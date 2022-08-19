Read full article on original website
Fire causes major damage to Lakemoor home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fox Lake fire crews responded to a major fire in Lakemoor Monday afternoon.The Fox Lake Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post it was dispatched to the 32000 block of North Rushmore Avenue in Lakemoor.Crews on scene found a multi-family unit with heavy smoke and fire.The district said it would update with more information at a later time. Authorities did not say what the full extent of the damage was, if anyone was injured or what may have caused the fire.Video of the fire showed extensive damage to the home as fire crews were still on scene around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.This is a developing story.
Kiely Rodni news - live: Body found in Prosser lake is missing Truckee teen, autopsy confirms
Kiely Rodni has been confirmed dead after an autopsy positively identified her as the body found in Truckee’s Prosser Creek Reservoir. More than two weeks after 16-year-old Kiely went missing after a graduation party on 6 August, volunteer divers from Adventures with Purpose discovered a car with a body inside at the reservoir on Sunday. The search finally came to a tragic conclusion on Tuesday as the autopsy confirmed the body was hers. It comes after Kiely’s family released a statement Monday afternoon, saying: “We are eternally grateful for the love and support you have shown us in the...
