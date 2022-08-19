Mike James: I don't have a problem with Stephen Curry

In the recent URBONUS podcast episode, James said that he has no bad feelings about Steph, and many took his words out of context. “I think I said a lot of controversial things in general because I think outside the box. But for some reason, every time I mention Steph Curry, everybody gets mad, and everybody assumes I don’t like him,” James smiled. “But I think he’s amazing. To be honest, he changed basketball. Like seven years ago, everybody started shooting threes and playing small ball. Not only because of him. Like 75% of him, and then like the other 25% the Warriors. I don’t have a problem with him,” James told on the BasketNews show.

Source: BasketNews

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30

Seattle hoops are legendary… Proud The @underrated Tour powered by @rakuten was able to come through the Pacific Northwest. Only 16 players can make it to the Bay, are these the next PNW legends in the making?! Let’s see em!! #StayUnderrated pic.twitter.com/7LREvrY5JL – 3:43 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Mike James explains himself calling Steph Curry one dimensional 🗣️

Full podcast: https://t.co/Gs4im0fTtU pic.twitter.com/bGNp7TNP1v – 11:32 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Mike James revealed that he has no bad feelings about Stephen Curry

In the recent URBONUS podcast episode, AS Monaco’s point guard explained that many might have taken his words out of context 👇

basketnews.com/news-176634-mi… – 11:12 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Mike James joins the URBONUS podcast to rank the TOP 5️⃣ biggest EuroLeague free agency moves together with Donatas Urbonas and Errick McCollum 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IsWGTOqa6P – 8:02 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most guaranteed career earnings (millions):

$532 — LeBron James

$499 — Kevin Durant

$470 — Steph Curry

$450 — Damian Lillard

👑 pic.twitter.com/zOHQLi3Jus – 3:12 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

One of the coolest games on the Warriors’ schedule for the 2022-23 season: In San Antonio against the Spurs on Jan. 13 at the Alamodome

The Alamodome can hold 65,000 fans. Expect a full house to watch Steph Curry and the champs – 3:08 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Steph Curry-Draymond Green level chemistry from Jamal Murray and Nuggets assistant video coordinator Connor Griffin, who’s on Murray’s Australia trip. pic.twitter.com/9YT0jM9e67 – 1:30 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Lithuania’s U18 women and men national teams hit the Stephen Curry’s ‘night night’ celebration after the girls won U18 EuroBasket 😴🇱🇹

📸 @ltu_basketball pic.twitter.com/j6Uep8XhUG – 6:49 AM

“All those guys were very encouraging and motivating. Steph, Draymond, all them,” Wiggins said of Golden State’s veterans on The VC Show. “They all did a lot for me in a lot of different ways. One thing they all do is they all hold you accountable. When you do something wrong, they’re gonna get at you. But the thing that I love about them is that when you do it right, they’re gonna be the first people to come up to you and congratulate you. I feel like that goes a long way. They’ve taught me a lot on and off the court, so I cherish those guys.” -via Clutch Points / August 18, 2022

The EuroLeague star Mike James addressed the backlash about his comments over the NBA champion Stephen Curry. In the recent URBONUS podcast episode, James said that he has no bad feelings about Steph, and many took his words out of context. -via BasketNews / August 18, 2022

“I think I said a lot of controversial things in general because I think outside the box. But for some reason, every time I mention Steph Curry, everybody gets mad, and everybody assumes I don’t like him,” James smiled. “But I think he’s amazing. To be honest, he changed basketball. Like seven years ago, everybody started shooting threes and playing small ball. Not only because of him. Like 75% of him, and then like the other 25% the Warriors. I don’t have a problem with him,” James told on the BasketNews show. -via BasketNews / August 18, 2022