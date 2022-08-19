ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, CO

The Denver Gazette

Annual peach festival returns to Colorado town

The annual Fort Collins Peach Festival is coming back to Colorado next week for its 10th year, to celebrate the return of the state's peach season. "The idea for a Peach Festival started when members of the 1918 Rotary Club of Fort Collins and Fort Collins Breakfast decided to work together to raise money for local charities and to promote Rotary throughout the region [in 2010]. They decided to build upon the success of the Peach Sale sponsored by the Breakfast Rotary Club, which has sold boxes of peaches every year here in Fort Collins and all over Northern Colorado," the festival's website reads.
FORT COLLINS, CO
broomfieldleader.com

The show must go on for Jesters' performers

Nearly three months since Longmont’s theater mainstay Jesters Dinner Theater closed its curtains for a final time, the building remains on the market. Though the family-run business has ended, its former performers are keeping its spirit alive on a new stage as a new theater company, The Arts HUB Players.
LONGMONT, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Highlands Ranch to host groundbreaking for senior center in September

Highlands Ranch will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its senior center project in September to kick off construction on the 22,000 square foot facility. The ceremony will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the Mountainview Christian Church on Highlands Ranch Parkway. It will include a presentation about the project, refreshments, giveaways and photo keepsakes.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
Palisade, CO
lafayetteco.gov

Cultural Arts Commission Meeting

Lafayette Cultural Arts Commission meets 7pm on 4th Tuesday of the month. Lafayette Cultural Arts Commission (LCAC) promotes, nurtures, and celebrates the visual, performing, and language arts by providing opportunities for the public to appreciate and enjoy art in its various forms; connecting artists, educators, and community members with resources; building partnerships to sustain and further the arts; and embracing and supporting the diversity of the community we serve. LCAC works closely with the.
LAFAYETTE, CO
Person
Peaches
9News

Warmer, drier fall predicted in Colorado

DENVER — Pikes Peak got hit with heavy snow on Sunday afternoon and then got dusted again on Monday. Several other mountain peaks in the area have also been dusted with snow this week. The recent snow on the high mountain peaks might be bringing the hope of a...
DENVER, CO
tornadopix.com

Denver business shuts down due to rising rents and labor shortages

A handful of Denver-area businesses that survived the COVID-19 pandemic have closed their doors for good this year — often not by choice. After two years of coronavirus-related difficulties, these businesses are now facing the painful decision of closing due to huge monthly rent increases or disputes with landlords (which, not surprisingly, are sometimes caused by rising rents).
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Climber takes big fall as protection pops out of wall, sending him crashing to ground in Colorado

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 29-year-old climber was rescued following a 35-foot-fall and a hard landing in Eldorado Canyon State Park on August 20. The 29-year-old climber and his climbing partner, both from Minnesota, where on a six-pitch 5.9+ trad-style climbing route called 'The Yellow Spur' when the injured climber fell, popping a piece of his protection out of the wall. The falling climber was partially caught by his belayer thanks to other gear that had been placed in the wall, but still hit the ground hard.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

9-foot-tall kitten needs a name at CSU Spur

DENVER — A nine-foot-tall cat that greets visitors to Colorado State University's (CSU) Spur campus in Denver is getting a name. The public is invited to help select a name for the CSU Spur kitten, with voting happening online and in-person through Friday, Aug. 26. The unofficial mascot of...
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Will The Colorado Ice Castles Be Back This Winter?

As we (sadly) start to wrap up the summer of 2022, plans are being announced regarding many different Colorado winter traditions, including the Ice Castles. Will they be back this winter? Here's all we know. Are The Ice Castles In Colorado Returning This Year?. Described as an "awe-inspiring, must-see winter...
DILLON, CO
CBS Denver

Flash Flood Advisory for DIA

DENVER(CBS)-  A nearly stationary thunderstorms dropped at least a half inch to an inch in a half of rainfall Sunday afternoon over Denver International Airport, areas of Commerce City and NE Aurora. With more rain expected the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Advisory thru 6:15 pm for DIA.
DENVER, CO
drivinvibin.com

5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado

Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
BOULDER, CO

