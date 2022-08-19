Snailfish produce proteins in their liver to prevents them from freezing in the ice-cold waters around Greenland, but their survival may soon be threatened by climate change. When it comes to cool customers, it doesn’t get much cooler than this: variegated snailfish, small fish that live off the coast of Greenland, have the largest amount of antifreeze proteins in their bodies ever measured, researchers at the American Museum of Natural History and the City University of New York (CUNY) have found.

