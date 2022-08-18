Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Friday Night Fun at the Senior Center
SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will be having a Karaoke Night on Friday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public ages 50 or over. There will be light refreshments available and a door prize. You don’t have to sing, just come and enjoy an evening of music.
Sidney Daily News
Senior Center celebrates 25 years
SIDNEY—The Sidney Shelby-County Senior Center has been a large part of the community since its doors opened on Sept. 2, 1997. Originally, the Senior Center shared the building with the Gateway Arts Council, until 2005, and with only 131 members when the doors opened, the center started out small. After only six months, their membership grew to 500-plus members.
Sidney Daily News
BassMasters host annual youth fishing day
FORT LORAMIE – Volunteers from Big Brothers Big Sisters and their “Littles” recently enjoyed a Youth Day Fishing Derby. The Fishing Derby was sponsored by the Shelby County BassMasters with over 40 volunteers and Littles in attendance. The annual event was held on Saturday, Aug. 20, at...
Sidney Daily News
Quilting ladies ready for raffle
RUSSIA — “Christmas Surprise” is the name the St. Joseph’s Center Quilting and Sewing Ladies have chosen for the third Annual Quilt Raffle. All proceeds will be donated to Burkettsville Neurological Center, which does not receive any government funding and rely only on donations and the generosity of others.
Sidney Daily News
Senior spotlight
Marcia Beerman from Sidney has been a member since moving into the area 2 years ago. She said that joining the Center has helped her to meet people. “I really enjoy the Fitness Room with personal trainer as well as the variety of programs offered. “
Sidney Daily News
Ready for school
Kamdyn Snow, left, 9, has his photo taken by his dad, Dustin Snow, both of Sidney, in front of a Mary statue at Holy Angels Catholic School on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Kamdyn was about to attend the first day of school at Holy Angels Catholic School with his sister, Eden Snow, 11.
Sidney Daily News
BBB prepare for Torch Awards, introduce new Golden Torch Award
DAYTON — Planning is already underway for the 2023 Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Awards and nominations are being accepted. The honor celebrates an organization’s successes and, this year, it could even lead to a cash award. The BBB’s Torch Awards honor organizations whose leaders demonstrate a high...
Sidney Daily News
Board OKs learning opportunities
PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education approved out-of-district learning opportunities/out-of-state travel for students and staff during its meeting Monday, Aug. 22. The board approved John Kreitzer, Landscape and Natural Resources instructor, to participate in the Yellowstone/Teton Study Experience trip from Sept. 14-23, 2022. The costs...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney City Schools plans ‘Parent University’ events
SIDNEY — When students are healthy, feel safe, and are supported through strong systems and relationships, they are more likely to enjoy learning, develop positive social skills, and achieve greater success. With that in mind, Sidney City Schools is committed to strengthening the school community through partnerships between parents, students, the school, and the community.
Sidney Daily News
UVCC updated on graduation requirements
PIQUA — Graduation requirements for students attending Upper Valley Career Center were shared during Monday night’s board of education meeting. Counselors Kelty Inman, Lindsay Riethman, Kendra Snyder and Erin McGaharan updated the board on the new Ohio graduation requirements. The counselors shared how the opportunities that Upper Valley Career Center provides of earning an industry recognized credential, passing a career technical end of course test, participating in Work-Based Learning and participating in a career technical student organization may be a pathway to graduation for some students.
Sidney Daily News
2022 Bremenfest
Jace Eilerman, left, 8, rides with his sister, Averly Eilerman, 5, both of Anna, on the Tubs-of-Fun at Bremenfest on Saturday, Aug. 20. The kids are the children of Jacob and Macie Eilerman.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— The baseball game between the courthouse officials and the saloon keepers was played on the grounds in East Sidney yesterday afternoon. It resulted in a victory for the saloon keepers by the score of 17 to 13. Fred Connors was pitcher for the winners with George Shie, catching; L.E. Pafadt was the pitcher for the county officials, while Web Bland did the catching.
Sidney Daily News
Walmart to invest $75 million in remodeling 12 west central Ohio locations
DAYTON — Building on its commitment to the communities it serves, Walmart plans to invest an estimated $75 million this year in the west central Ohio area to update and remodel 12 stores. The 12 stores involved are located in Urbana, Findlay, Springfield, Bellefontaine, Wilmington, Greenville, Sidney, Lima, Celina,...
Sidney Daily News
Samaritan Works welcomes new board members
SIDNEY – At its August board meeting, the directors of Samaritan Works, a nonprofit organization offering faith-filled sober loving, welcomed two new board members. Cody Odem and Stacy Martin are joining the board, both from Sidney. Assuming the position once again as chairman is Lisa Guyett, from Sidney. Guyett...
Sidney Daily News
Council moves forward with new subdivision
NEW BREMEN – New Bremen village council appred actions that will move forward plans for a new subdivision in the village during its meeting Monday, Aug. 22. Council heard the second reading of a resolution to authorize Village Administrator Brent Richter to to submit an application to Ohio Public Works Commission to fund a project to upgrade Plum Street, Park Street and Eastmoor Drive. The streets are on three sides of a planned 21-lot residential subdivision on land owned by Crown Equipment. The area is the school district’s former football field and adjacent land.
Sidney Daily News
Council OKs curb, gutter program assessments
SIDNEY — Sidney City Council adopted an ordinance Monday evening to levy assessments for the cost for the construction and replacement work of certain described curb and gutters in the city of Sidney. Chad Arkenberg, engineering manager, presented the legislation to levy 2022 curb and gutter assessments in the...
Sidney Daily News
City record
-10:55 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at the Sidney Police Department on West Court Street. -1:46 p.m.: warrant. Jesse Kinninger, 41, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant. -12:50 p.m.: trespass. Police were called to remove a person at a business in the 2200 block of Fair...
Sidney Daily News
The dangers of drunk driving
Sidney Police Chief Will Balling, left to right, helps Cash Gephart, 12, walk towards his mother, Carmen Gephart, both of Sidney, while Cash wore goggles that simulated what a drunk person would see. Watching them is Safe Communities Coordinator Tia Toner, of Sidney. Toner was working a Sidney-Shelby County Health Department Drive Sober booth at the Sidney farmers market on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Sidney Daily News
Man sentenced to 17 months in prison for attempted robbery
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for attempted robbery, drug trafficking and possession, domestic violence, and handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. Ryan Eugene Boudreaux Durr, 28, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 17 months in prison...
