Read full article on original website
Ron
4d ago
Oh yes! Let’s definitely defund police?Our government has lost its way Tommy and Token Police Chief! The primary function of government is to serve and protect!!!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Boy injured in Monday afternoon shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a juvenile has been injured in a shooting on Oakley Avenue Monday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Oakley, and the boy is being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening wounds. Oakley is currently closed to traffic as officers investigate the […]
Teen charged in Freemont Street shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged a 17-year-old boy with shooting at a house, causing damage to a garage and car. According to police, officers were called to the 2100 block of Freemont Street on Sunday at 6:15 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, investigators found damage to the garage and […]
Man shot, injured on Madison’s south side Sunday night
MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot Sunday night on Madison’s south side, police said. Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Allied Drive at around 9:15 p.m. A 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Rockford murder suspect turns himself in
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Rico Jefferson, 32, a suspect in a 2020 murder and 2021 shooting. Police said Jefferson turned himself in today. Jefferson is a suspect in the death of Maurice Simmons, 33, who was shot and killed in October 2020. Police arrived at a home in the 3000 block […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert On The West Side
Rockford – On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 8:30 AM the City of Rockford Public Works will. have the intersection of W Jefferson and Kilburn Ave under stop sign control while crews. replace the traffic signal cabinet. Work will continue throughout the day and should be. completed by 3:30...
Victim beaten with a gun in Rockford laundromat
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Emmanuel White, 19, has been arrested after police say he used a gun to beat a victim at a Rockford laundromat. Rockford Police were called to Spin World Laundromat, at 120 S. Main Street, at 7:50 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a man inside the business with a gun. […]
KWQC
Deputies: 1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One woman is dead and a man is injured after a crash on Illinois Route 64 Saturday morning. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a report of a vehicle crash on Illinois Route 64, between Roberts Road and Dauphin Road, East of Savanna, Illinois, according to a media release.
WIFR
78-year-old Freeport man dies in ATV crash
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County Sheriff’s deputies released the name Monday of a man who died Saturday after his ATV turned upside down on top of him. Gregory P. Ludwig, 74, of Freeport was pronounced dead at the scene after Stephenson County Sheriff’s deputies found his ATV in a creek in Freeport.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect in stolen vehicle escapes from police
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they attempted to stop a suspect driving a stolen vehicle on Thursday, but the driver escaped and later crashed into a parked car. According to police, officers spotted the vehicle in the 2400 block of Kishwaukee Street around 8:15 p.m., but it sped away from them. The vehicle […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Beginning Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Bridge Preservation 2022 will begin
Rockford, IL- Beginning Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Bridge Preservation 2022 will begin. This project consists of washing and sealing of nine (9) bridge structures. This includes. bridge washing and applying concrete sealer to the entire top surface of the bridge. deck. On Tuesday August 23, 2022 – Auburn St. over...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Shots Fired Scene Reported In Rockford
We have received multiple reports of multiple shots fired at around 10:30 this evening in the area of Kishwaukee Street and 21st Avenue. One report said they heard 25 or 30 shots fired. Multiple police were reported in the area investigating. At this time there are no reports of injuries,...
WIFR
One minor, two adults hurt after Thursday night shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A teenager and two adults are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting late Thursday night. Rockford police are investigating the incident that happened around 10 p.m. in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive off Rockton Avenue, near Conklin Elementary School. Police asked the public to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teens wanted after punching 2 in the face at Beloit Theater
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is searching for three teenagers who reportedly punched two victims in the face at the Beloit Theater. According to police, the victims had no contact with the suspects before the assaults occurred. Police released surveillance photos of the suspects on Sunday afternoon. Classic Cinemas Beloit Theatre is […]
Rockford group keeping domestic violence situations from escalating
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Many domestic violence situations start small and then escalate, and an agency new to the Rockford area is there to make sure things do not go that far. “What we do is provide a lot of advocacy services for youth and families,” said Emily Clutter, program manager at the National Youth […]
Rockford families can get free groceries, but there is a catch
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some families are eligible for free groceries. Another “Summer Family Market” will take place at Keye Mallquist Park, 1702 11th St. Families with children under 18 living in their home can receive a pre-packaged box of food without even having to get out of their cars. No registration is necessary.
WIFR
Freeport pastor sentenced for battery
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The senior pastor of a church in Freeport appeared in Stephenson County court Tuesday for sentencing after pleading guilty to a battery charge involving a parishioner. Antwon M Funches, Sr., the lead pastor at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, received two years of court supervision, a...
Massive fire sweeps through building in downtown Mendota
MENDOTA, Ill. (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire ripped through a building in Mendota, Illinois Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., firefighters rescued several people from the burning building in the 800 block of Main Street in the downtown area of Mendota, which is about 90 miles southwest of Chicago in LaSalle County. Eleven surrounding fire departments responded to the massive fire. The building was evacuated, and firefighters late Monday afternoon were making sure the fire would not spread. Witnesses said some people were taken to the hospital, but we do not know their conditions.
Veterans, first responders spend the day on Rockford lake
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Veterans and first responders got to enjoy a day out on the lake Sunday. It took place at Pierce Lake in Rockford’s Rock Cut State Park. Veterans, first responders and their families got to kayak and paddleboard on the lake to decompress and exercise. The event, which was put on by […]
WIFR
Rockford Chuck E. Cheese reopening
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Chuck E. Cheese at 3600 East State Street is reopening its doors on Wednesday, August 24 from 5 - 7 pm. This comes after the building went through a major renovation project. Over 15 new games, interactive dance floor, large format video wall and a brand...
nbc15.com
MPD: Madison officer sees drug deal happening, makes arrest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An officer patrolling Reindahl Park on Sunday evening arrested a man after spotting the suspect allegedly making a drug deal. The officer reported seeing the transaction happening around 6 p.m. Upon catching up to the 34-year-old man in the 1800 block of Portage Ave., the suspect allegedly admitted having drugs in his vehicle.
Comments / 1