When the decentralized-finance platform Acala was attacked on Saturday, allowing the perpetrators to mint what was technically $3 billion worth of its aUSD stablecoins, a natural question to ask was: Didn’t Acala audit their code?. Yes, the Polkadot-based protocol certainly did. But the exploit involved a misconfiguration in one...
CoinDesk
Former CFTC Chair: Here's How SEC and CFTC Can Work Together to Regulate Crypto
Former Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Timothy Massad said current gaps in crypto regulation can be filled if the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the CFTC come together to form a self-regulatory organization (SRO). Massad, now a research fellow at Harvard University’s School of Government, told CoinDesk TV...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Targets Trimmed by Cowen
Investment bank Cowen lowered its revenue, adjusted EBITDA and mining margin expectations for bitcoin (BTC) miner Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) following sluggish second-quarter results, and warned about the company's ambitious hashrate goals. Marathon delivered disappointing results in the second quarter as several thousand of its mining rigs were sitting idly...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Stabilize After Steep Weekly Declines, Traders Show Near-Term Bearish Bias
Crypto markets remained flat on Tuesday, stabilizing after a weekend sell-off that saw majors like bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) lose over 15% in value over the past week. Among layer 1 blockchain tokens, Solana’s SOL and Polkadot’s DOT took hits of nearly 18% in the past week as investors took profits on August’s rallies. Dogecoin (DOGE) and shiba inu (SHIB) tokens slid 15% as meme coin hype generated by the likes of Dogechain waned, even as the network’s total value locked doubled in the past week to $9 million.
CoinDesk
Crypto Funds See Minor Outflows Amid Trading Volume Dip: CoinShares
Crypto funds saw minor outflows totaling $9 million in the seven days up to Aug. 19, as trading volume dropped to $1 billion, the second lowest this year, according to a CoinShares report. Bitcoin (BTC) investment products saw a third straight week of outflows totaling $15 million. The largest cryptocurrency...
CoinDesk
Also-Ran EOS Token Now Hottest Cryptocurrency After Switch to Antelope
The digital token EOS, mostly a disappointment since its $4 billion initial coin offering in 2018 (EOS is down 37% since then), is getting a fresh jolt thanks to a technological shift announced last week. The EOS price is up 28% over the past week, the biggest gainer among 49...
Comments / 0