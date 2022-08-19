ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

NHS bosses make rare appeal to ministers as UK faces ‘public health emergency’

By Rebecca Speare-Cole
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AE2l1_0hN6lpfE00

NHS bosses have made an “unprecedented” appeal to the Government to take action on rising energy prices as the UK faces a “public health emergency”.

The NHS Confederation sent a letter to ministers on Friday, warning that surging costs mean people will have to choose between skipping meals to heat their homes or living in cold and damp conditions this winter.

Health leaders said they are concerned that widespread fuel poverty will increase the high number of annual deaths associated with cold homes – estimated at 10,000 – and add pressure to an already overwhelmed health service.

NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor said: “The country is facing a humanitarian crisis.

“Many people could face the awful choice between skipping meals to heat their homes and having to live in in cold, damp and very unpleasant conditions.

“This in turn could lead to outbreaks of illness and sickness around the country and widen health inequalities, worsen children’s life chances, and leave an indelible scar on local communities.”

Mr Taylor said these outbreaks of illness will strike “just as the NHS is likely to experience the most difficult winter on record”.

“NHS leaders have made this unprecedented intervention as they know that fuel poverty will inevitably lead to significant extra demand on what are already very fragile services,” he added.

“Health leaders are clear that, unless urgent action is taken by the Government, this will cause a public health emergency.”

It comes as energy regulator Ofgem is set to raise the cap on energy prices from October, leading household bills to soar.

The Government has faced calls to freeze bills or provide more support to households, but ministers have said no action will be taken until a new prime minister is in place on September 5.

On why the NHS Confederation is getting involved over energy bills, Mr Taylor told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It is absolutely clear that if more people are suffering from fuel poverty, more people are unable to heat their homes – that will drive additional demand.

“It’s our duty to flag the fact that it looked as though we could be heading for additional demand on a system which is already, even in the middle of August, finding it very difficult to meet demand, and facing an extremely difficult winter.”

Challenged on whether the NHS letter to ministers is “overtly political”, Mr Taylor said: “It’s not our job to tell the Government what to do.

“It’s our responsibility to be clear about what is likely to be happening in terms of health needs and the capacity of the NHS to cope.”

He added that the NHS Confederation is speaking on behalf of hundreds of health leaders across the UK.

“We’re making this call because leaders have asked us to make this because they can see the growing problems in their community and amongst lower paid staff, and they are concerned about the fact that they’ll be facing additional demands, more people who felt sick during winter, and it’s our responsibility to speak about that,” he said.

“It is a major public health issue.”

Unquestionably this situation will have wide health effects, and further support should be well targeted

Jeremy Vanes, Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Local leaders also spoke out about the situation on Friday.

Beatrice Fraenkel, chairwoman of Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, said:â€¯“Whilst we as employers are doing all we can to mitigate against the situation, this crisis is proving a real challenge for our staff, personally and professionally.”

Jeremy Vanes, chairman of Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The population my organisation provides mental health services for is amongst the least wealthy in the UK, with over 45% of people living within the lowest income bands.

“We anticipate some will even struggle to keep their homes in the year ahead, such is the affordability crisis.

“Unquestionably this situation will have wide health effects, and further support should be well targeted.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Six million disabled people to get £150 cost-of-living payment from next month

Around six million disabled people will receive a £150 cost-of-living payment from the end of next month, the Government has said.The one-off payment, announced in May, will be paid automatically to people who receive certain disability benefits from September 20, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.The majority of eligible people will receive their payment within a couple of weeks of this date, it added.The payment is intended to help disabled people with the rising cost of living and the higher costs they face, such as for care and mobility needs.We know it’s a worrying time for some people...
U.K.
The Guardian

Minimum wage should be increased to £15 an hour as soon as possible, says TUC

The minimum wage should be increased to £15 an hour as soon as possible to help millions of low-paid workers struggling amid the cost of living crisis, the TUC has said. In a move that opens a fresh policy gap between unions and Keir Starmer’s Labour party, the TUC has thrown its weight behind calls for a more ambitious legal floor on pay rates. The union body said the government needed to draw up plans to get wages rising as workers suffer the biggest hit to living standards on record.
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

EasyJet rejects compensation claim from woman who was wrongly denied boarding despite having valid passport

A week after easyJet assured The Independent it would comply with European air passengers’ rights rules after wrongly turning passengers away, the airline continued to refuse compensation when it was due.Tracey Robbens from Penzance in Cornwall was booked on a flight from London Gatwick to Ljubljana in January. She and her husband Tommy were planning a week of exploring Slovenia.But ground staff working for easyJet turned her away, claiming her passport was not valid – even though it complied with both the post-Brexit conditions for travel to the European Union.The travel document was under 10 years old on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs#Public Health Emergency#Health Service#Uk#The Nhs Confederation#Nadhimzahawi
The Independent

Truss attacks ‘Treasury orthodoxy’ as she promotes tax-cutting leadership pitch

Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss has railed against “Treasury orthodoxy” as she defended herself against accusations her economic proposals were dangerous.Her opponent Rishi Sunak warned that millions of households in the UK could face “destitution” without further aid this winter, after claiming Ms Truss’ tax-cutting agenda could “pour fuel on the fire” of inflation.The cost-of-living crisis dominated the debate over who will succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister, as both candidates clashed at the latest leadership hustings at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre.Ms Truss told the audience of Tory members: “This whole language of ‘unfunded’ tax cuts implies the static model,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Liz Truss says no need for ethics adviser because she knows ‘difference between right and wrong’

Liz Truss has signalled that she will not appoint an ethics adviser if she replaces Boris Johnson, suggesting it was unnecessary because she knew “the difference between right and wrong”.The Tory leadership contest favourite repeatedly refused to commit to replacing Lord Geidt, who quit as Mr Johnson’s independent adviser on ethics in June, saying he had been forced into an “odious” position by the prime minister.“You cannot outsource ethics to an adviser – we need ethics running through the government,” the foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham on Tuesday night.“I do think one of the problems...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘personality’ led to his downfall, says Laura Kuenssberg – revealing row at ‘wild’ at Tory party

Boris Johnson’s own “personality and behaviour” led to his eventual downfall as prime minister, said BBC broadcaster Laura Kuenssberg.The corporation’s former political editor said she was “shocked” at the “pace and scale of the moves against Johnson” by Tory ministers last month, but added: “It’s always brutal at the end.”She also compared Johnson’s demise to Jenga, telling Vogue: “One piece comes out, and then another, and it gets wobblier, then it stabilises, but then when it actually crashes, it crashes really quickly and really messily.”Kuenssberg said Johnson was guilty of “denial” as Tory ministers and junior aides resigned en masse...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: I live under 70% inflation. This is how to cope with severe economic uncertainty

On Saturday, I went to the supermarket near my flat in Buenos Aires with only cash in my pocket. As I ticked the items off my shopping list, I was overcome with an episode of gluttony and tossed a second pack of cookies into the basket. I even went a bit crazy and grabbed a chocolate bar. When I started counting out wads of notes at the till, I realized with horror that I didn’t have enough for it all. Wilting under the cashier’s stare, I returned a pack of cookies.Losing track of what things cost made me feel profligate,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Liz Truss reported to watchdog for ‘breaking ministerial code’ over grace-and-favour mansion

Liz Truss has been reported to the Cabinet secretary amid claims she is using her grace-and-favour mansion to help with her leadership bid.On Sunday it was reported that the Tory leadership frontrunner was using Chevening for a campaign team meeting – which would be against the rules. Opposition MPs have called for an investigation to be launched into the affair and warned Ms Truss could end up looking like "continuity Boris" on sleaze.If confirmed, using the Grade I-listed 17th Kent country house could constitute a breach of the ministerial code, which forbids political activity with public resources.It comes after...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cost of living - live: Sunak warns ‘millions face destitution’ at Birmingham hustings

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are going head to head at the latest Tory leadership hustings this evening. Birmingham is hosting the latest debate, which continues to focus on the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.It comes as business secretary and key Truss ally Kwasi Kwarteng is “seriously considering” a plan for a crisis fund to keep energy bills under control, according to the head of Scottish Power.The company’s chief executive Keith Anderson said he had suggested that a state-backed deficit fund could provide loans to energy firms so they can freeze prices – with costs then repaid over the next 15...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Eurostar stations in Kent to stay closed for at least two years – partly due to Brexit

Margate, Maidstone and London: those are the most exotic destinations accessible from Ashford International station currently. And partly due to Brexit, there is no prospect of trains to Paris, Lille and Brussels being reestablished any time soon.Eurostar, which runs passenger trains between London St Pancras International and Continental Europe, has revealed it will not re-open Ashford International, or its other Kent Station, Ebbsfleet International, in 2023 as had been hoped. The train operator added: “We cannot make any commitment for another two to three years.”It follows that 2025 is the earliest that either station can expect to be on...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

New record night temperature of 26.8C revealed in July heatwave

July’s heatwave set a new record for overnight temperatures, with the thermometer going through the night without falling below 26.8C in one location, the Met Office said.The new highest daily minimum temperature was recorded at Shirburn Model Farm in Oxfordshire on July 19 at 4:32am.That means the temperature never went below that level over a 24-hour period, setting a new record for the UK, the Met Office said.What is remarkable is just how much this has surpassed the previous recordJohn Penman, Met OfficeThe Met Office has already verified the UK’s new hottest temperature record of 40.3C in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, set...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

805K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy