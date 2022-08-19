Read full article on original website
Person killed in crash on I-79 identified
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have identified the person killed in a crash last week southbound on I-79 in Harrison County. The victim of the crash has been identified as Wendy Curry, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened near the mile marker 117 exit ramp...
Name of woman killed in Anmoore I-79 crash released
The Harrison County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the woman who died in a crash on I-79 near Anmoore Thursday.
West Virginia deputies looking for man in hit-and-run of 7-year-old boy
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Weirton man involved in the hit and run of 7-year-old JoJo Green on Kings Creek Road. Deputies have an arrest warrant for Paul White. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Triadelphia, where they believe White is […]
Authorities investigating hit and run involving child
WEIRTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities revealed Saturday that an investigation is currently underway pertaining to a hit and run involving a child. A statement from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office indicates that a hit and run incident occurred on Friday, August 19, 2022 in the Kings Creek Road area.
Morgantown man charged with DUI after Westover Bridge accident Friday
A Morgantown man is being charged with third-offense DUI after causing a multiple-vehicle accident Friday morning on the Westover Bridge, resulting in two people being transported by ambulan. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Brooke County interviewing suspect in woman’s death
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office said they are interviewing a suspect after a woman died in Beech Bottom. Deputies say no charges have been filed at this time. The Sheriff’s Office is waiting for a medical examiner’s report that will be back sometime on Monday. No names of those involved […]
Wheeling Police arrest man after he threatens hotel employees with a knife
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police arrested an individual Tuesday morning after he brandished a weapon. Police say around 9:15 a.m., officers were called to the Springhill Suites in the 900 block of National Road for a report of a man inside being disorderly. According to police, the suspect was asked to leave the property […]
Fairmont Police find meth in man’s backpack after arrest for unrelated charge
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man being arrested for an unrelated charge was found to be in possession of meth in Fairmont. On Aug. 19, officers with the Fairmont Police Department took James Bledsoe, 33, of Fairmont, into custody for an outstanding warrant through the Marion County Magistrate Court, according to a criminal complaint request. Upon […]
Woman charged after troopers find drugs following multi-county vehicle pursuit
A woman has been charged after troopers found drugs following a multi-county vehicle pursuit.
Police confirm woman’s death in Brooke County
BEECH BOTTOM, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office tells 7News that a woman has died in Beech Bottom. No further details are being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing. Officials say they plan to have more information tomorrow.
Shots fired at vehicle on Parkway East
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State troopers said shots were fired at a car on the Parkway East last night.Officials said a red Toyota was going down Ardmore Boulevard around 11:30 when it was sideswiped by another driver in a grey vehicle.The driver did not stop, so the victim followed them onto the on-ramp to the parkway, and that's when they said they were shot at. Their car's hood was struck but no injuries were reported.If you know anything, give the state police a call.
Fairmont man charged with intentionally exposing himself in neighborhood
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he intentionally exposed himself to a residential neighborhood in Fairmont. West Virginia State Police received a call on July 29 in reference to Jack Radford, 64, intentionally exposing himself outside on the front porch of his home, according to a criminal complaint.
Police: Man passed out in Marion County gambling room had drugs in his pocket
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies find drugs on his person while responding to a trespassing call in Marion County. On Aug. 21, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a business in Marion County in reference to a trespassing call, according to a criminal complaint. When deputies arrived, […]
Driver involved in Westmoreland County crash that killed Pitcairn man is a Pennsylvania State Trooper
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Relatives of a Pitcairn man killed in a car crash want the state trooper held responsible, and charged with vehicular homicide. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 along State Route 66 in Salem Township, Westmoreland County. State police said John...
Police: Man charged after he ran away from head-on hit and run crash in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — The crash happened in the middle of the afternoon on Sunday. The driver crossed the center line, smashing head on into a vehicle with a woman and child inside. Witnesses say the man took off running through a cemetary and kept going through the woods...
Ihlenfeld: Body cam evidence key in case against Monongalia County deputy
MORGANTOWN, W,Va. – The Monongalia County sheriff’s deputy facing federal criminal charges will be arraigned in federal court Thursday. Deputy Lance Kuretza is free on bail after being charged with excessive use of force, violating the civil rights of a suspect and falsifying an official report of the incident.
Passenger in critical condition, driver charged with OVI after crash in Columbiana County
Richard Benoy, 67, was charged with an OVI after a one car crash around 8:15 p.m.
Investigation continues into Toronto shooting death
TORONTO, Ohio — Police were still processing evidence Monday, a day after they were called to a residence on West Fernwood. Officials said Skyler Miller was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and he later died. A juvenile is in custody and an adult is charged with...
OVI checkpoint site announced in Belmont County
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced the location of their OVI checkpoint Saturday. From 10 p.m. until 2 a.m., they will be on State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Martins Ferry. It’s one of several that they hold every year, with the location based on the number of […]
Man charged for threatening to ‘blow up’ MCSD
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Missouri man has been charged after he allegedly threatened to “personally shoot” all officers in the office of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. Officers arrested Brandon Silvey, 21, of Harrisonville, Missouri, late Sunday night for disorderly conduct and “other misdemeanor charges,” according...
