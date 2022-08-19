Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Shanghai's Bund to go dark as China heatwave prompts power cuts
Shanghai will switch off decorative lights along its famed Bund riverfront for two days from Monday, city authorities said, in response to a nationwide heatwave that has sent power demands soaring. Multiple provinces have announced power cuts to cope with a surge in demand, driven partly by people cranking up...
IFLScience
China Turns To Cloud-Seeding Weather Modification To Remedy Drought
Facing their most significant drought in living memory, China is turning to cloud-seeding to bring rain to the parched reservoirs along the Yangtze River – the longest river in Asia that provides water for hundreds of millions of people. It’s been a summer of record-breaking heatwaves in the US...
Phys.org
Its largest lake is so dry, China digs deep to water crops
With China's biggest freshwater lake reduced to just 25% of its usual size by a severe drought, work crews are digging trenches to keep water flowing to one of the country's key rice-growing regions. The dramatic decline of Poyang Lake in the landlocked southeastern province of Jiangxi had otherwise cut...
Yangtze tributary runs dry as China faces another month of drought
CHONGQING/SHANGHAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Residents living near a tributary of the Yangtze river in the southwestern region of Chongqing clambered along the dry riverbed on Thursday amid an unprecedented drought across the region that could last another month.
