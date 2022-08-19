Decatur picked to win competitive District 4-4A Division I race

DISTRICT 4-4A DIVISION I POLL

1. Decatur 86 (4)

The Eagles got a proven coach in Steve Huff to take over the program after having great success at College Station, winning a state title in 2017 and playing for another just last season. Huff’s career record is 88-19, and he brought several members of his coaching staff with him to Decatur.

And some of those assistants have talented sons who will be major difference makers for the Eagles.

Decatur didn’t receive the most first-place votes but had the most consistent voting among the 10 pollsters, with no one picking the Eagles lower than third.

2. Springtown 80 (5)

The Porcupines picked up the most first-place votes thanks in large to the quality of program coach Brian Hulett has developed there. The Porcupines have won at least 10 games and gone four rounds deep in the playoffs for three straight seasons.

They don’t return a lot of starting experience, including just three on defense, but the Porcupines haven’t given the voters any reason to lose faith.

Springtown’s five first-place votes were countered by three third-place and one fourth-place tally.

3. WFHS 68 (1)

The Coyotes are considered a threat in the district according to this panel, with all 10 having the Coyotes in the playoffs. However, two voters had them barely making it in fourth place.

The Coyotes only lost 11 lettermen from last season’s team and return 11 defensive starters. They also have the biggest enrollment in Class 4A Division I.

The Coyotes got one first-place, four second-place and three third-place votes.

4. Mineral Wells 38

The Rams return the most lettermen in the district with 30, including eight offensive and nine defensive starters. But the players they lost are notable contributors on both sides of the ball.

Mineral Wells was picked to make the playoffs by all but three voters, earning five fourth-place and two third-place tallies.

5. Burkburnett 28

The voters still see Burkburnett’s quest to end a lengthy playoff drought dating back to 2015 as an uphill battle.

Only three of the 10 ballots had the Bulldogs in the playoffs, including one third-place vote.

But there is reason to be position, particularly on offense where the Bulldogs return eight starters. That should mean considerable improvement for a team that averaged just 12 points per game last season.

DISTRICT 4-4A DIVISION I BREAKDOWN

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ayden Ramirez, DB, WFHS – Ramirez is a versatile defensive back capable of playing multiple positions in the secondary depending on the Coyotes’ need at the time. He can be either a shutdown corner or ball-hawking safety.

Rylan Stringfellow, WR/DB, Burkburnett – If the Bulldogs are getting a big play, there’s a good chance Stringfellow is making it. And that goes for offense, defense and special teams.

Nate Palmer, RB, Decatur – New Decatur coach Steve Huff brought several of his assistants from College Station with him, including running backs coach Daniel Palmer. Nate Palmer is the son of Daniel and a highly coveted college recruit with 23 offers, including from Oklahoma, Baylor, Florida State, Texas Tech, USC and Notre Dame.

Hudson Hulett, QB, Springtown – Hulett enters his second season as a starter, and it’s his experience and ability in his father’s system (head coach Brian Hulett) that has many picking the Porcupines to win the district.

Cameron Gould, RB/LB, WFHS – It’s hard to keep Gould off the field. He’s entering his fourth season as the Coyotes’ starting running back and is their top returning LB, too.

FIVE VITAL GAMES

Decatur at WFHS (Oct. 14) – Old High gets a chance to prove itself as a district title contender right away, opening 4-4A DI play against Decatur.

WFHS at Burkburnett (Oct. 21) – The matchups have been mostly competitive since this rivalry was renewed in 2018, although Burkburnett is searching for its first win against the Coyotes since 2011.

Springtown at Decatur (Oct. 21) – Many see this as the de facto district title game. Springtown and Decatur have earned that billing by being perennial regional playoff powers.

Springtown at WFHS (Nov. 3) – But Old High does have the talent to compete with Porcupines and Eagles. And with both teams coming to visit Memorial Stadium, the District 4-4A Division I title may go through Wichita Falls.Mineral Wells at Burkburnett (Nov. 4) – The Rams and Bulldogs are picked fourth and fifth, respectively, in the district’s preseason poll. And if that holds close to true, the winner of this game goes to the playoffs.