It’s Happening: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Again Today
Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. In addition, this deal now covers both the Silver and Space Gray versions of the iPad 9. Did you know that a new iPad doesn’t have to cost $500-$1,000? As professional deal hunters, we’ve found that most shoppers have no idea that you can buy a new iPad for a...
Apple Insider
Chamberlain pulls the plug on its HomeKit smart home bridge
Chamberlain Group is discontinuing itsHomeKit-compatible myQ Home Bridge Hub because of low sales, though existing models will continue working.
Apple Insider
Design the iPhone 14 of your dreams — or your nightmares — with this site
A developer has created a website enabling anyone to produce a render of what theiPhone 14 could look like, or at least how they want it to look.
Price Drop: Amazon’s Second-Gen Echo Show 5 Is More Steal Than Deal At $29.99
No, Prime Day has not magically returned, but it’s easy to see why you might be confused if you’re looking at Amazon today. Deals like the mighty little Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) for just $29.99 outside of Prime Day are almost unheard of, yet here we are. A little fine print is involved in accessing the full awesomeness of this super-rare deal. The 53% discount bringing the price down from $84.99 retail to $39.99 is easily seen, but at checkout, enter the code SHOWBED30 to get the extra $10 off. A hands-free video assistant for your kitchen, Smart home devices and more,...
Apple Insider
Daily deals August 23: $299 iPad, $336 off 49-inch Samsung Curved 120Hz Monitor, $700 off EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, more
Tuesday's bestdeals include an Anker 737 Power Bank for $120, a Segway Go Kart Pro for $300 off, a Fender Concert Acoustic Guitar for $139, and much more.
Apple Insider
Serena Shades review, testing the Pela Lomi, & more on HomeKit Insider
This week on the HomeKit Insider podcast, your hosts review the new architectural honeycomb Serena Shades, test the Lomi, and talk about a new air purifier coming to market. Our biggest story from the past seven days has been the architectural honeycomb shades from Lutron-owned Serena Shades. They pair with Lutron's Smart Bridge to allow easy HomeKit control of your window coverings.
Apple Insider
SanDisk Professional G-Drive range overhauled with 10Gbit USB 3.2 Type-C
The SanDisk Professional G-Drive range of high-capacity external drives now includes a hard disk-based option that connects with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface and has a modernized appearance.
Apple Insider
Apple celebrates America's National Parks with Apple Pay donations
Apple is celebrating America's parks once again, marking 106 years of the U.S. National Parks Service with donations to the National Park Foundation alongside the release of new resources to users.
Apple Insider
Belkin releases new USB-C 6-in-1 multiport hub with adhesive mount
The new Belkin USB-C 6-in-1 hub can be attached to the rear of aniMac for easy access to several useful ports, including Ethernet.
Apple Insider
Apple issues seventh watchOS 9 developer beta
Apple has seeded its seventh developer beta ofwatchOS 9 to testers. The latest builds can be downloaded by developers...
Apple Insider
These features won't be in the release of iOS 16
It's been a rocky road to the iOS 16 launch. Here are the high-profile features that aren't going to debut in the initial release of Apple's upcoming operating system.
Apple Insider
Apple is now taking orders for MacBook Pro & MacBook Air repair parts
Apple's Self Service Repair Store is now accepting orders for MacBook Air andMacBook Pro parts and tools — and will also allow users to view repair manuals for M1-equipped models.
Apple Insider
M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air added to Apple Self Repair Program
After launching the Self Repair Program for iPhones earlier in 2022, Apple has now added the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro to the list of devices eligible for the program -- but not versions with the M2 processor. Starting on August 23, Apple's MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with M1...
Sony DualSense Edge Wireless Controller Arrives With PC-Like Customizations
Sony has announced a new controller for the PlayStation 5 that adds a whole new level of customization to the DualSense controller, known as the DualSense Edge. (opens in new tab) For serious gamers, this might be the controller you've wanted for years. The Edge features several significant upgrades, including control profiles, fully customizable controls, swappable joystick caps, the return of back buttons, and more.
Apple Insider
Lululook iPad mini 6 Magnetic Keyboard Case review: Tough typing can't be offset by miniat...
When we first saw Lululook's iPad mini 6 Magnetic Keyboard Case, we were excited to see a company attempt what Apple wouldn't. This tiny keyboard turns the iPad mini into a cute portable laptop, but cuteness doesn't translate into productivity. While Lululook's keyboard may not have mass appeal, it certainly...
Apple Insider
Apple Store union distributes job surveys in preparation for negotiations
The union at an Apple Store in Towson, Maryland recently distributed surveys to union members as it prepares to kick off the bargaining process with Apple.
Apple Insider
Apple's iPad mini 6 drops to $429.99 thanks to back-to-school savings at Amazon
Amazon is stacking bonus savings at checkout with an instant rebate to deliver thecheapest iPad mini 6 price heading back-to-school.
Apple Insider
How to find local points of interest using map apps in iOS 16
If you're on a well-earned vacation, moving home, or embarking as a digital nomad, you need to know where things are in a new city quickly. Here's how to use mapping apps iniOS 16 to find out what's near your location.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
Apple Insider
Waterfield introduces new crossbody pouch made for iPad mini
Waterfield Designs has released a new crossbody bag that's made to be the perfect companion to aniPad mini and other small electronic devices.
