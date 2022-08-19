ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mostly dry conditions on tap through this weekend

By Justin Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Stable trade wind weather will continue through Sunday with a few showers focused over windward areas, as well as over the Kona slopes of the Big Island in the afternoon. Trade winds will ease early next week as a weak disturbance brings an increase in shower activity.
