Putin Is 'Out of Ideas,' Things in Ukraine Will Get Worse Rapidly: General
Retired U.S. General Barry McCaffrey said Monday that Russia is "showing signs of severe strain from growing military losses and economic isolation."
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine as war hits 6 months
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Russia’s war on Ukraine drags on, U.S. security assistance is shifting to a longer-term campaign that will likely keep more American military troops in Europe into the future, including imminent plans to announce an additional roughly $3 billion in aid to train and equip Ukrainian forces to fight for years to come, U.S. officials said. U.S. officials told The Associated Press that the package is expected to be announced Wednesday, the day the war hits the six-month mark and Ukraine celebrates its independence day. The money will fund contracts for drones, weapons and other equipment...
