NEW BREMEN – New Bremen village council appred actions that will move forward plans for a new subdivision in the village during its meeting Monday, Aug. 22. Council heard the second reading of a resolution to authorize Village Administrator Brent Richter to to submit an application to Ohio Public Works Commission to fund a project to upgrade Plum Street, Park Street and Eastmoor Drive. The streets are on three sides of a planned 21-lot residential subdivision on land owned by Crown Equipment. The area is the school district’s former football field and adjacent land.

NEW BREMEN, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO