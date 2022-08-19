Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
Grants Pass Fire Rescue control fire in residential area
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Fire Rescue is working on a fire in the 1200 block of Southwest 5th Street in Grants Pass. Firefighters have the fire under control and there are no reported injuries. Grants Pass Fire Rescue is being assisted by Rural Metro Fire - Josephine...
mybasin.com
Medford District Bureau of Land Management Closing Lower Rogue River and Rogue River Trail for Public and Firefighter Safety
Medford, Oregon 22 August 2022– As a result of the Rum Creek Fire, the BLM is closing and not permitting use of the Wild and Scenic Lower Rogue River and Rogue River Trail from Grave Creek to Russian Creek until further notice. This order is for the safety of the public and firefighter personnel and covers all BLM-managed public lands 1/2 mile north and south of the Rogue River.
kpic
New fire found on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.
MEDFORD, Ore. — One new fire was discovered Sunday afternoon on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, One report of smoke was received this morning from Halls Point Lookout on the High Cascades Ranger District. After both a ground search and aerial reconnaissance, a fire was just found. Firefighters are on their way into this fire near Frog Lake in the Sky Lakes Wilderness. It is estimated to be about 1/10th of an acre.
KVAL
Crews respond to 'human caused' fires on Big Bend Road and Orchard Lane in Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Fire suppression crews responded to two separate grass fires in Roseburg around 1 p.m., located on Big Bend Road and Orchard Lane, respectively. "Both fires were quickly suppressed by responding rural firefighters and estimated to be less than 0.01-acre," Douglas Forest Protective Association said. Both fires...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncwlife.com
Tempering the flames in southern oregon
JACKSON AND JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. — In the span of one night this week, 232 lightning strikes sparked dozens of wildfires in Jackson and Josephine counties. Getting a handle on them required preparation, perspiration and all hands on deck. To face off against a wave of fire starts sparked...
oregontoday.net
Motorcycle Fatality Douglas Co., Aug. 22
ROSEBURG, Ore. – A motorcycle crash Friday night has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Phoenix man. On Friday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000-block of Sunshine Road. Deputies arrived to find a 2017 Husqvarna 501 Dual Sport dirtbike that had left the roadway after the operator failed to successfully negotiate a left-hand turn. The operator, later identified as 23-year-old Kaulynn Lyle Shreeve of Phoenix, Oregon was thrown from the bike during the crash. Despite lifesaving efforts of bystanders and fire/medical personnel, Shreeve died at the scene. Shreeve was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Douglas County Fire District #2 and the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office.
KTVL
Virtual community briefing tonight for Rum Creek Fire
Josephine County, Ore — At 6 pm this evening, a virtual community briefing about the Rum Creek Fire suppression operation will be posted to the Rum Creek Fire Facebook page. The meeting will be pre-recorded, but questions in the comment section will be answered in real time. “We saw...
KTVL
Evacuation warnings lifted for Callahan Fire in Siskiyou County
Siskiyou County, CA — Updated Aug 21 at 8:41 am:. Last night, aircraft was effective at slowing the fire's rate of spread, and the size was reported to be holding at six acres. Firefighters are working on getting hose around the perimeter of the fire and a dozer is...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTVL
67-year-old person from Trail killed in two-car crash on Highway 234
Jackson County, Ore — Last night, a 67-year-old person from Trail was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Eagle Point in Jackson County. At around 9:59 pm, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-car crash on Highway 234 near milepost 16. Preliminary investigation found...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 199 Fatal, Josephine Co., Aug. 23
On Monday, August 15, 2022 at approximately 12:58 PM, Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 199 near milepost 19. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Richard Gardea (52) of Stockton, California, left the roadway, impacted the guardrail and rolled several times. Gardea was ejected from the vehicle. Just prior to the collision, multiple reports had been received that it was driving recklessly. Gardea was transported to Rogue Regional Hospital with serious injuries. On August 22, 2022, Gardea died as a result of his injuries. Hwy 199 was closed for approximately 1.5 hours. OSP was assisted by AMR, Illinois Valley Fire and ODOT.
KTVL
Sheriff: 34-year-old Gold Beach woman found dead in Curry County holding cell
GOLD BEACH, Ore. — Around 6 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 21, 2022), 34-year-old Heather Iverson of Gold Beach was found deceased in a holding cell at the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, officials there reported Monday. Iverson had been transported to the jail by the Gold Beach Police the day...
KTVL
'He will never be forgotten' Southern Oregon wildland firefighter remembered
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Family and friends are remembering the Southern Oregon wildland firefighter for his kindness after he died while fighting the Rum Creek fire in Josephine County. On Thursday, 25-year-old Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon died after being hit by a tree while working as a contracted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDRV
California man succumbs to injuries after devastating crash on Hwy 199 in Josephine Co.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. - A man has succumbed to his injuries on Monday following a devastating car crash one week ago on Highway 199 in Josephine County. On August 15th in the afternoon, Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single car crash. According to police, 52 year...
oregontoday.net
Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, Aug. 22
On August 17, 2022, the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) and the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the Klamath Falls Police Department, served a search warrant on a large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation at Ferguson Mountain Rd. and Tionarack Circle, near Beatty. After the operation was concluded, a total of 6,916 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed. A percentage of the illegal plants had already been harvested and were in various stages of being processed. Also located and seized were two semi-automatic rifles, neither of which had serial numbers. Both firearms were loaded with high-capacity magazines and found near multiple, loaded magazines. The illegal operation involved approximately forty greenhouses and the use of an estimated one million gallons of water, which was pumped from an illegal well on-site during the summer growing season. Personnel from the Klamath County Water Masters and Klamath County Waste Management also responded to the property after it was secure, to assist with the investigation. The case is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.
kptv.com
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Douglas County road
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died in a crash in Douglas County on Friday night, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. DCSO said at about 11:45 p.m., deputies responded to a single motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of Sunshine Road. When they arrived, they found a dirt bike that had gone off the road. They said the rider lost control making a left-hand turn. The rider was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead.
KDRV
FireWatch: RRSNF wildfires count up to 16 since lightning storm
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest Office (RRSNF) is reporting another new wildfire today in the forest. The U.S. Forest Service's RRSNF says, "Holdover lightning fires may continue to ignite even a couple of weeks after the storm." It says aerial reconnaissance and ground firefighters are finding new...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXL
Firefighter Killed Fighting Rum Creek Fire Identified
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — A firefighter has died in the line of duty in Southern Oregon. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management say 25-year-old wildland firefighter Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon died Thursday while fighting the Rum Creek Fire. “We are extremely saddened by the...
KTVL
Part of the Pacific Crest Trail is back open
Pacific Crest Trail — As of yesterday, part of the Pacific Crest Trail between Etna Summit and Mount Ashland is back open. The Emergency Closure Order that was in place for that section of the trail has been terminated. However, part of the trail within the Klamath National Forest...
KDRV
Phoenix man killed during fatal crash in Roseburg Friday night
ROSEBURG, Ore-- A motorcycle crash Friday night has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Phoenix man. On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000-block of Sunshine Road. Deputies arrived to find a 2017 Husqvarna 501 Dual...
theashlandchronicle.com
Town Hall on White Nationalism in Southern Oregon
Urban League of Portland President & CEO, Community Leaders Plan To Discuss Life As A Person Of Color In Medford, Ashland and Surrounding Areas. The following is an announcement from Urban League of Portland President & CEO Nkenge Harmon Johnson about an upcoming Community Conversations event beginning live at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2020, at Southern Oregon University. The event will also be streamed via social media and on public access television.
Comments / 0