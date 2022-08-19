ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Shanghai's Bund to go dark as China heatwave prompts power cuts

Shanghai will switch off decorative lights along its famed Bund riverfront for two days from Monday, city authorities said, in response to a nationwide heatwave that has sent power demands soaring. Multiple provinces have announced power cuts to cope with a surge in demand, driven partly by people cranking up...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IFLScience

China Turns To Cloud-Seeding Weather Modification To Remedy Drought

Facing their most significant drought in living memory, China is turning to cloud-seeding to bring rain to the parched reservoirs along the Yangtze River – the longest river in Asia that provides water for hundreds of millions of people. It’s been a summer of record-breaking heatwaves in the US...
Phys.org

Its largest lake is so dry, China digs deep to water crops

With China's biggest freshwater lake reduced to just 25% of its usual size by a severe drought, work crews are digging trenches to keep water flowing to one of the country's key rice-growing regions. The dramatic decline of Poyang Lake in the landlocked southeastern province of Jiangxi had otherwise cut...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
FOREIGN POLICY
LiveScience

The longest-living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Oldest fossil record of Podocarpium from Tibetan Plateau reported

Podocarpium is an extinct genus of Fabaceae. In China, Podocarpium has a rich fossil record, with the most abundant fossils occurring in the Miocene. However, its early fossil occurrences, especially from the Eocene, are still scarce, which prevent us from understanding the early diversification and biogeography of Podocarpium. In a...
WILDLIFE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Nature.com

Australia’s catastrophic rabbit invasion sparked by a few dozen British bunnies

Genome analysis shows that most Australian rabbits are descendants of wild rabbits shipped to near Melbourne in 1859. You have full access to this article via your institution. A genomic analysis has helped to show that Australia’s invasive rabbit population probably originated from a shipment of two dozen wild English...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Pheasant meat sold for food found to contain many tiny shards of toxic lead

Eating pheasant killed using lead shot is likely to expose consumers to raised levels of lead in their diet, even if the meat is carefully prepared to remove the shotgun pellets and the most damaged tissue. A study has found that pheasants killed by lead shot contain many fragments of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Jiangsu Province#Zhejiang Province#Chinese#Japanese#The Chengdu Metro
dornob.com

This Terracotta Pipe Art Doubles as a Sustainable Cooling System

An innovative company is embracing millennia-old technology to bring relief to the global warming crisis. The Beehive by India-based design firm Ant Studio is a modular art installation/evaporative cooling unit that can be sustainably built and maintained in tropical climates. India experienced a record high heat wave this past spring,...
DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Toyota
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
Phys.org

Spain to declare fire-hit regions disaster zones

Spain's government said Monday it would classify regions struck by big wildfires this year as disaster zones, a move that will trigger emergency subsidies and other financial support measures. So far Spain has suffered nearly 400 wildfires, following punishing heatwaves and long dry spells, which have devastated more than 287,000...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy