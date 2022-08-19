ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, WY

My Country 95.5

You Can Be a Part of Old Town Family Fun’s Fall TV Commercial

Have you ever wanted to be in a local television commercial? Well now you have a chance. Old Town Family Fun is filming its fall television commercial on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, starting at 12:00 pm. The official Old Town Family Fun Facebook page shared a short video, along with...
My Country 95.5

Fire at Casper Landfill

Early on Saturday morning, a wildland fire was reported on Amoco Road around 2:00 a.m. Casper Firefighters discovered a fire in the landfill. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
ENVIRONMENT
My Country 95.5

Unattended Cooking Fire in Yucca Circle, Casper

At approximately 7:50 a.m. Casper Fire-EMS units were dispatched to a structure fire in the area of Yucca Circle, according to a recent press release on their social media page. First arriving units found smoke coming from a single-family residence. Units made quick access to the structure and identified the...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, August 20, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken in Wheatland, Wyoming by Tami Lynn Arndt. Tami writes, “Off to the barn to do chores, but not before a quick shot at this Wheatland Wyoming Sunrise!”. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
WHEATLAND, WY
oilcity.news

Results: Duck Derby winners announced after 2022 Riverfest

CASPER, Wyo. — Winners for the 2022 Duck Derby were posted on Monday after Saturday’s Riverfest event at Crossroads Park. The annual event raises money for the Rotary Club of Casper and the Platte River Trails. Some 3,000 derby tickets were sold this year, according to Chastidy Greenwood...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

HEAR ME OUT: Casper is in Need of a Third Wendy’s Location

There are many fast food options in Casper, but one chain in particular seems to be busier than the others. I try to eat at local establishments as much as I can, but sometimes I just need something quick. Drive-thru fast food is often the answer in those cases. If I am in the mood for a burger, Wendy's is typically my first choice. However, I have found it increasingly difficult to ever eat there since the lines are almost always 20+ cars deep and often overflowing into the street or adjacent parking lot. I simply don't have 30 minutes to wait in a drive-thru line. Therefore, I end up going somewhere else with a short wait time.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (8/15/22–8/19/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Hail, heavy rain possible in Casper Tuesday; showers likely Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — Western and central Wyoming could see afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Tuesday with heavy rain possible, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. While storms are expected to be more numerous in the northern part of the state, Casper could see showers and thunderstorms Tuesday...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Firefighters, Casper waste management crews tackle landfill fire

CASPER, Wyo. — At 2 a.m. Saturday, Casper firefighters responded to a reported wildland fire on Amoco Road. Arriving crews found a rubbish fire in the landfill. “We immediately began working with City of Casper waste management personnel to contain and extinguish the fire and together were able to prevent any kind of extension,” Casper Firefighters said on its social media page. “A big thanks to the equipment operators that helped us fight this early morning blaze!”
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Natrona County Search and Rescue Operation Successful

At around 1:50 pm on Friday, August 5, 2022, Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a Search And Rescue call in the area of Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain in Natrona County, Wyoming. It was determined, through the reporting party’s communications with Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers, that the missing individual was a juvenile male with a cognitive disability, who had left a group at approximately 1:00 pm, according to a recent press release from the Natrona County Sherriff's Office on Facebook.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

Mannheim Steamroller Coming To Casper Just In Time For Holidays

Do you hear the carol of the bells? They're ringing. And if you listen closely, you may just hear somebody on the rooftop, click click clicking. We're not sure if the Ford Wyoming Center has a chimney, though. But! It will surely have various other types of Christmas décor because Mannheim Steamroller is performing a concert on December 28, 2022!
CASPER, WY
