Mule Deer Foundation Launching New Beer With Wyoming Brewer
This week is a big week for the Wyoming branch of the Mule Deer Foundation. They organization has teamed up with Black Tooth Brewing in Sheridan, Cheyenne and Casper to launch a new special beer. The beer flavor and style hasn't been released yet, but if you want in on...
New “Women of Wyoming” Mural Coming To Downtown Casper
Casper is currently home to 10 murals, and thanks to the Casper Mural Project, it will soon be 11. In a Facebook post, they announced that they have picked not only the theme for our newest mural but the artist as well. The mural's location will be on Downtown Center...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Mustard Seed creates stylish new home base in Casper’s downtown core
CASPER, Wyo. — The Mustard Seed might have been one of Casper’s unintentionally hidden gems at their previous location inside a former bar in the historic Hotel Virginia on 2nd and Market. Although their new downtown location at 117 E. 2nd St. is just a few blocks away...
Photo Drop: Prairie Wife’s Wyoming Summer of 2022 In Pictures
Here we are already, saying goodbye to the Summer of 2022. It feels like it was just a few weeks ago that I left Wyoming to travel to England (with a detour to France), and now my five kids are all ready to go back to school. Between work at...
You Can Be a Part of Old Town Family Fun’s Fall TV Commercial
Have you ever wanted to be in a local television commercial? Well now you have a chance. Old Town Family Fun is filming its fall television commercial on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, starting at 12:00 pm. The official Old Town Family Fun Facebook page shared a short video, along with...
Fire at Casper Landfill
Early on Saturday morning, a wildland fire was reported on Amoco Road around 2:00 a.m. Casper Firefighters discovered a fire in the landfill. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Unattended Cooking Fire in Yucca Circle, Casper
At approximately 7:50 a.m. Casper Fire-EMS units were dispatched to a structure fire in the area of Yucca Circle, according to a recent press release on their social media page. First arriving units found smoke coming from a single-family residence. Units made quick access to the structure and identified the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, August 20, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken in Wheatland, Wyoming by Tami Lynn Arndt. Tami writes, “Off to the barn to do chores, but not before a quick shot at this Wheatland Wyoming Sunrise!”. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
oilcity.news
Results: Duck Derby winners announced after 2022 Riverfest
CASPER, Wyo. — Winners for the 2022 Duck Derby were posted on Monday after Saturday’s Riverfest event at Crossroads Park. The annual event raises money for the Rotary Club of Casper and the Platte River Trails. Some 3,000 derby tickets were sold this year, according to Chastidy Greenwood...
Photo Shows Casper Police Car Parked On Top Of A Rock at Eastridge Mall
Officer Jeffrey Bullard with the Casper Police Department told K2 Radio News stated that he did not have any information at this time regarding the incident. He stated that the incident has been turned over to the department's Internal Affairs Division for investigation. *****. We've all been in a hurry....
HEAR ME OUT: Casper is in Need of a Third Wendy’s Location
There are many fast food options in Casper, but one chain in particular seems to be busier than the others. I try to eat at local establishments as much as I can, but sometimes I just need something quick. Drive-thru fast food is often the answer in those cases. If I am in the mood for a burger, Wendy's is typically my first choice. However, I have found it increasingly difficult to ever eat there since the lines are almost always 20+ cars deep and often overflowing into the street or adjacent parking lot. I simply don't have 30 minutes to wait in a drive-thru line. Therefore, I end up going somewhere else with a short wait time.
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (8/15/22–8/19/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
county17.com
HF Sinclair spokeswoman: Sinclair facility layoffs won’t impact other facilities or customers
GILLETTE, Wyo. — An HF Sinclair Corp. spokeswoman on Aug. 12 said the Sinclair, Wyoming, layoffs and the change in organizational structure doesn’t impact its other facilities or Sinclair customers. “No additional layoffs are expected at this time at the Sinclair, WY facility, other than those previously announced,”...
wylr.net
Honoring Inductees: Annual Wyoming Agriculture Hall of Fame Picnic celebrates agvocates
Individuals from across the state of Wyoming spent the evening of Aug. 17 at the Riverside Park in Douglas to celebrate the induction of Pat and Sharon O’Toole and the late Scott Keith into the Wyoming Agriculture Hall of Fame and to recognize Andrea Cooley as the Wyoming Ag in the Classroom (WAIC) Educator of the Year at the annual Wyoming Hall of Fame Picnic.
oilcity.news
Hail, heavy rain possible in Casper Tuesday; showers likely Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Western and central Wyoming could see afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Tuesday with heavy rain possible, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. While storms are expected to be more numerous in the northern part of the state, Casper could see showers and thunderstorms Tuesday...
oilcity.news
Firefighters, Casper waste management crews tackle landfill fire
CASPER, Wyo. — At 2 a.m. Saturday, Casper firefighters responded to a reported wildland fire on Amoco Road. Arriving crews found a rubbish fire in the landfill. “We immediately began working with City of Casper waste management personnel to contain and extinguish the fire and together were able to prevent any kind of extension,” Casper Firefighters said on its social media page. “A big thanks to the equipment operators that helped us fight this early morning blaze!”
Town of Evansville Hosting ‘Movie in the Park,’ Featuring ‘The Jungle Book’
In life, if we've learned anything it's that you've got to accentuate the positives and eliminate the negatives. And one of the huge positives of the Town of Evansville is how community-minded they are. For proof of this, look no further than the upcoming 'Movie in the Park' event happening...
Natrona County Search and Rescue Operation Successful
At around 1:50 pm on Friday, August 5, 2022, Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a Search And Rescue call in the area of Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain in Natrona County, Wyoming. It was determined, through the reporting party’s communications with Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers, that the missing individual was a juvenile male with a cognitive disability, who had left a group at approximately 1:00 pm, according to a recent press release from the Natrona County Sherriff's Office on Facebook.
Mannheim Steamroller Coming To Casper Just In Time For Holidays
Do you hear the carol of the bells? They're ringing. And if you listen closely, you may just hear somebody on the rooftop, click click clicking. We're not sure if the Ford Wyoming Center has a chimney, though. But! It will surely have various other types of Christmas décor because Mannheim Steamroller is performing a concert on December 28, 2022!
oilcity.news
Nonprofit planning to build new indoor Casper sports facility asking City Council to approve lease agreement
CASPER, Wyo. — A nonprofit entity operating under the name WYO Complex has been formed in order to facilitate the construction of a new indoor sports facility near the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. After the group working toward the proposed facility approached the city, the Casper City Council...
