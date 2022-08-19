Read full article on original website
Patrick Cantlay wins BMW Championship in stunning fashion, moves to 2nd in FedEx Cup standings
Despite some major struggles at the St. Jude Championship last week, Patrick Cantlay entered the BMW Championship in the top-10
GOLF・
After shattering hurdle record, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone considers new challenge: more events
After obliterating the 400 hurdles record, world champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is considering a move to a new event amid her growing fame.
Max Verstappen is unquestionably the best driver in the world right now as Formula One returns at Spa this weekend… but will Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton or George Russell claim second place this year?
Formula One flung wide its factory gates on Monday after a fortnight summer break. Nine of the 22 races remain, starting with the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa this weekend. The concluding round comes in Abu Dhabi - the scene of last year's infamy - on November 20. Sportsmail looks...
BBC
UFC 278: Leon Edwards shocks Kamaru Usman to win UFC welterweight title
Britain's Leon Edwards sensationally knocked out Kamaru Usman to win the welterweight title at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Behind on points in the fifth, Edwards, 30, landed a left high-kick to stun Nigeria's pound-for-pound number one fighter. Edwards becomes the first British champion since Michael Bisping in...
UFC・
