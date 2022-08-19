Read full article on original website
Dramatic video captures the moment a massive 40-meter superyacht sank off the coast of Italy
The Italian Coast Guard had to rescue nine people from the sinking ship off the coast of Catanzaro Marina.
Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases
South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
BBC
Africa Live: Gunmen abduct Catholic nuns on Nigerian highway
Kenya election: Odinga submits truckload of evidence. Kenyan politician Raila Odinga ferried cartons of paperwork in a truck as he filed a legal case challenging the results of the presidential election. A local newspaper has tweeted a picture of the truck arriving at the court building:. Social embed from twitter.
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Phys.org
Spain to declare fire-hit regions disaster zones
Spain's government said Monday it would classify regions struck by big wildfires this year as disaster zones, a move that will trigger emergency subsidies and other financial support measures. So far Spain has suffered nearly 400 wildfires, following punishing heatwaves and long dry spells, which have devastated more than 287,000...
Phys.org
After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come
In the Sudanese village of Makaylab, Mohamed Tigani picked through the pile of rubble that was once his mud-brick home, after torrential rains sparked heavy floods that swept it away. "It was like doomsday," said Tigani, 53, from Makaylab in Sudan's River Nile state, some 400 kilometres (250 miles) north...
Phys.org
Mediterranean wineries are in a climate hotspot. Climatologists are helping them adapt
From the possible demise of Merlot grapes in Bordeaux to loss of olive trees in north Africa, the impacts of climate change will be felt by farmers across the Mediterranean region, say climatologists. To help the region's agricultural producers cope with shifting weather patterns, and make strategic decisions now for...
Phys.org
Its largest lake is so dry, China digs deep to water crops
With China's biggest freshwater lake reduced to just 25% of its usual size by a severe drought, work crews are digging trenches to keep water flowing to one of the country's key rice-growing regions. The dramatic decline of Poyang Lake in the landlocked southeastern province of Jiangxi had otherwise cut...
Phys.org
Tonga volcano eruption released more energy than the most powerful nuclear bomb
The eruption of the underwater volcano in Tonga that triggered a tsunami earlier this year (January 2022), released more energy than the Tsar Bomba—the most powerful nuclear bomb ever detonated—according to a new study. Researchers from the University of Sheffield harvested data from weather stations and social media...
Phys.org
Quake shakes west Indonesia; no immediate reports of damage
A strong undersea earthquake struck Indonesia's Sumatra island late Tuesday, causing residents to panic, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties. The magnitude 6.0 quake was centered 117 kilometers (72 miles) south of Pagar Alam city in South Sumatra province at a depth of 59 kilometers (36 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said.
