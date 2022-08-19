CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fox Lake fire crews responded to a major fire in Lakemoor Monday afternoon.The Fox Lake Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post it was dispatched to the 32000 block of North Rushmore Avenue in Lakemoor.Crews on scene found a multi-family unit with heavy smoke and fire.The district said it would update with more information at a later time. Authorities did not say what the full extent of the damage was, if anyone was injured or what may have caused the fire.Video of the fire showed extensive damage to the home as fire crews were still on scene around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.This is a developing story.

LAKEMOOR, IL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO