Emma Watson shows off hair transformation ahead of directorial debut with Prada

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GOP6Q_0hN6lijN00

Emma Watson has delighted fans with a bold new haircut to mark her directorial debut in collaboration with Prada .

The Harry Potter star, 32, stunned as she debuted her striking pixie cut, complete with graphic black eyeliner, a marmalade-orange blouse and the designer’s iconic triangle logo earrings.

The actor’s new haircut was shared on Prada’s Instagram page, alongside the caption: “Emma Watson is Prada Beauty. Our muse is more than just a muse. More than just a face. More than the perfect embodiment of the Prada woman. She’s the epitome of female modernity, a celebration of female multi-dimensionality across the world.”

In a statement revealing their partnership, Watson praised the fashion house for always having gone “beyond traditional models and archetypes of conceived beauty”, and striving for “a femininity that challenges conventions.”

“It’s a pleasure to create a campaign and represent a fragrance with such a profound philosophical concept and sustainability initiatives in a way that feels genuinely real and relevant,” she added.

And, by way of an extended explanation ahead of the campaign’s launch, the UN Goodwill Ambassador said in an Instagram post: “I can’t wait to share this piece of my art, and hope that you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it.”

Watson’s crop and collaboration with Prada enchanted fans in equal measure, with one person commenting: “I think this is the first time in my life that I will be buying a product just because of the person in the add. Running to this because of Emma.”

“Perfect. Nothing more,” another wrote, while a third added: “Are u [sic] kidding? This is beyond beautiful.”

The Beauty and the Beast lead’s new trim harks back to the pixie cut she had cut after the finale of the Harry Potter franchise in 2010.

