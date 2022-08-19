Stringfellow leads Burkburnett's hopes of ending playoff drought

There are four words Rylan Stringfellow has said to Burkburnett head football coach Brad Boyd that sums up the senior’s skill set.

“I play it all.”

While there are a few positions Stringfellow hasn’t played for the Bulldogs, it’s only because he hasn’t been asked to.

“I think if we told him to jump in there on the offensive line, he wouldn’t hesitate, and we’d get 110 percent from him,” Boyd said. “And he’d probably find a way to get the job done.”

That’s high praise about a player listed 6-foot, 185 pounds on the Burkburnett roster.

Stringfellow is best known as Burkburnett’s top receiver. Actually, if you watched the Bulldogs play last year, one might mistake Stringfellow as Burk’s only receiver.

“It felt like if he wasn’t catching the ball, then no one else was going to do it,” said Boyd, who is entering his second season at the helm of the Bulldogs. “It’s great to have a kid that good and that reliable, but we went into the offseason focused on developing other receivers that can make teams pay for paying too much attention to String.

“We love that he can do so many things on the field. But we’d like him to be able to do less.”

On top of catching 38 passes for 656 yards and five TDs, Stringfellow was also second on the team with 65 tackles from the safety position. He’ll be back in the secondary for the Bulldogs, but may line up at other positions on defense, too.

Stringfellow also served as Burkburnett’s punter, kickoff specialist and best kick returner. He won’t be the team’s kicker in 2022 with two soccer players bidding for that job.

Still, it makes Stringfellow an integral part of the Bulldogs’ quest to end a playoff drought that dates to 2015. It’s the longest drought in the Wichita Falls area.

“He’s going to be a big part of everything we do,” Boyd said. “We want him to do less, but he doesn’t like to come off the field, and we’re going to have him out there as long as he can go.

“I really like our chances to get into the playoffs. I think when I look at all the guys we have coming back, and the players we have stepping up, that we’re in a position to get back into the postseason.”

OFFENSE

It will be Hunter McCall throwing it to Stringfellow and Co. for a second season after throwing for 1,392 yards, seven TDs and 14 interceptions a year ago.

“I just see a more confident player behind center,” Boyd said. “I’ve coached a lot of quarterbacks and there’s always a lot of progression from Year 1 to Year 2. I think Hunter has made great strides, and the game is really slowing down for him.”

There are several receivers who Boyd thinks can take the attention away from Stringfellow with senior Kellen Anderson at the top of the list. Senior Colten Jennings will see reps as a possession-type, while Bradley Lovelace gives the Bulldogs a speedster who can take the top off a defense.

The offensive line is more experienced, led by sophomore Buddy Owen who started all 10 games as a freshman. Ethan Bainbridge adds experience while Nick Crum is a big sophomore who will help up front. Harley Vogel and Elijah Barnes are also in the mix for playing time.

Kyler Kirkland and Colten Swanson will share the load at running back.

DEFENSE

Kirkland, Jennings and Swanson will all figure into the Bulldogs’ plans at linebacker for a defense that has given up more than its fair share of points in recent seasons.

But Boyd thinks the unit will be vastly improved thanks to an infusion of junior varsity players who understand the scheme.

“This is nothing against the guys who played on varsity for us last year, but our JV actually played our defense the way we want it played,” Boyd said. “They were younger and more impressionable, so I think it was easier to communicate a new scheme to them. There are a lot of guys we expect to come from the JV and play big roles on the defense.”

EXTRA POINT

The Bulldogs have surrendered more than 40 points per game in five of the last six seasons. This happens to match up with the program’s lengthy postseason drought, dating back to 2016.

Burkburnett Bulldogs

Head Coach: Brad Boyd (first (second year)

Last year’s record: 2-8

Returning starters: 8 offense, 3 defense

Last playoff appearance: 2015 (Lost to Abilene Wylie in bi-district)

Last district title: 2011

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 vs. Bridgeport 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 at Krum 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 vs. Iowa Park 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 at Bowie 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. Vernon (H) 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 at Alvarado 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Decatur* 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 vs. WFHS* 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Springtown* 7 p.m.

Nov. 4 vs. Mineral Wells* 7 p.m.

PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Hunter McCall (Sr.) – With a year of varsity experience under his belt, expect McCall’s completion percentage to increase and his interceptions to decrease.

GAME TO WATCH: Nov. 4 vs. Mineral Wells – One district win could be good enough to end the Bulldogs’ playoff drought meaning there’s likely to be high stakes in this season finale.