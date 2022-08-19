ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Max Verstappen is unquestionably the best driver in the world right now as Formula One returns at Spa this weekend… but will Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton or George Russell claim second place this year?

Formula One flung wide its factory gates on Monday after a fortnight summer break. Nine of the 22 races remain, starting with the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa this weekend. The concluding round comes in Abu Dhabi - the scene of last year's infamy - on November 20. Sportsmail looks...
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

UFC 278: Leon Edwards shocks Kamaru Usman to win UFC welterweight title

Britain's Leon Edwards sensationally knocked out Kamaru Usman to win the welterweight title at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Behind on points in the fifth, Edwards, 30, landed a left high-kick to stun Nigeria's pound-for-pound number one fighter. Edwards becomes the first British champion since Michael Bisping in...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy