Letter to the editor: Rep. Bill Johnson crossed a line

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago
It is disheartening that those of us who are now part of the 6th Congressional District due to redistricting had to wake up to the premature statement by Congressman Bill Johnson concerning the FBI’s execution of a search warrant (approved by a judge) at former President Donald Trump's Florida home.

"The Attorney General and FBI Director should brief Congress immediately on this unprecedented action. The Democrats’ willingness to weaponize the FBI and DOJ for political purposes has already been established, especially when it comes to President Trump … but this action has crossed a dangerous red line in our Republic … one that cannot be uncrossed. … If the FBI is brazen enough to raid the home of a former president, and possible future opponent of the current president, then every American should be concerned that federal agencies can be weaponized against them."

Is this the kind of continued knee-jerk reaction we can expect from Congressman Johnson? The first that received national attention was when he joined Jim Jordan’s bandwagon to reject the electoral certification.

What hopefully, now, Mr. Johnson understands is that it was the unprecedented actions of the former president that required the FBI to secure documents that directly pertain to national security.

Furthermore, it is Mr. Johnson’s type of rhetoric that motivated an armed man to try to breach the FBI's Cincinnati, Ohio, field office last week. It is this type of knee-jerk sensationalism that will lead to the death of FBI agents and other law enforcement officers.

If Mr. Johnson has an ounce of dignity, he will issue a statement making two ideas clear: 1) His statement about the FBI’s brazen search was made without merit, and 2) Violence is never to be used in solving political differences.

David B. McCoy, Perry Township

