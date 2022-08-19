Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Should You Worry about Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Amid Slowing Ad Demand?
Alphabet may be feeling the pinch of inflation through its partners and users, but the fact is that it is a defensive stock with strong fundamentals and a long runway for growth. Being one of the largest companies in the world hasn’t been able to safeguard Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from various...
tipranks.com
Two sustainable stocks endorsed by five-star analyst Alex Brooks
Analyst Alex Brooks’ current focus is on sustainable product companies ranging across agriculture, power, and basic materials. Here, we discuss two less well-known stocks on which he is bullish. Accsys Technologies (GB:AXS) and Woodbois Limited (GB:WBI) are two companies trying to make a difference to the environment, operating in...
tipranks.com
These Three Stocks Could be Impacted by Droughts in 2022
As drought and climate change impact countries around the world, here are three names that could be in the cross hairs of this challenging environment. Falling river water levels across a number of economies, coupled with changing weather patterns across the globe, are impacting companies across a spectrum. The intricate web of modern commerce means an adverse trend in one country can impact a company that may be in another corner of the world. Let us take a look at three stocks — TSLA, TSN, and BROS — that are seeing or could see an impact from this dynamic.
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
Prices of AXON, ZM, OLPX, DLO, and PANW stocks witnessed the most movement in Tuesday’s early trade. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Arizona-based technology products and weapons maker...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Why Is DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Falling?
Revenues of DLocal jumped 72% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2022. However, increasing costs seem to have shaken investors’ confidence in the stock. Shares of Uruguay-based financial technology firm DLocal Ltd. (NASDAQ:DLO) have been slipping since the release of its second-quarter results after the market closed on Monday. The decline in the stock price could have been triggered by the fall in the company’s gross and adjusted EBITDA margins, despite its upbeat quarterly results.
tipranks.com
Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks
Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her...
tipranks.com
Is Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock a Buy Amid Growing Worker Dissatisfaction?
A large number of Microsoft employees are speculated to exit after receiving their first revised paycheck on September 15. A technology company’s sustainability depends on retaining a talented workforce. While employees seem unhappy, Wall Street continues to be bullish on MSFT stock. Technology behemoth Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is facing...
tipranks.com
Meta Stock Nears Lows despite Promising Catalysts; Should Investors Buy?
Meta Platforms stock has been under considerable pressure amid recent analyst downgrades. While the road ahead is uncertain, I believe far too many are ignoring or discounting looming catalysts that could turn the tides sooner rather than later. Shares of social-media powerhouse and metaverse frontrunner Meta Platforms (META) have been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Here’s Why AMC (NYSE:AMC) Stock is Plunging Today
As Cineworld starts looking at strategic options, AMC shares continue their downward trajectory with a massive nosedive in the pre-market session today. Shares of the largest movie exhibitor and a meme mania favorite, AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) are plunging in the pre-market session today after its rival Cineworld (CNWGY) confirmed that it is looking at strategic options to raise additional liquidity and possibly restructure its balance sheet. These options include a voluntary Chapter 11 filing, while the company remains in talks with its secured lenders and their advisers.
tipranks.com
Vodafone to sell Hungarian unit for £1.53 billion
In a move to shape up its operations, Vodafone Group has agreed to sell its business in Hungary in a cash deal. Shares of telecom giant Vodafone Group (GB:VOD) were down by 1.53% on Monday after the company announced the deal to sell its Hungarian business, with a cash deal worth £1.53 billion expected to close by the end of 2022.
tipranks.com
Buying the Dip: Here are Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Bought the Most
This article ranks the top five stocks bought by hedge fund managers in the last three months. As hedge funds tend to outperform the average market returns, keeping a tab on hedge fund trading activity can help investors identify those stocks that are more likely to outrank others. Hedge funds...
tipranks.com
What Does the Aerie Buyout Mean for Alcon (NYSE:ALC)?
To strengthen its footprint in the ophthalmic pharmaceuticals eye drops space, Swiss eye-care company Alcon has signed an agreement to buy Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Swiss eye-care company Alcon (NYSE:ALC) has signed a definitive merger agreement to acquire Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for roughly $770 million. The deal, which is expected to boost Alcon’s financials, is in sync with its initiatives to expand its ophthalmic pharmaceutical offerings.
tipranks.com
Why Hive Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Presents an Attractive Opportunity
Hive Blockchain stock is still well off its June lows despite a recent pullback in price. As cryptocurrency adoption increases going forward, the stock is set to benefit, potentially providing solid long-term gains. Despite bitcoin (BTC-USD) and altcoins being in a bear market, there are attractive investment opportunities in the...
tipranks.com
Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock: Website Traffic Hints At Weak Q4 Results
The TipRanks Website Traffic tool points to weak earnings for fitness equipment maker Peloton in fiscal Q4 2022. Weak results could put further downward pressure on the PTON stock. However, the company’s future may be promising as it adjusts to changing market conditions. Peloton Interactive (PTON) provides fitness equipment...
tipranks.com
Wall Street Loves These 3 Payments Stocks
Payments stocks have been under considerable pressure in the first half. As we learn more about the magnitude of the coming slowdown, investors may stand to profit if there’s too much recession risk baked in. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to look at three different payment...
tipranks.com
Analysts are Bullish on These 3 “Strong-Buy” Tech Stocks
Nvidia, Salesforce, and Adobe are cloud tech titans that are beaten up but could lead your portfolio to solid results once the tech wreck finishes. Wall Street loves the following names for good reason, but one has higher upside potential than the others. The technology sector has taken a huge...
tipranks.com
GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock: Troubles Hit the NFT Business
GameStop’s NFT marketplace has quickly turned into a pale shadow of its former self. However, all is not lost considering that the market opportunity remains enormous. TipRanks data shows retail investors have a different opinion than Wall Street on GME stock. Investors who rushed into GameStop (GME) stock on...
tipranks.com
Here Are 3 Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Green in a Drought
As water shortages and receding river levels start to pose new challenges to the global economy, here are three names that could ensure your portfolio stays hydrated in the coming periods. Severe drought and dropping water levels are impacting economies around the world. Declining levels of the Yangzte river in...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, August 23: What You Need to Know
The most important event of the week is the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole on Friday, where chairman Jerome Powell is expected to reiterate his hawkish stance for the September round of interest rate hikes. This is keeping investors anxious, although they are slightly at ease with a strong labor market performance.
tipranks.com
Why Goodyear Tire (NASDAQ:GT) Stock’s Recent Momentum Can Fade
Amid the noise that the popular securities generate, Goodyear Tire has shocked onlookers with its recent upside momentum. While fundamental factors bolster the bullish thesis for GT stock, recessionary pressures may ultimately crimp the rally. Whether as consumer products or as an investment thesis, few really think about tire companies,...
Comments / 0