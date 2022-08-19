Is anyone surprised that House of the Dragon drew big numbers with its series premiere on August 21?. The first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel drew 9.986 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms — it premiered on both simultaneously and crashed the streaming service! — and that’s the largest audience for any new original series in the history of HBO. Those numbers also make it the largest series launch on HBO Max across the U.S., LatAm, and EMEA, driving an unprecedented level of concurrent streams on the platform. Typically, Sunday night viewership for an HBO series will represent just 20-40 percent of the show’s total gross audience.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO