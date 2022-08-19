ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapolei, HI

East Kapolei High School: New school in the works for Oahu’s west side

By Kristy Tamashiro
HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s a new high school and elementary in the works on Oahu’s west side. The state legislature is taking steps on the projects that have been in the making for years.

The Department of Education reports Campbell as the largest high school in the state with 3,075 students enrolled last school year. The community said, building new schools in the district isn’t a want, but a need.

“Over the years, we’ve been taking over both Ilima intermediate and Pohakea Elementary using the buildings and we have portable on top of portable,” said Corey Rosenlee, former HSTA President and current Campbell High School teacher. “In fact, it’s very difficult for students to even get across campus sometimes.”

The State House set aside $355 million in the budget this legislative session for an “East Kapolei” High School and Elementary with the location at Ho’opili. The funding for the project is a first of its kind, tapping into an agricultural federal grant.

“We fit under the rural area application process to get this funding and without this it’ll take a lot of years,” said Sen. Kurt Fevella, (R) Ewa Beach, Iroquois Point, Ewa Village.

Fevella said the next steps include the state School Facilities Authority to help secure the grant.

While many are excited to see a new school come to the district, some residents said it’s bittersweet and are concerned about the traffic congestion it may bring.

“When you think about all of these new homes, new families, new students popping up, we already have significant traffic challenges,” said John Clark III, Ewa Neighborhood Board Education Chair.

Others believe the location will benefit students.

“The new high school is going to be really close to UH West Oahu and that’s going to afford great opportunities for students to be able to potentially take things college classes before they even graduate, because it’s close by,” Rosenlee said.

While securing more funding is in the works for the East Kapolei High School, officials believe the project is heading in the right direction.

“We’re excited because our schools are overcrowded and this is very much a need. It’s not a want, it’s a need,” Fevella said.

