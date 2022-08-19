Read full article on original website
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
You can book a ‘Puppies and Prosecco’ package at this Denver hotelBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Annual peach festival returns to Colorado town
The annual Fort Collins Peach Festival is coming back to Colorado next week for its 10th year, to celebrate the return of the state's peach season. "The idea for a Peach Festival started when members of the 1918 Rotary Club of Fort Collins and Fort Collins Breakfast decided to work together to raise money for local charities and to promote Rotary throughout the region [in 2010]. They decided to build upon the success of the Peach Sale sponsored by the Breakfast Rotary Club, which has sold boxes of peaches every year here in Fort Collins and all over Northern Colorado," the festival's website reads.
broomfieldleader.com
The show must go on for Jesters' performers
Nearly three months since Longmont’s theater mainstay Jesters Dinner Theater closed its curtains for a final time, the building remains on the market. Though the family-run business has ended, its former performers are keeping its spirit alive on a new stage as a new theater company, The Arts HUB Players.
highlandsranchherald.net
Highlands Ranch to host groundbreaking for senior center in September
Highlands Ranch will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its senior center project in September to kick off construction on the 22,000 square foot facility. The ceremony will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the Mountainview Christian Church on Highlands Ranch Parkway. It will include a presentation about the project, refreshments, giveaways and photo keepsakes.
A Cat Cafe Has its Paws on a South Broadway Location
Yes, you read that right. A cat cafe crawling with coffee, cold drinks, and real cats is coming to Denver
lafayetteco.gov
Cultural Arts Commission Meeting
Lafayette Cultural Arts Commission meets 7pm on 4th Tuesday of the month. Lafayette Cultural Arts Commission (LCAC) promotes, nurtures, and celebrates the visual, performing, and language arts by providing opportunities for the public to appreciate and enjoy art in its various forms; connecting artists, educators, and community members with resources; building partnerships to sustain and further the arts; and embracing and supporting the diversity of the community we serve. LCAC works closely with the.
Snow in August? Check out where the first few flakes of winter fell on Sunday
It may still be August, but some parts of Colorado received a dusting of snow on Sunday.
Is This Truly The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?
Colorado has more amazing Mexican restaurants than maybe any other state I've ever visited. One local Mexican joint, in particular, has been named the best in the whole state. Do you agree?. Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?. If I was asked to tell you what my favorite type of food...
Denver landscape company taps into modern trend of virtual yard design
Tilly.com takes pictures and measurements of home patios and lawns to build sustainable and practical spaces.
9News
Warmer, drier fall predicted in Colorado
DENVER — Pikes Peak got hit with heavy snow on Sunday afternoon and then got dusted again on Monday. Several other mountain peaks in the area have also been dusted with snow this week. The recent snow on the high mountain peaks might be bringing the hope of a...
coloradosun.com
One person’s trash, another’s treasure: Donors, buyers flock to Colorado thrift stores amid post-pandemic resurgence
Scanning the shelves at Goodwill’s Parker retail thrift store, Tammy Nelson wasn’t really looking for eight ceramic bowls and the curious metal stand that might once have been a candleholder. Those are just the items that fill her shopping cart. What she actually brings to the register are...
theprowersjournal.com
Career CPW Officer Devoted Life to Working for Colorado’s Wildlife, Outdoor Enthusiasts
LA JUNTA, Colo. – As a temporary employee at a federal wildlife office in Fort Collins some 40 years ago, Steve Keefer shared in the excitement of the discovery of a colony of black-footed ferrets in Wyoming. The black-footed ferret had been feared extinct for years in North America...
Me Oh My Coffee and Pies Will Soon Bring Its Sweet and Savory Creations to Loveland
Caitlin Philps’ Laporte-based bakery-turned-restaurant boasting breakfast, lunch, and locally-sourced desserts will gain a sister store this fall
This Stunning Evergreen Castle has its Own Moat and Waterfalls
It's not every day that a castle in Colorado gets listed for sale. Especially one with a moat. Yep, you read that right. There is a castle for sale in the state of Colorado with a moat. The Evergreen, Colorado home listed on Realtor was built in 1999 and is...
tornadopix.com
Denver business shuts down due to rising rents and labor shortages
A handful of Denver-area businesses that survived the COVID-19 pandemic have closed their doors for good this year — often not by choice. After two years of coronavirus-related difficulties, these businesses are now facing the painful decision of closing due to huge monthly rent increases or disputes with landlords (which, not surprisingly, are sometimes caused by rising rents).
Climber takes big fall as protection pops out of wall, sending him crashing to ground in Colorado
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 29-year-old climber was rescued following a 35-foot-fall and a hard landing in Eldorado Canyon State Park on August 20. The 29-year-old climber and his climbing partner, both from Minnesota, where on a six-pitch 5.9+ trad-style climbing route called 'The Yellow Spur' when the injured climber fell, popping a piece of his protection out of the wall. The falling climber was partially caught by his belayer thanks to other gear that had been placed in the wall, but still hit the ground hard.
When could it snow in Denver?
Temperatures are still in the 80s and 90s in Denver but it will not be long before the leaves start changing and snow starts falling.
9-foot-tall kitten needs a name at CSU Spur
DENVER — A nine-foot-tall cat that greets visitors to Colorado State University's (CSU) Spur campus in Denver is getting a name. The public is invited to help select a name for the CSU Spur kitten, with voting happening online and in-person through Friday, Aug. 26. The unofficial mascot of...
Will The Colorado Ice Castles Be Back This Winter?
As we (sadly) start to wrap up the summer of 2022, plans are being announced regarding many different Colorado winter traditions, including the Ice Castles. Will they be back this winter? Here's all we know. Are The Ice Castles In Colorado Returning This Year?. Described as an "awe-inspiring, must-see winter...
Flash Flood Advisory for DIA
DENVER(CBS)- A nearly stationary thunderstorms dropped at least a half inch to an inch in a half of rainfall Sunday afternoon over Denver International Airport, areas of Commerce City and NE Aurora. With more rain expected the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Advisory thru 6:15 pm for DIA.
drivinvibin.com
5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado
Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
