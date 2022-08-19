ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

WDTV

Person killed in crash on I-79 identified

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have identified the person killed in a crash last week southbound on I-79 in Harrison County. The victim of the crash has been identified as Wendy Curry, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened near the mile marker 117 exit ramp...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Authorities investigating hit and run involving child

WEIRTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities revealed Saturday that an investigation is currently underway pertaining to a hit and run involving a child. A statement from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office indicates that a hit and run incident occurred on Friday, August 19, 2022 in the Kings Creek Road area.
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Brooke County interviewing suspect in woman’s death

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office said they are interviewing a suspect after a woman died in Beech Bottom. Deputies say no charges have been filed at this time. The Sheriff’s Office is waiting for a medical examiner’s report that will be back sometime on Monday. No names of those involved […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Shots fired at vehicle on Parkway East

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State troopers said shots were fired at a car on the Parkway East last night.Officials said a red Toyota was going down Ardmore Boulevard around 11:30 when it was sideswiped by another driver in a grey vehicle.The driver did not stop, so the victim followed them onto the on-ramp to the parkway, and that's when they said they were shot at. Their car's hood was struck but no injuries were reported.If you know anything, give the state police a call.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTV

Fairmont man charged with intentionally exposing himself in neighborhood

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he intentionally exposed himself to a residential neighborhood in Fairmont. West Virginia State Police received a call on July 29 in reference to Jack Radford, 64, intentionally exposing himself outside on the front porch of his home, according to a criminal complaint.
FAIRMONT, WV
WTOV 9

Investigation continues into Toronto shooting death

TORONTO, Ohio — Police were still processing evidence Monday, a day after they were called to a residence on West Fernwood. Officials said Skyler Miller was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and he later died. A juvenile is in custody and an adult is charged with...
TORONTO, OH
WTRF- 7News

OVI checkpoint site announced in Belmont County

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced the location of their OVI checkpoint Saturday. From 10 p.m. until 2 a.m., they will be on State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Martins Ferry. It’s one of several that they hold every year, with the location based on the number of […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Man charged for threatening to ‘blow up’ MCSD

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Missouri man has been charged after he allegedly threatened to “personally shoot” all officers in the office of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. Officers arrested Brandon Silvey, 21, of Harrisonville, Missouri, late Sunday night for disorderly conduct and “other misdemeanor charges,” according...
HARRISONVILLE, MO

