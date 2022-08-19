Read full article on original website
‘Reboot’ Trailer Teases Inner Workings of Dysfunctional Sitcom Family (VIDEO)
While everyone likes a good sitcom, there’s a whole different story behind the scenes, and Hulu‘s shining a light on such scenarios with its latest comedy Reboot. Hailing from Modern Family co-creator Steven Levitan, Reboot is set to premiere Tuesday, September 20 with three full episodes followed by new installments each week. The series involves the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s family sitcom, Step Right Up, who get back together after 20 years when the show gets revived.
Paul Rudd Officially Joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 After Season 2 Cameo
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 2.]. The already star-studded cast of Only Murders in the Building is getting even bigger as The Shrink Next Door star Paul Rudd is officially joining the Hulu series for the third season. According to Variety, Hulu...
‘Go, Dog. Go!’ Trailer: Cats Move to Pawston in Season 3 (VIDEO)
Cats and dogs can get along — especially if it’s on a show for kids! Things are changing in the city of Pawston in Go, Dog. Go! Season 3, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the trailer. The DreamWorks Netflix series returns for its third...
‘Fate: The Winx Saga’: Bloom & Friends Face New Threat in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)
Fate: The Winx Saga is gearing up for its Season 2 return beginning Friday, September 16, and Netflix is giving fans a first look with an all-new trailer. The stakes are being raised as the coming-of-age journey for five fairies attending the magical boarding school Alfea in the Otherworld continues. As they learn to master their powers, they’re navigating love, rivalries, and monsters that threaten their existence.
How the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Finale Sets Up Season 3 Mystery
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 8 of Only Murders in the Building, “I Know Who Did It.”]. It looks like Only Murders in the Building is expanding its borders as the series set up its Season 3 mystery in a mind-blowing Season 2 finale.
Ioane ‘John’ King, Actor in ‘Spartacus’ TV series, Dies at 49
Ioane ‘John’ King, one of the main stars of the Starz drama Spartacus, has died following a battle with adenocarcinoma cancer. He was 49. The New Zealand actor’s passing was confirmed by family members on a Facebook page dedicated to King’s battle with the disease. He was said to have died in the company of loving friends and family after his cancer had spread to his pancreas and other organs.
‘General Hospital’ Sets Emma Samms’ Return as Holly Sutton
General Hospital fans, we’re finally going to get answers about how Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) is alive. ABC has set a return for Samms, who hasn’t been seen due to the actress having COVID then long COVID, according to Deadline. Samms will next be seen in October on the daytime soap.
‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ Recap: ‘Blair/Gina’ Goes Full ‘Groundhog Day’
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Tales of The Walking Dead Season 1 episode 2, “Blair/Gina.”]. There’s an argument to be made that The Walking Dead is at its best when it’s straight-up weird. Certainly, those moments are among the show’s most interesting; remember Rick (Andrew Lincoln) talking to dead people on the prison phone or Madison’s (Kim Dickens) eerie Christmas dinner on Fear? And then, of course, there’s the whole character of Alpha (Samantha Morton)… who we’ll be seeing next week.
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Officially Renewed for Season 12 at HBO
HBO has revealed some pretty, pretty good news as they renew Larry David‘s fan-favorite comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm for Season 12. The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series originally debuted in 2001 and aired consistently on HBO through 2011 before pausing until 2017 when the show returned for Season 9. For those less familiar with the hit, Seinfeld‘s co-creator David stars as an over-the-top version of himself in a fictionalized version of his life.
‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Danielle Ruhl & Nick Thompson Are Getting a Divorce
Another Love Is Blind couple has bitten the dust. Danielle Ruhl has filed for divorce from Nick Thompson after just a little over a year of marriage. Ruhl and Thompson met during the second season of Netflix‘s popular dating reality show, which sees men and women date each other in purpose-built “pods” where they can talk to each other through a speaker but not see one another. The pair were the first contestants to get engaged in Season 2 and eventually tied the knot in the summer of 2021.
‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Erich Schwer’s Dad Died After Hometown Dates
There was an emotional touch to ABC‘s The Bachelorette on Monday, August 22, as the episode was dedicated to Allan Schwer, the late father of contestant Erich Schwer. The highly-anticipated hometown dates episode introduced viewers to Erich’s dad as he met Season 19 co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey for the first time. Prior to the visit to Bedminster, New Jersey, Erich told Windey that his father had been diagnosed with cancer years earlier and “was legitimately supposed to die like three times.”
‘House of the Dragon’ Series Premiere Is HBO’s Biggest Ever
Is anyone surprised that House of the Dragon drew big numbers with its series premiere on August 21?. The first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel drew 9.986 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms — it premiered on both simultaneously and crashed the streaming service! — and that’s the largest audience for any new original series in the history of HBO. Those numbers also make it the largest series launch on HBO Max across the U.S., LatAm, and EMEA, driving an unprecedented level of concurrent streams on the platform. Typically, Sunday night viewership for an HBO series will represent just 20-40 percent of the show’s total gross audience.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31: Bindi Irwin, James Van Der Beek & More Appear in First Trailer (VIDEO)
The Disney+ premiere of Dancing With the Stars is just around the corner. Airing live on September 19, Season 31 marks the first-ever live reality series on a streaming service. Disney+ shared the first Dancing With the Stars Season 31 trailer on Monday, August 22, and it showcases emotionally charged moments from contestants on past seasons.
‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ Season 2 Trailer: Deepti & Kyle Romance & More Drama (VIDEO)
Love Is Blind: After the Altar is coming back for Season 2, and Netflix has shared the first trailer from the next chapter of its social experiment along with the reveal of the official release date. Thankfully, life seems to have taken a happier, more romantic turn for Deepti Vempati, who went through the wringer with Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee in Love Is Blind Season 2.
What We Learned About ‘What Really Happened to Richard Simmons’ on Fox
Fitness legend Richard Simmons hasn’t been seen in public since February 2014. His notable absence has become the subject of the Missing Richard Simmons podcast, and now the TMZ documentary What Really Happened to Richard Simmons, which premiered August 22 on Fox. Fellow fitness star Suzanne Somers, writer Bruce Vilanch, Dr. Phil, and more were interviewed for the 45-minute documentary, which claims to have found the truth about Simmons’ whereabouts.
‘House of the Dragon’ Cast In and Out of Character (PHOTOS)
Thanks to House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones is once again something that everyone’s talking about this summer. And like the previous series, the prequel features an outstanding cast. From the stars behind the Targaryens (including Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, and Sian Brooke) to the Hightowers (Rhys Ifans,...
‘Glass Onion’: Netflix’s ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Reveals First Cast Photo, Premiere Date
Detective Benoit Blanc is back in the first look at Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Premiering on Netflix and in select theaters on December 23, the first cast photo has been released from the highly anticipated Knives Out sequel. In the pic, below, Daniel Craig stands at one end of a long table at which Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline are sat. Edward Norton stands at the opposite end, looking rather puzzled.
‘Entourage’ Alum Debi Mazar to Play Medusa in Netflix’s ‘Kaos’
Netflix has found its Medusa for its upcoming Greek mythological series Kaos as Entourage star Debi Mazar has landed the coveted role. According to Deadline, Mazar will join the previously announced ensemble cast, which includes Jeff Goldblum (Search Party), Janet McTeer (Ozark), and David Thewlis (Landscapers). Aurora Perrineau (Westworld), Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water), Killian Scott (Dublin Murders), Misia Butler (The School for Good and Evil), Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie), Nabhaan Rizwan (Station Eleven), Rakie Ayola (The Pact), and Stanley Townsend (The Current War) also star. Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie) also appears in an undisclosed cameo.
‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ Animated Series Not Moving Forward At HBO Max
The changes at HBO Max keep on coming as the streamer has now shelved six animated projects, including the Batman: Caped Crusader series from J.J. Abrams, Bruce Timm, and Matt Reeves. As reported by TV Line, the six projects are no longer being produced for HBO Max, though they will...
